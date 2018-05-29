A good Tuesday to all. It's back to the daily grind for many of us. And there are hundreds of new high school graduates waking up in the Quad-Cities today. How hot was our Memorial Day? It was a record-setter with a high of 99 degrees recorded at the National Weather Service office in Moline. Today shouldn't be quite as hot, but it will be very humid.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Hot and humid
A NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for the Quad-City region. Here's what it says: "Hot and humid air will lead to afternoon heat indices in the mid- to upper-90s this afternoon. If you must be outside, be sure to drink plenty of water.
"This afternoon thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some thunderstorms may become severe with winds up to 60 mph and hail to the size of quarters. Heavy rain is also possible from these storms.
"Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected over Illinois Wednesday and Wednesday night, with scattered thunderstorms over Iowa and northeast Missouri. At this time, severe thunderstorms are not expected Wednesday and Wednesday night, but some isolated heavy rainfall totals are possible.
"Isolated thunderstorms are expected Thursday. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are anticipated."
There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.
Tonight a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Wednesday showers and thunderstorms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.
Wednesday night there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
2. New detours, lane closures in Davenport
Here's the latest road work update from the city of Davenport.
• Beginning today: Traffic flow on East Locust Street between Kenwood and Eastmere avenues will flip to the south half of the roadway/eastbound lanes. Traffic will be routed head-to-head in the north/westbound lanes. Expect on-going travel delay. Consider an alternate route. Side streets along this stretch will remain closed at Locust. Work is estimated to be completed by Sept. 7.
• Beginning today: The two westbound lanes of East 53rd Street between Elmore Circle and Lorton Avenue will be closed for water and sewer improvements. Traffic will be routed head-to-head in the two eastbound lanes. The contractor estimates work will be completed, and the lanes re-opened, by June 12. Travel delays are possible. Consider an alternate route.
• Work on Division Street between 3rd and 4th streets is set to begin today. Initially the work will reduce 3rd Street to one lane of travel near the intersection, reduce northbound Division to one lanel, and detour all southbound travel. The southbound Division Street detour will be 4th Street, to Howell Street, to 3rd Street. Traffic control will change over the duration of the project as work progresses and transitions between lanes. The closure and lane reductions are necessary for pavement replacement, along with stormwater and sidewalk improvements. The project is estimated to be completed by the end of July. Travel delays are likely during peak traffic hours.
Also, the city reminds residents that solid-waste collection will be one day late this week because of the Memorial Day holiday. Solid waste will be collected from residents with normal Monday collection on Tuesday, Tuesday collection will be on Wednesday with Wednesday collection on Thursday.
3. Follow-up file: 13-year-old death remains unsolved
On July 24, 2005, the body of 19-year-old Christy Joseph Connor was found in the trunk of a gray Oldsmobile parked in a driveway adjacent to 215. E. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Fingerprints positively identified Connor, whom Davenport Police believe was killed elsewhere and his body moved to the East Central Park site.
The Oldsmobile allegedly belonged to a tenant of 215 E. Central Park Ave. The case still remains unsolved after 13 years. Read more.
4. 13 Moline projects receive preservation awards
A church that has been lovingly maintained for more than 140 years. A warehouse that has been reborn as The Element by Westin Hotel, a Marriott-branded hotel. A former bank whose upper floors now contain loft apartments.
These are three of eight buildings in Moline whose owners have been cited by the Moline Preservation Society for their outstanding efforts in historic preservation.
Also receiving awards this spring were the people and groups behind the new Sylvan Island bridge, the restoration of a stained glass window at the Butterworth Center, the creation of a web-based downtown walking tour and the establishment more than 25 years ago of a facade improvement program for commercial buildings.
The facade program is largely responsible for projects that restored architectural details to buildings in the downtown core. See photos of the award winners.
5. Graduation weekend
Fan upon fan waved at the graduating Bettendorf High School Class of 2018 during commencement ceremonies in a packed high school gymnasium this weekend.
Family members and friends not only found the names of their loved ones in the commencement program, but they also discovered that the booklets made convenient fans. The back-and-forth motion of the brochures created a sea of motion and a parade-like atmosphere. That scene was repeated at several locations across the Q-C area. Check out these images from area high school graduations.
6. ICYMI: Off Limits Places goes underground
We always welcome ideas for places to visit in the Quad-Cities for Off Limits Places. The occasional series by columnist Barb Ickes has inspired dozens of readers to suggest tours of locales where the public typically is not permitted.
Times columnist Barb Ickes takes us inside places in the Quad-Cities that we pass by everyday in her occasional series, Off Limits Places.
Take a tour through the tunnels under Davenport West, Moline and Rock Island High Schools.
In fact, that's how the Off Limits tour of the John Deere Corporate Archives came about; as a suggestion. The very existence of the engrossing collection was unknown to many.
Some months ago, a trend emerged: At least a dozen readers wrote or called to suggest tours of Quad-City tunnels. It turns out local buildings are crawling with tunnels.
But not everyone is a fan of enclosed spaces. Ickes put it off as long as she could, but high school officials were so willing to show her and photo editor Kevin Schmidt the tunnels under their buildings, it could be delayed no longer.
In tours of Rock Island, Moline and Davenport West high school tunnels, the past emerged. The series of passageways served specific purposes and had to be accessible for maintenance. But they were off limits to most students and outsiders.
The caverns are massive in areas and cramped in others. Regardless, time in the tunnels give the feeling of isolation from the rest of the world.
The resulting underground exploration is the subject of our Big Story. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Kwik Star Criterium
The Kwick Star Criterium was held, Monday, May 28, 2018, in the Village of East Davenport.