A good Thursday to all. It's finally time to fire up the air conditioner. We're looking at temperatures in the upper 80s through the holiday weekend with temps possibly hitting 90 on Saturday.
Here's the holiday forecast from the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has a Hazardous Weather Outlook out for the Quad-City region.
It reads,
"Today: Afternoon heat indices will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Be sure to drink plenty of water if you are outdoors." "Friday through Wednesday: Heat indices will reach the upper 80s to low 90s each day. Be sure to drink plenty of water if you are outdoors. "There are near daily chances for thunderstorms through the period. The best chance for thunderstorms will be Friday when some storms could become strong. "A severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Friday afternoon. Heavy rain will also be a threat from the thunderstorms on Friday."
Today will be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
Friday will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Memorial Day will be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
2. Longtime LeClaire eatery closes
+5
Sneaky Pete's bar and restaurant, 207 Cody Road, LeClaire, is now closed, according to owners on its
Facebook page.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Memories of late, great Q-C restaurants including The Drawbridge, The Plantation, and Deb's Drive In, among others.
After years of serving up smokehouse-style steaks and hanging businessmen's ties from the ceiling, Sneaky Pete's Woodfire Grille in LeClaire is closed.
The bar and restaurant, at 207 N. Cody Road, has been closed this week. While owner Russell Schickling did not return a call for comment, he posted a message thanking customers on the restaurant's Facebook page.
In the post, he said a new owner will likely remodel the building.
Read more.
3. Davenport police investigate another shots fired case
+5
Davenport Police Sgt. Andrew Harris looks under a car in the 100 block of North Lincoln Avenue for more bullet casings after a shooting incident at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
Thomas Geyer, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident in the 100 block of North Lincoln Avenue in which 14 bullet casings were located and a house on 1st Street about 120 feet from the scene was struck six times by stray projectiles.
One of the bullets that entered the 1st Street home just missed a toddler, neighbors said. A neighbor's vehicle also was struck by an errant bullet.
Police received a 911 of shots fired at 7:20 p.m. from someone in the 2300 block of 1st Street who told authorities the shots sounded as though the shooting was about a block away.
Davenport police found the casings, 14 of them, in the 100 of North Lincoln Avenue.
Read more. 4. What's the latest on the Dairy Freez?
+5
Dairy Freez, 3950 Rockingham Road, Davenport.
Contributed
One of our readers wants to know what is going on with the Dairy Freez on Rockingham Road in Davenport. The reader says it is usually open by now. So "Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker went searching for the answer.
Read what Roy found. 5. Arsenal future on solid ground
+5
Maj. Gen. Duane Gamble.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Maj. Gen. Duane Gamble, the Rock Island Arsenal senior commander, said he sees many good signs for the future of the Rock Island Arsenal.
Speaking Wednesday during the Midwest Small Business Symposium at the TaxSlayer Center attended by about 500 companies, Gamble said he could not say directly that additional jobs will be coming to the Arsenal within the next two to five years.
Read more. 6. What's on tap this weekend in the Q-C?
There's plenty on tap in the coming days, including a handful of chances to see live music outside during this Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Today's photo gallery: West Liberty plays Assumption in 1A substate semifinal Davenport Assumption hosted West Liberty in a boys 1A substate semifinal, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport. The Knights won the game 2-0 to advance to the finals this Saturday against Dubuque Wahlert at noon.
