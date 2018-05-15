Davenport Community School District has proposed closing Monroe Elementary School, 1926 W. 4th St., Davenport, and sending the students to Smart Intermediate, which would become a K-6 school. Munroe would be repurposed for other uses.
A good Tuesday to all. The rain is scheduled to wrap up this morning and then things will begin to dry out. That's good news to all those who haven't been able to get their yards mowed in recent days or farmers who haven't been able to get out in their fields.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Q-C warms up, dries out
Today there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees. and a low around 54 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
2. NorthPark Mall works to evolve in changing retail landscape
So far this year, NorthPark Mall has been hit especially hard, with the closure of two chain retail stores and the liquidation of Younkers stores nationwide. But when a door closes, opportunity knocks.
This spring, both Tilly’s and Charlotte Russe closed in Davenport, but by fall, the spaces should be occupied with Iowa’s first-ever H&M store and Von Maur-owned Dry Goods. While mall managers have yet to comment on a plan for filling the space Younkers will leave when it closes this summer, Crossman said she is looking at every vacancy as an opportunity.
Along with malls suffering from retail closures across the country, Laura Crossman, corporate marketing manager for the Davenport mall said NorthPark is working to stay afloat by offering unique stores and experiences that cater to both longtime and new tech-savvy customers. Read more.
3. Community members, school board consider school closing, special-ed issues
The possibility of closing a school and a recent audit that revealed disparities in special education numbers involving minority students continue to be hot-button issues Monday night for community members and the Davenport Community School Board
Speakers at an open forum included Kari Dugan, a member of the District Wide Davenport PTO. “We need a forum in which parents are allowed to be heard," she said. The PTO was formed "to ensure the rights of all our students.”
She distributed to the board a list of 133 questions to ask at a special open board meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Davenport Schools Achievement Service Center, 1606 Brady St., Davenport.
At that time, the board will address a state audit of the special-education program that found the district in “systemic non-compliance” with parts of the federal law that governs education of students with disabilities. Read more.
4. Pleasant Valley edges North Scott in penalty kicks
One week ago, the Pleasant Valley girls soccer team saw all its hard work go for naught in a penalty kick loss to Assumption.
Monday night, the Spartans enjoyed the opposite result. Class 3A No. 8 Pleasant Valley grabbed a 1-0 win over Class 2A No. 6 North Scott, winning 4-3 in penalty kicks at The Pitch. Read more.
It's a dog story all about a dog's life. It's about Ruff Life Dog Rescue of Illowa, a nonprofit organization that networks with animal shelters that have dogs that likely would be euthanized either because they are regarded as undesirable or because they have run out of time.
Ruff Life pays for all the dog's expenses, including veterinary bills that can run into the thousands. But it relies on volunteers who are willing to open their homes to house, care for, and hopefully train, dogs so that they can be adopted into permanent homes. Read more.
6. Murder charge dismissed after woman found incompetent to stand trial
A murder charge has been dismissed against a Davenport woman accused of fatally shooting her husband in January 2017, after a judge found there was “no reasonable likelihood” she can be restored to competency.
The charge against Shiela J. Jasper, 53, in the death of Mark Jasper, 64, was dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can refile the charge at any time. Read more.
