Davenport Central's Lea Grady throws the discus during the state-qualifying track and field meet earlier this month. Grady was the Class 4A state champion in the discus with a school-record toss of 150 feet, 11 inches.
Fans turned out in high numbers to watch the Quad-City Mallards in their last ECHL game at the TaxSlayer Center in April. According to arena executive director Scott Mullen, the Quad-Cities will have a hockey team for the 2018-19 season.
LATEST: Firefighters from multiple departments are battling a large structure fire in downtown Rock Island at this hour. Police have closed 1st Avenue between 17th and 20th streets. Morning commuters will want to avoid the area.
Here's the latest weather forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Q-C warming up
There will be some patchy fog before 8 a.m. today. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting there will be a lane closure today on Interstate 80 in Henry County. The lane closure one-half mile west of Illinois 78 near Annawan will affect the westbound pass lane.
The lane closure for bridge deck repairs will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.
3. If headstones could talk
Tombstones mark the graves of people buried in cemeteries, but they are not the final word. Grave markers can deteriorate to the point of disappearing, and sometimes people are buried without a marker in the first place because there was no money to pay for it.
But that doesn't mean a person's final resting place is lost forever, according to William Gilbert, of Port Byron.
Gilbert believes he can locate unmarked graves through a process called "witching" in which he walks over a prospective area holding two metal rods that will abruptly cross, seemingly on their own, when they are positioned above human remains. Read more.
4. Hockey to stay in the Quad-Cities
Hockey in the Quad-Cities will live to see another day.
The TaxSlayer Center announced it is hosting a news conference this afternoon. According to TaxSlayer executive director Scott Mullen, the press conference will announce that a hockey team has been established for the 2018-19 season, the 23rd straight season of hockey in the Quad-Cities.
Mullen did not indicate what league the team would be in but the likeliest option is the Southern Professional Hockey League. Read more.
5. Blue Grass man arrested after USPS delivers marijuana to Davenport home
A Blue Grass man was arrested after police and the U.S. Postal Service intercepted a package containing nearly five pounds of marijuana intended for him.
Jermaine Lewis Carter Jr., 25, last known address in the 3600 block of Highway 61, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug tax stamp. Both charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison. Carter is already on probation for a drug-related offense.
On Monday, members of the police department’s tactical operations bureau and the United States Postal Service intercepted a suspicious package addressed to a home in the 100 block of East 35th Street. After a K-9 made an alert on the package, a federal search warrant was obtained for its contents. The package contained 2,251 grams, or nearly five pounds, of high-grade marijuana. Read more.