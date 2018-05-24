Subscribe for 17¢ / day

A good Thursday to all. It's finally time to fire up the air conditioner. We're looking at temperatures in the upper 80s through the holiday weekend with temps possibly hitting 90 on Saturday.

Here's the holiday forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Hot and humid

+5 
NWS: Weather summary

The National Weather Service has a Hazardous Weather Outlook out for the Quad-City region.

It reads, "Today: Afternoon heat indices will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Be sure to drink plenty of water if you are outdoors."

"Friday through Wednesday: Heat indices will reach the upper 80s to low 90s each day. Be sure to drink plenty of water if you are outdoors.

"There are near daily chances for thunderstorms through the period. The best chance for thunderstorms will be Friday when some storms could become strong.

"A severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Friday afternoon. Heavy rain will also be a threat from the thunderstorms on Friday."

Today will be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.

Friday will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Memorial Day will be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Enjoy!

2. Longtime LeClaire eatery closes

+5 
Sneaky Petes
Buy Now

Sneaky Pete's bar and restaurant, 207 Cody Road, LeClaire, is now closed, according to owners on its Facebook page. 

After years of serving up smokehouse-style steaks and hanging businessmen's ties from the ceiling, Sneaky Pete's Woodfire Grille in LeClaire is closed.

The bar and restaurant, at 207 N. Cody Road, has been closed this week. While owner Russell Schickling did not return a call for comment, he posted a message thanking customers on the restaurant's Facebook page.

In the post, he said a new owner will likely remodel the building. Read more.

3. Davenport police investigate another shots fired case

+5 
Davenport shooting 1
Buy Now

Davenport Police Sgt. Andrew Harris looks under a car in the 100 block of North Lincoln Avenue for more bullet casings after a shooting incident at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident in the 100 block of North Lincoln Avenue in which 14 bullet casings were located and a house on 1st Street about 120 feet from the scene was struck six times by stray projectiles.

One of the bullets that entered the 1st Street home just missed a toddler, neighbors said. A neighbor's vehicle also was struck by an errant bullet.

Police received a 911 of shots fired at 7:20 p.m. from someone in the 2300 block of 1st Street who told authorities the shots sounded as though the shooting was about a block away.

Davenport police found the casings, 14 of them, in the 100 of North Lincoln Avenue. Read more.

4. What's the latest on the Dairy Freez?

+5 
Dairy Freez

Dairy Freez, 3950 Rockingham Road, Davenport. 

One of our readers wants to know what is going on with the Dairy Freez on Rockingham Road in Davenport. The reader says it is usually open by now. So "Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker went searching for the answer. Read what Roy found.

5. Arsenal future on solid ground

+5 
111117-veterans-006
Buy Now

Maj. Gen. Duane Gamble.

Maj. Gen. Duane Gamble, the Rock Island Arsenal senior commander, said he sees many good signs for the future of the Rock Island Arsenal.

Speaking Wednesday during the Midwest Small Business Symposium at the TaxSlayer Center attended by about 500 companies, Gamble said he could not say directly that additional jobs will be coming to the Arsenal within the next two to five years. Read more.

6.  What's on tap this weekend in the Q-C?

+5 
amanda1hancock.jpg

Amanda Hancock

There's plenty on tap in the coming days, including a handful of chances to see live music outside during this Memorial Day holiday weekend. 

 Here are six ideas for fun from entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock.

Today's photo gallery:  West Liberty plays Assumption in 1A substate semifinal

Davenport Assumption hosted West Liberty in a boys 1A substate semifinal, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport. The Knights won the game 2-0 to advance to the finals this Saturday against Dubuque Wahlert at noon.

Retro Thursday gallery: Gone and almost forgotten — Razed Davenport buildings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.