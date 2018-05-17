Pleasant Valley's Clare Basala runs in the 3,200 relay during last week's state-qualifying meet in Eldridge. The Spartans are among the teams in the mix for a top-three trophy this weekend in Class 4A at the state meet.
Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and his wife Ethel shook dozens of hands and acknowledged greetings from a noisy crowd of Davenporters just prior to giving a rally speech at West Second and Main Streets. Signs held by spectators labeled the candidate as "Mr. President" and the "Man for Iowans." Published Tuesday, May 14, 1968, page 1. (Photo by Harry Boll/Times-Democrat)
The building used for Timothy's House of Hope breakfast ministry was built in 1882 as the Northwest Turner Hall, a social center for the Turner Society, a German organization that promoted physical fitness. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
A good Thursday to all. Another warm and dry day is on tap for the Quad-Cities today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny today
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Timothy's House of Hope to close today
Timothy's House of Hope is serving its last breakfast today. The ministry of Compassion Church that ignited fierce controversy a year ago when it opened at 1602 Washington St., Davenport, is ending because it doesn't have the money to keep going, Pastor Jim Swope, ministry founder, said Wednesday.
The end of breakfast will be the end of a nearly nine-year run of helping the homeless and hungry. Timothy's operated in rented space at 1407 W. 4th St. for about eight years before moving to Washington Street. Read more.
3. I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline reopens
If you’ve missed getting off the Interstate 74 Bridge onto River Drive in Moline, you won’t have to wait much longer.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is reopening the eastbound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive.
Also impacted:
• Eastbound and westbound 7th Avenue in Moline will be closed to through traffic between the I-74 ramps and 21st Street A through early July. 7th Avenue will not close until the River Drive ramps are reopened.
• Westbound 7th Avenue will have a detour, with drivers directed to take northbound 23rd Street to westbound 4th Avenue to southbound 19th Street to 7th Avenue in Moline.
• Eastbound 7th Avenue also will have a detour, with drivers directed to take northbound 19th Street to eastbound 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue.
• I-74 ramp access will also be affected. Eastbound I-74 local traffic taking the 7th Avenue ramp will only be able to turn right onto westbound 7th Avenue. Westbound I-74 traffic taking the 7th Avenue ramp will only be able to turn right onto eastbound 7th Avenue.
4. 6 things to do this weekend in the Q-C
Entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock shares her list of fun things to do this weekend.
Topping her list is:
"Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown are hitting the road together this month for a short-run tour. The rock bands previously co-headlined a massive arena tour in 2016. The groups will perform on Friday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, with special guest include Starset and Bad Wolves. Tickets, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000 and the TaxSlayer Center Box Office."Read the rest of Amanda's picks
5. Did Bobby Kennedy campaign for president in the Q-C?
On the 50th year of his death, a Quad-City Times reader asks "Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker, "Did Bobby Kennedy campaign in the Quad-Cities in 1968?" Read Roy's answer.
6. Iowa girls track: 5 storylines to watch at state
The three-day Iowa coed state track and field meet begins today in Des Moines. Here are five storylines for the girls meet pertaining to Q-C competitors: Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Class 2A regional girls tennis meet