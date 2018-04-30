A good Monday to all. A mixed bag of weather events and numerous road construction projects dominate today's Rick at Six. Here are the details.
1. First 80-plus day of the year
It will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 81 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will produce gusts as high as 30 mph and bring an increased risk for grass fires with it.
The National Weather Service has issued a "Special Weather Statement" for today. It states, "The combination of warmer temperatures, windy south winds and dry conditions will lead once again to a very high fire danger this afternoon over much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. South winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph with some gusts to around 35 mph in eastern Iowa, and very low relative humidity will allow any fires that ignite in dried vegetation to spread rapidly. Therefore, burning is discouraged. Conditions will improve toward sunset."
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 59 degrees. South winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
There's a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms, on Tuesday after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 79 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
There's also a NWS flood warning in effect for the Quad-City region. It states, "The flood warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15 until further notice. At 2 a.m. Monday, the river was 11.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecasted. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to 15.7 feet Sunday evening."
Floodwaters will affect LeClaire Park and several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport. Water will be at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island and will affect industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.
2. East Locust project begins today, expect delays
Pavement and sewer improvements on East Locust Street between Kenwood Avenue and Eastmere Drive are expected to begin today. Work will begin with stormwater and sanitary sewer improvements, followed by removal and replacement of the asphalt overlay.
At least one lane of travel in each direction on East Locust Street will be maintained at all times during construction. Side streets along this stretch will be closed at Locust for the entirety of the project.
Work is estimated to be completed by Sept. 7.
Other Davenport road updates:
• River Drive/ Federal Street sewer and pavement project — Sewer work on East River Drive will continue through late May. As construction progresses north on River Drive toward Federal, lane reductions will shift to allow work, but two-way travel will be maintained.
Federal Street will remain closed between River Drive and Isabel Bloom Way (Swits Street) through the fall. Work being completed on this project will improve sanitary and storm sewer lines and reconstruct pavement.
• South Birchwood between Rockingham Road and Boise Avenue will be closed beginning Wednesday to allow removal and replacement of pavement at the intersection of Birchwood and Rockingham Road. The curb lane of Rockingham Road likely will be closed in the area during construction, however two-way traffic will be maintained on Rockingham.
The contractor estimates this work will be completed by May 11. Other finish work on the Rockingham Road reconstruction and resurfacing project will continue through June.
3. Government Bridge closures begin for washing
The Rock Island Arsenal Directorate of Public Works is planning closures of bridges to allow washing.
• The Government Bridge will have single lane closure for vehicular traffic today and Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.; pedestrian traffic will remain open.
• The Government Bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• The Rock Island Viaduct and Moline bridge will have single lane closure Monday through Wednesday, May 7-9, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
• American Discovery Trail Bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic Monday through Wednesday, May 7-9, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Signage and/or traffic attendees will be used to warn and control traffic flow.
4. New road closure slated for East Moline
The city of East Moline reports that 34th Avenue at 7th Street will be closed beginning Tuesday.
Crews will be working on a water main replacement on 7th Street from 42nd Avenue to 30th Avenue. Periodically 7th Street and intersecting avenues will have lanes restricted or avenues closed during this construction.
Traffic will be detoured around the construction for periods of time.
The second announced closure is at 34th Avenue at 7th Street starting Tuesday with 41st Avenue at 7th Street remaining closed and detoured at this time.
Construction warning signs notifying commuters of the closure will be placed in advance of the area to advise traffic of the road closed ahead.
During this project 7th Street will have periodic lane closures, drivers should expect delays and are urged to use a different route when possible.
5. Another bridge construction detour coming up
The westbound Interstate 74 off-ramp to Grant Street/U.S. 67 in Bettendorf will be reduced to one lane and restriped to accommodate pier construction.
Drivers will have full access to Grant Street/U.S.67. The ramp will briefly close the night of May 1 with drivers using the the Middle Road exit.
6. Two injured in motorcycle accident between Blue Grass and Davenport
Two people who were riding a motorcycle were injured late Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
At 4:20 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about a vehicle accident in the area of U. S. 61 and Coon Hunters Road, a stretch of U. S. 61 between Blue Grass and Davenport.
The speed limit is 65 mph on the four-lane highway.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene. The initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle, with two occupants, was traveling northbound on U.S. 61.
A 42-year-old Davenport man, who was driving a gray 2015 Harley- Davidson motorcycle, apparently lost control of the vehicle, which came to rest in the south ditch. The driver and a 41-year-old woman passenger, also from Davenport, were airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City, the driver with serious injuries and the passenger with possibly life-threatening injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County team.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Blue Grass Police Department, Blue Grass Fire Department, Medic, MedForce, Scott County Conservation, Scott County VIPS and Scott County Reserves responded to the accident.
No other details were available late Sunday.