052318-assumption-boys-soccer-001
Assumption's Trent Fitzpatrick is sandwiched by West Liberty's Aaron Lara (10) and Israel Gomez (15) as he goes for the ball Wednesday during first-half action of the Iowa class 1A substate semifinal game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052318-assumption-boys-soccer-002
West Liberty's Roberto Reyna hits the turf against Assumption's Augustine Rosas, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, during first half action of the Iowa class 1A substate semifinal game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052318-assumption-boys-soccer-003
Assumption's Trent Fitzpatrick and West Liberty's Aaron Lara both go for the header, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, during first half action of the Iowa class 1A substate semifinal game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052318-assumption-boys-soccer-004
Assumption's Sam Moore flies through the air and hits West Liberty's Kevin Martinez, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, during first half action of the Iowa class 1A substate semifinal game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052318-assumption-boys-soccer-005
Assumption's Sam Moore kicks the ball off a bounce against West Liberty, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, during first half action of the Iowa class 1A substate semifinal game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052318-assumption-boys-soccer-006
Assumption's Nicholas Burkhart and West Liberty's Caleb Jimenez both go for the header, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, during first half action of the Iowa class 1A substate semifinal game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052318-assumption-boys-soccer-007
Assumption's Trent Fitzpatrick chases the ball along with West Liberty's Israel Gomez, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, during first half action of the Iowa class 1A substate semifinal game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052318-assumption-boys-soccer-008
Assumption's Sam Moore gets a high kick in front of West Liberty's Yohanna Negrete, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, during first half action of the Iowa class 1A substate semifinal game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052318-assumption-boys-soccer-009
Assumption's Liam Nolan stops the ball on the end line against West Liberty's Eliseo Tapia, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, during first half action of the Iowa class 1A substate semifinal game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052318-assumption-boys-soccer-010
West Liberty's Caleb Jimenez controls the ball in front of Assumption's Jack McIntosh, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, during first half action of the Iowa class 1A substate semifinal game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times Retro Thursday gallery: Gone and almost forgotten — Razed Davenport buildings
19910211
Playin' the blues
The image of jazz great Bix Beiderbecke looks concerned as Mike McManus of Andalusia, Ill., clear the River Drive site Monday, Feb. 11, 1991, for riverboat gambling-related construction. Plans call for demolition of the Davenport mural. Published, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 1991. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
19410417
Handwritten on back: Northwest corner, 3rd & Perry streets, razed for RiverCenter. On left: Hickey Brothers, Johnny's 130 Grille and Louisiana Bar-B-Q. On right: Windsor Hotel. Photo taken April 17, 1941. (Quad-City Times Archives)
Quad-City Times Archives
19600615
The City Plan and Zoning Commission and the Off-Street Parking Committee of the Davenport City Council are studying the possibility of purchasing this property in the 300 block of West Second Street to provide additional off-street parking facilities. Such an acquisition would tie-in with the lot now being developed at Third and Ripley Streets, providing a rectangular tract. Photo taken Wednesday, June 15, 1960. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Phil Hutchison
19530417
LANDMARK'S END -- The Lagomarcino-Grupe building at the foot of Brady street is being torn down to make way for an off-street parking lot. The structure, built in 1863 by James Renwick, a former Davenport mayor, first served as a steamboat warehouse. The red brick building is of massive construction and has three-inch white-pine joists, capable of holding material of almost any weight and proportion. In 1906, the Lagomarcino firm took over and used the structure, one of the last buildings of its kind in the area, as a produce and grocery warehouse. Published Friday, April 17, 1953. (Photo by The Daily Times)
The Daily Times
1955
Austin Crabbs Inc., 216 Brady St., Davenport. View between 2nd & 3rd streets. Circa 1955. (Quad-City Times Archives)
Quad-City Times Archives
19600517
Handwritten on back: Nicholas Kuhnen Tobacco Co., 2nd & Perry. Photo taken May 17, 1960. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Phil Hutchison
19660729
Raze Area For New Building
Razing operations are under way today at 4th and Brady Streets by workers of the Priester Construction Co., Davenport. The Mel Foster Co., Inc., owners of the property, said a modern one-story office building will be erected on the site with completion scheduled for about 90-days. Photo taken July 29, 1966. (Photo by Don Jones/Times-Democrat)
Don Jones
19740607
J's Stop 'N' Eat Lunches Fountain
"I'll sure miss the people," Permantier says. "We always had a nice class of trade. It has always been such a convenient place for people to meet." Photo taken Thursday, June 7, 1974. (Times-Democrat photo)
Times-Democrat
19740716
Moon's Card Shop and J's Stop 'N' Eat Lunches Fountain, Davenport. Photo taken July 16, 1974. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Times-Democrat)
Brent Hanson
19780823
That's the Davenport intersection of 2nd and Brady Streets, looking west, in the old photo at right. Note the trollies. Some of the same buildings remain, but overall its appearance is quite different. Photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 23, 1978. Published Monday, Sept. 4, 1978. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19780825
First Trust and Savings Bank, left, will raze the adjacent Franklin Building at 3rd and Brady streets in Downtown Davenport to make way for a major expansion project. Photo taken Aug. 25, 1978. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
19790813
Demolition of LaGare Gallery and Lighthouse Antiques buildings along East River Drive began today. The contractor received an unexpected headstart when the Lighthouse canopy collapsed as workers tried to disconnect gas lines. No injuries were reported. Photo published Aug. 13, 1979. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
19810304
This building at 225 Perry St., Davenport, will be inspected Friday to determine whether it should be repaired or demolished. Published Wednesday, March 4, 1981. (Photo by Michael Chritton/Quad-City Times)
Michael Chritton
19810901
George and Mary Pappas, owners of Louisiana Bar-B-Q, were planning to hold a 25th anniversary celebration here next month -- something special for their customers. They've been told by the city of Davenport that the building will be torn down by then. Published Sept. 1, 1981. (Photo by Quad-City Times)
Quad-City Times
19840610
The old bus barn has sat for years along East River Drive, blocking a large section of the riverfront from view. That soon will change. Photo taken June 6, 1984. Published June 10, 1984. (Photo by Ron Bath/Quad-City Times)
Ron Bath
19840907
This old building at 120 W. 5th St., Davenport, was once a city market, a jail and a rock pile location. Photo taken Friday, Sept. 7, 1984. Published Monday, Sept. 10, 1984. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19841024
Bus barn on East River Drive. Photo taken Oct. 24, 1984. (Photo by Quad-City Times)
Quad-City Times
19850522
The old St. Louis House, on the corner, and most of the other buildings in the notorious 400 block on West 2nd Street in Davenport will be torn down and used as a parking lot for nearby college offices and classrooms. Published, Wednesday, May 22, 1985. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
19850613
This building next to the parking ramp on Davenport's East River Drive will be demolished over the next month, beginning today. Photo taken Thursday, June 13, 1985. Published Saturday, June 15, 1985. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Handwritten on front 118 E. River Drive, Davenport.
