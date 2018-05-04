A good Friday to all. We weathered stormy conditions earlier this week, now we're facing expanding flooding on area rivers and streams.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Q-C begins to dry out
We'll see a slight chance of rain before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradually clearing, with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
For your weekend:
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Sunday brings a 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.
2. Flood warning on the Wapsi, Mississippi rivers
Flooding severity has changed from minor to moderate along several area rivers.
The Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt is now under a Flood Warning until further notice. It reads, in part: "Heavy rain fell across a part of the upper Wapsipinicon basin last evening. This rainfall will eventually cause the river near Dewitt to flood."
Early today the Wapsi was at 8.6 feet and steady. Flood stage is 11 feet.
No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 11.6 feet Friday morning.
At 11.5 feet, water affects homes along old U.S. 61. The river is bank full in most areas.
A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15 until further notice.
Early today the Mississippi was at 14.5 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 17.4 feet Tuesday evening.
The city of Davenport says the Rev it Up for Awareness event scheduled for Friday and Saturday will be moving to Centennial Park because of rising river levels.
Also, the Twisted Cat Outdoor Fish Tournament will also take place nearby at Marquette Landing and the area adjacent to the land on Saturday
Guests and participants attending either event should be advised that parking will be limited. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the parking lots at Marquette and River Drive, the Florian Keen lot, or the lot adjacent to Modern Woodmen Park when possible. NOTE: Florian Keen and the lot adjacent to Modern Woodmen will be inaccessible from Gaines Street, you will have to take Marquette Street to Beiderbecke.
Here's how the Mississippi River levels is affecting our area.
At 13 feet water affects the lowest sections of both South Concord Street south of River Drive and onto the Enchanted Island causeway in Davenport. Water also surrounds some houses along South Concord Street south of River Drive.
At 13.5 feet water affects the lowest section of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and affects other sections in the same area. Water also affects the lowest sections of the Enchanted Island causeway.
At 15 feet water affects several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island. Water also affects industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.
At 15.5 feet water affects LeClaire Park.
At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.
At 17.5 feet, water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.
A Flood Watch is in effect for the Cedar River near Conesville until further notice. Early today, the Cedar was at 10.4 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet. Minor flooding is possible. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 14.6 feet Thursday morning.
This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
3. UPDATED: 1 person dead in Davenport shooting
Davenport police are investigating an early-morning shooting that killed one woman.
Police were called at 12:33 a.m. to the 900 block of E. 36th St. regarding a shots-fired call. Officers arriving on scene located one person shot with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The person, an adult female, was treated at the scene then transported to Genesis East Hospital where she later died as a result of the injuries.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the incident.
An autopsy is being scheduled. The name of the victim will not be released pending notification of the family.
No other information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.
4. Man wanted in child abuse case
Davenport police are asking the public’s help in finding Tre Desean Henderson in connection with a child abuse case.
Henderson, 26, who has been residing at 3020 Emerald Dr., apt. 103, is currently facing a charge of child endangerment with serious injury.
The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
If the child dies, the charge will be elevated to murder which in Iowa carries an automatic sentence of life in prison. Read more.
5. Driver in 'Can Man' death gets probation
The East Moline woman charged with reckless homicide in the 2016 death of the “Can Man” was sentenced on Thursday to probation.
Kristianna Y. Granada, 26, of East Moline, was accused of driving a 1998 Chevrolet van on Dec. 12, 2016, while her vision was hampered by ice on the windshield, according to authorities.
She allegedly struck Robert "Can Man" Moldenhauer on 6th Avenue just west of Riverside Park, while he was walking with a bicycle. A short time later, he was pronounced dead. Read more.
6. Keep up with the crime names in the city
