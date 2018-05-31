A good Thursday to all. It's going to be another humid day in the 90s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Hot and humid
Today will be sunny and humid with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Friday we can expect sunny skies with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
Saturday will bring a chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Saturday night showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
2. Elm Street Bridge closes
The city of Davenport reports that the Elm Street Bridge between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge has been closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic pending completion of an in-depth engineering inspection.
The bridge is owned and maintained by Canadian Pacific Railroad.
The bridge was closed after a bridge inspection revealed significant deterioration of the bridge deck.
3. Hawkeyes' Cook decides to return for junior season
I have no desire to transfer to Missouri. I have nothing but love and respect for that program and the people there, but going to Mizzou was n…
Iowa’s quest to bounce back from a disappointing season got a shot in the arm Wednesday when Tyler Cook announced that he is planning to return to school for his junior season.
Cook and teammate Isaiah Moss had entered their names for early entry into the NBA draft, but neither hired an agent and both ultimately decided to withdraw. Moss announced his decision Tuesday and Cook did the same early Wednesday evening. Read more.
4. Latest piece of Bettendorf sports complex features bowling, laser tag, escape rooms
One of the final pieces of the $50 million TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf is now open, complete with two floors of bowling lanes, two-story laser tag, escape rooms and more.
The bowling and gaming center, High 5 Lanes and Games, opened Tuesday at the new indoor/outdoor sports complex across 76 acres at Middle and Forest Grove roads. The complex, nearing completion, includes baseball fields, indoor soccer fields, basketball courts and sand volleyball.
Marketing Director Kira Brabeck said the addition of High 5 sets the facility apart from sports complexes across the country. Read more.
5. Authorities still looking for Davenport escapee
Area law enforcement agencies are still looking for a man who is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for failing to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required back in January.
Arthur Keith Lobley, 25, is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. Lobley has black hair and brown eyes.
CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities and the Davenport Police Department are now offering the maximum reward of $1,000 for the tip that leads to his capture.
Lobley failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required on Jan. 19, 2018.
He is convicted of two counts of robbery in Scott County and should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.
If you know where he is call the CrimeStoppers tip line 309-762-9500, tap the app "P3 Tips." If urgent, call police or 911.
6. Lissie returns for Laura's Legacy benefit
Entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock catches up with Q-C native Lissie who is returning to the Quad-Cities this weekend to headline her seventh annual Laura's Legacy benefit concert. Read more.
6 plus 1. What happened to the Arby's on 53rd?
From one of our readers: "I have a question about the Arby's on 53rd Street & Utica Ridge Road. Is it permanently closed? Are they relocating? Or are they renovating?" Read "Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker's answer.
Today's photo gallery: Clinton, PV girls soccer
Pleasant Valley hosted Clinton in an Iowa class 3A regional semifinal girls soccer game, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans won the game 3-0 and advance to the regional final to play Dubuque Hempstead.