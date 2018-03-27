A good Tuesday to all. We're starting the day off with widespread fog. But things should clear off by mid-morning. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Widespread fog for morning commuters
Look for widespread fog before 7 a.m. along with a slight chance of rain. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 48 degrees.
Tonight there will be widespread fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise the night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Overnight there will be a 20 percent chance of rain, mostly cloudy skies and a low around 36 degrees.
2. New town homes to move into Moline's downtown
A Quad-City developer's plans for new town homes along Moline's 6th Avenue could help connect downtown with its adjacent residential neighborhoods, including Floreciente, city officials said.
The project includes 22 three-story town homes that will stretch along the 1300 block of 6th Avenue, which also is Illinois 92. Jim Thomson, owner of Landmark Properties, said the $9 million development "is about a month from putting a spade in the ground." Read more.
3. PV supports trap-shooting team that received NRA grant
A National Rifle Association Foundation grant for the Pleasant Valley High School Trap Team, now in its fifth season, has been beneficial to students, according to district administrators.
Superintendent Jim Spelhaug supports the club and the grant.
"This is an excellent club and a great opportunity for our students to be involved in this sport,” he said. “We have no plans to cut off this funding source for this club as it is a good and responsible sport and, in my opinion, has nothing to do with the national debate on school safety. " Read more.
4. Davenport schools propose lowering tax levy
• The chief financial officer for the Davenport School District is recommending lowering the tax levy rate for next year by 38 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
• Operations director Mike Maloney is proposing a new model of starting and ending classes for next year's school year. Maloney is recommending a 25-minute later start and release for students, saying the change will save money by eliminating five bus routes.
• Two teachers from Smart Intermediate urged the board not to close their school, in part because many of their students had already come from a previously closed school.
Read more about these proposals.
5. Still a few things for Cubs fans to worry about
As a Chicago Cubs fan, you’re always worried about something. It comes with the territory. With the season just a few days away, it appears the Cubs are in good shape to make a run at another championship. But there’s always one more thing to worry about. Or maybe five.
Sports columnist Don Doxsie takes a look at the most glaring questions as the Cubs prepare for an extra-early season opener Thursday at Miami. Read more.
6. Amanda's Best of the Week
Entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock dishes up nine fun things to do this week in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
Question of the day: Which of these 12 popular chain restaurants would you like to see open in the Q-C area?
You think the Quad-Cities stinks when it comes to eating out. Of the 20 top restaurant chains in the United States, all have locations in the Quad-Cities. And of the top 50, 12 have no locations in the Quad-City area. Which ones would you like to see open in the Q-C?
Restaurant rankings, which are based on sales, provided by Nation's Restaurant News.