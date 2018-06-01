Cody Pratt with the ACME Sign Company Inc. installs light bulbs this week in the new Adler marquee above the main entrance. The new marquee was designed by Eric Larsen of Empire Signature Systems of Auburn Michigan.
Miracle Field is the field in the lower left of this rendering. It includes the field itself, dugouts and bleacher seating. The triangular piece at lower left allows the field to be used for soccer or volleyball. The other three fields are already built. The street to the south is East 54th.
Davenport Police Cpl. Danny Antle inspects a child's car seat that came out of a Chevrolet HHR that was struck broadside by a pickup truck Thursday in front of the Cross Creek Apartment complex, 5901 Elmore Ave. All eight occupants of the HHR were injured.
A good Friday and first day of June to all. After what seemed to be an unusually long winter, Ma Nature upped the ante with a warmer-than-normal May. What will June hold for the Quad-Cities weather-wise? Stay tuned. Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Cooler temps for the Q-C
Today will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Saturday will see a chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Showers are likely Saturday night before 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing with a low around 59 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.
2. Detour begins today on Rock Island's 38th Street
To allow for a water service repair just to the north of 7th Avenue on 38th Street, the two northbound lanes of 38th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues will be closed to through traffic beginning today.
Traffic will be maintained for southbound lanes along 38th Street during the repair work. For northbound traffic at the intersection of 38th Street and 7th Avenues, traffic will first detour eastward along 7th Avenue, then north on 44th Street, and then connect onto 6th Avenue to complete the detour around the repair area.
Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near this location.
Pending favorable weather, the anticipated date of completion and resumption of normal traffic is within the next week.
3. Eight injured in two-vehicle collision
Two adults and six children were injured Thursday when the car they were riding in was struck broadside after the vehicle’s driver turned into the path of an oncoming pickup, Davenport police said.
All of the injured were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment. One of the children was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, by MedForce Air Ambulance for a potentially life-threatening injury.
The crash occurred at 5:21 p.m. in front of the entrance to the Cross Creek Apartment complex, 5901 Elmore Ave. Read more.
4. Davenport woman waives preliminary hearing in neglect of dependent person case
A Davenport woman accused of keeping her adult intellectually disabled daughter locked in a bedroom in her home has waived her preliminary hearing.
Kimberly Williams, 47, filed the waiver through her attorney, Barbara Maness, in Scott County District Court. Williams will be arraigned June 28. She faces one count of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department:
At 9 p.m. May 22, police were called to the couple's home in the 1700 block of Jenna Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found Williams and her husband, Eugene S. Harris in a verbal and physical fight.
Harris told officers that Williams' intellectually disabled adult daughter lived in the home and was being locked in her room at all times by her mother. He also told officers that Williams' daughter was drinking water from the toilet and that he had been requesting that Williams take her to the doctor for several days. Williams refused to take her, Harris told officers. Read more.
5. Supporters closing in on Miracle Field funding goal
As Davenport Parks and Recreation director Scott Hock readies to leave for a new job in Cedar Rapids on July 9, he has many remaining items on his "to do" list here. None would be more satisfying than to clinch the $958,411 needed to construct the Miracle Field of the Quad-Cities, an inclusive baseball field planned for Prairie Heights Park, north of 53rd Street, east of Eastern Avenue.
A total of $685,123 has been raised so far, leaving about $200,000 to go, and to that end, Hock and other supporters are strongly promoting a golf outing scheduled for Friday, June 15, at Davenport's Emeis Golf Course.
The term "Miracle Field" was coined in 2000 when a Rotary Club in Conyers, Georgia, constructed a field with a level, cushioned synthetic surface that would allow youth with physical and mental limitations the opportunity to play baseball without the obstacles presented by traditional field surfaces. Soccer, volleyball and other sports also could be played. Read more.
6. City-wide Garage Sale set in LeClaire
LeClaire is hosting its "Citywide Garage Sale” today and Saturday.
If you enjoy “picking” in your own back yard, LeClaire is a great place to find elusive treasures. There will be more than 60 garage sales in town.
You can find a printed list of sales with map at the LeClaire Information Center, 117 South Cody Road; LeClaire City Hall, 325 Wisconsin Street; or the LeClaire Community Library, 323 Wisconsin Street. You can also find the list online at www.visitleclaire.com.
For more information, see the Facebook event “LeClaire Citywide Garage Sale, June 1-2, 2018”.