Larry Fisher
19850802
The historic St. Louis House, and other businesses in the 400 block on West 2nd Street, are being knocked down for a parking lot to serve offices for the Eastern Iowa Community College District and classrooms for the Scott Community College urban center that will be located in the Davenport Ground Transportation Center. Published Aug. 2, 1985. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
19851008
Old lodge makes way for new parking lot
Demolition has begun on what was the old Elks Lodge 215-217 W. 4th St., in downtown Davenport. The building, which most recently was a restaurant with apartments above, was purchased by Sieg Partners, who developed Executive Square across the street. Once the building is down, the lot will be used for parking for Executive Square and may also be used for parking for the old Davenport Hotel next door, which is being renovated into apartments. The building should be down in about 1 1/2 months and about 50 parking spaces will be created. The building housed the Elks for more than 70 years, from 1906 until the new Elks lodge at 4400 W. Central Park Ave. opened in November 1879. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 8, 1985. Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1985. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
19851015
Walls will tumble
The city of Davenport has ordered the demolition of these buildings in the 700 block on Harrison Street, just south of the intersection of 8th Street. The building on the corner once housed the Last Chance grocery store. Cost of the demolition will be assessed against the owner of property. The owner declined to comment on what -- if any -- plans he has for the area. Photo published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 1985. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
19851129
End of era ... of sorts
Demolition began Friday, Nov. 29, 1985, on Kathy's Silver Moon and other taverns and businesses in the 400 block on Davenport's West 2nd Street, a "skid row" strip notorious as a hangout for prostitutes. The buildings are being razed to make room for a parking lot that will serve the city's new Transit Center. Published, Saturday, Nov. 30, 1985. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19851129
Davenport buildings razed. Photo taken Friday, Nov. 29, 1985. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19870925
They knock it down to build it up
The wrecking ball's work is nearly completed at the Goldenrod Adult Bookstore in the 400 block on West 3rd Street in Davenport. The demolition of the buildings is part of an effort by Project Rejuvenate Davenport to make the site available for new downtown development. The location has been mentioned as a possible site for a new Lend-a-Hand Club which would serve as an apartment complex for the handicapped and elderly. Photo taken Friday, Sept. 25, 1987. Published Saturday, Sept. 26, 1987. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19890830
SHOPPING CENTER SITE -- The southwest corner of Bridge Avenue and Locust Street in Davenport soon will have a 7,300-square-foot retail center. Four residential properties will be cleared. Published Aug. 30, 1989. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
19900816
The Fischer's Shoes building in downtown Davenport may be demolished soon as a result of an agreement between the owner and developers of a parking lot. Published Aug. 16, 1990. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times).
Larry Fisher
19901012
The wrecking ball sends debris flying at the demolition site of the old Folwell's and Arnolds stores in downtown Davenport. The site will be, at least temporarily, turned into a parking lot. Photo taken Friday, Oct. 12, 1990. Published Sunday, Oct. 14, 1990. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Grain elevators
Then: A portion of Davenport's riverfront is being cleared in 1990 with the demolition of some grain storage silos along River Drive and Federal Street. The silos were the last remnants of a 1975 grain elevator explosion at the former Robin Hood flour mill.
Larry Fisher
Undated
Municipal Natatorium in Davenport.
Undated
French & Hecht, East River Drive, Davenport. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Phil Hutchison