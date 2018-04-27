A good Friday to all. Windy conditions will make it feel cooler in the Quad-Cities today.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Increased fire risk today
Today we will see increasing clouds with a high near 69 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become westerly at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with a low around 37 degrees. North winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region. It states: "Mild temperatures, combined with low relative humidity and strong northwest winds, will lead to a very high risk for grass fires spreading out of control this afternoon. Therefore, burning should be avoided."
For Saturday, skies will be sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.
2. From overnight: Davenport police investigate shots fired
Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident in which one person was grazed by a bullet on Thursday night.
The incident occurred at 9:52 p.m. in the alley behind the apartment building located at 1324 N. Gaines St. The alley runs between West 13th and West 14th streets.
Officers located one spent shell casing in the middle of the alley, and located possible damage to a Dumpster, but could find no pieces of a disintegrated shell.
Police had a car stopped in the area of West 14th and Scott streets where one person was being questioned while sitting in the back of an unmarked squad car. That person was taken to the station for further questioning about the shooting.
Except for the person who was grazed, there were no other injuries reported, police said. The person grazed by the bullet did not require medical attention.
2. From overnight: North, South Korea push for peace after 65 years
North and South Korea say they will jointly push for talks with the United State and also potentially China to officially end the 1950-53 Korean War, which stopped in an armistice and left the Koreas still technically at war.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced after their summit that the Koreas will push for three-way talks including Washington or four-way talks that also include Beijing on converting the armistice into a peace treaty and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The Koreas said they hope the parties will be able to declare an official end to the war by the end of this year.
While President Donald Trump has given his "blessing" for the Koreas to discuss an end to the war, there can be no real solution without the involvement of Washington and other parties that fought in the war because South Korea wasn't a direct signatory to the armistice that stopped the fighting.
3. TBK Bank Sports Complex heads to the finish line
Nearly a year after breaking ground in north Bettendorf, the new TBK Bank Sports Complex is in the homestretch.
Sprawled across 76 acres at Middle and Forest Grove roads — in full view of Interstate 80, the new indoor/outdoor sports complex is a flurry of construction activity as crews continue working inside and outside to finish the indoor soccer fields, sand volleyball and hardwood courts, as well as the outdoor fields and the two-story High 5 Lanes & Games entertainment center.
The complex will open with a May 4 baseball tournament. Read more.
4. State board permanently revokes license of former Davenport JROTC instructor
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners has permanently revoked the teaching license of a former Davenport North High School JROTC instructor who resigned in June.
The board issued its final order April 6, about a month after Darwin McNeil voluntarily surrendered his license and waived his right to a hearing. The board had accused him of offering money to a female student “in exchange for her company and otherwise attempted to establish an inappropriate relationship with that student” in the 2016-17 school year, according to BOEE documents. Read more.
5. Davenport man, three juveniles charged with stealing car
A Davenport man and three juveniles faces a stolen vehicle charge after police say they were riding around in a stolen vehicle Thursday. Just before 2 a.m., Davenport police were patrolling the 1300 block of Vine Street when they saw a vehicle driving recklessly and tried to initiate contact with the occupants.
The vehicle abruptly stopped and four people ran from it and tried to hide in some shrubs near a ravine. Additional officers responded to the area and all four were detained. Police learned the vehicle was recently reported stolen from Rock Island.
Derrion Devon Rhoden, 19, last known address in the 1300 block of Ripley Street, was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, and taken to the Scott County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance after spending nearly six hours in custody, according to court records.
A 14-year-old Rock Island boy, a 12-year-old Davenport girl, and a 16-year-old Davenport girl were charged with first-degree theft and were taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
Also, Thursday: Two 14-year-old boys captured with stolen car
Two 14-year-old boys are in custody after Davenport police found them occupying a stolen vehicle early Thursday.
According to a news release issued Thursday by Davenport Police, at 2:56 a.m. officers attached to the Tactical Operations Bureau found a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West 55th Street.
As officers approached the car the two boys fled from the vehicle but were captured after a short foot pursuit. Both of the boys are charged with one count each of first-degree theft and interference with official acts.
The vehicle the boys were in was a Volkswagen Jetta that was reported stolen at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was taken from the 1600 block of West 53rd Street. No injuries or damage was reported in connection with the event. The boys are being held in the Scott County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip in the city's mobile apps "CityConnect, Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."
6. Davenport man charged in gas station robbery
A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a gas station robbery last month.
Montez Joe McClain, 18, last known address in the 1800 block of West 40th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:32 p.m. on charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and possession of a controlled substance first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
He also is wanted on a interstate detainer out of Davison County.
Davenport police responded to an armed robbery at the SNS Gas Station, 1715 Kimberly Road, just before noon on March 25.
Police say McClain later admitted he knew his co-defendant, who was not named in an arrest affidavit released Thursday, was going to rob the store at gunpoint. He also said he shared part of the cash that was taken from the store by his co-defendant and acted as a lookout.
No other arrests have been made in the robbery as of Thursday morning.
At 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were conducting surveillance on McClain in the 1800 block of West Kimberly Road.
Police say that when they arrested McClain, he had .40 grams of marijuana in his front left pocket.
BONUS 6 plus 1: Salute to Sports Athlete of the Year finalists reveal
Today's photo gallery: Muscatine at Pleasant Valley boys soccer
Pleasant Valley hosted Muscatine in boys soccer, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans won the game 2-1 in overtime.