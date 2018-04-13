Bettendorf's Breanna Vermeer takes the early lead in the girls 3,200-meter relay, Thursday during the 83rd annual Jesse Day Relays held at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Bettendorf finished second with the time of 10:01.63.
A good Friday to all. If one is superstitious one might blame this Q-C forecast on it being "Friday, the 13th." How so? Because after two super nice days of weather, rain, cold and even a chance of snow return to the weekend forecast.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Chance of showers today
There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 62 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely overnight. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. It will be breezy with winds gusting as high as 30 mph. The low will be around 40 degrees.
Saturday: Showers are likely. Skies will be breezy and cloudy with a high near 48 degrees. Winds will gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: There is a 50 percent chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a low around 33 degrees and winds gusting as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: There is a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
2. Bettendorf boys, PV girls win Jesse Day titles
It was the 83rd running of the Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Check out these highlights:
3. Ousted Davenport housing programs manager charged with invasion of privacy
Roy DeWitt, the former housing programs manager for the city of Davenport, has been charged with eight counts of invasion of privacy after a concealed camera was discovered in a locked employee-only bathroom at the city-owned, Section 8, Heritage High Rise apartments last month.
Davenport police said that Dewitt, 46, of Bettendorf, was arrested Wednesday in Marion, Iowa. Read more.
4. Niabi Zoo opens; don't miss the camels
If you think the Meerkats are fun to watch, you'll get a kick out of the Desert Spiny Lizards at Niabi Zoo.
"It's that time of year when the boys are showing off for the girls," zoo director Lee Jackson said Thursday during the zoo's opening day.
Between the persistent chasing and the come-hither head shaking, the lizards are putting on a show — just in time for the start of the 2018 season at the Coal Valley zoo.
Also likely to be a hit this season are the new-to-Niabi Pallas Cats. The Central Asian pair of brothers are being introduced to their new enclosure this week, and it could take them some time to warm up to visitors. But don't take their aloofness personally: The wild cats are shy by nature and sometimes dubbed "Grumpy Cats" because of their similarity in facial appearance to the domestic cat that made a name for itself on the internet.
A piece of Moline history is going on the market. The Moline Club building is being sold by longtime owner Narveen AryaPutri, who brought the architectural gem back to its glory days after purchasing it herself nearly three decades ago.
"It's been a wonderful journey and a lot of fun," said AryaPutri, who said she is ready to turn the reception hall business over and focus on her other interests. "Now it's going to move on to another owner."
AryaPutri, a professional artist, acquired the building at 1530 5th Ave. in 1990 and began with renovating the ballroom, which hosted its first wedding reception in June 1991. She said the Moline Club will honor events booked for 2018 and continue to schedule new events for the year. But she is not accepting any 2019 bookings. Read more.
6. Davenport man charged with arson, burglary
A Davenport man on probation for attempted burglary was arrested early Wednesday night after police say he set a fire in an apartment on Bridge Avenue.
Steven Wilson Hollingshed Jr., 48, faces charges of first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
The affidavit did not say exactly why Hollingshed set fire to the apartment, court records show that he attempted to break into an apartment in the same building in July. Read more.
