A good Monday to all. It's spring break for Davenport students and back to school for those in many surrounding school districts. As for spring, it is scheduled to arrive Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny and breezy today
The the National Weather Service has put out a hazardous weather advisory for the region because of an enhanced risk for grass fires especially from the Quad Cities eastward over northwest Illinois.
The fire risk is due to plentiful dry fuel, gusty east winds over 20 mph, and dry air.
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 53 degrees. East winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. One dead when motorcycle crashes in west Davenport
One person is dead when the motorcycle he was driving crashed Sunday night near West Kimberly Road and Pine Street.
Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS crews responded at 7:22 p.m. to the intersection of Pine Street and 38th Place for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Police say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Pine Street through the intersection with Kimberly Road. Witnesses say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed into the residential area.
A passenger car was traveling eastbound on 38th Place, and attempted to turn north onto Pine Street at the uncontrolled intersection when the crash occurred.
Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle slid then struck the driver’s side/ front corner of the car as the car entered Pine Street, police said.
The operator of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to Genesis Hospitals where he later died. The driver of the passenger car was not injured.
Identities of both parties are not being released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.
3. Davenport road work this week
• Beginning today, 5th Street will be closed between Scott Street to just west of the Western Avenue intersection for installation of a new storm sewer. The work is estimated to be completed by the end of May. The project will include salvage, cleaning and re-installation of brick pavement, as well as, installation of new sidewalk, curb and gutter.
• Beginning today, the right northbound lane of Brady Street will be closed between River Drive and 2nd Street, and 2nd Street heading east from Main to Brady streets will be reduced to one lane of traffic.
The turn lane on 2nd Street to head north on Brady Street will be used for both turning traffic and through traffic. Delays are likely on 2nd Street; drivers are advised to consider an alternate route. The closures are necessary for warranty work on manholes. Work is estimated to be completed by April 9.
4. Ickes: Moline home is super close to interstate ramp
Our eyes are playing tricks on us. About 18 feet separate the driveway of a Moline home from an Interstate 74 off ramp.
The Richard and Betty Dewispelaere home at 2003 19th Street was built in 1959, and it lost about 10 feet of property when the Avenue of the Cities exit was built in the 1970s. Now that a portion of the exit has been reconstructed and the trees along it removed, the Dewispelaeres' home appears to nearly rest upon the roadway. Read more.
5. Can you help solve these cold cases?
Davenport police are looking for any information into two fatal shooting investigations that have gone cold.
They are:
• On the morning of June 20, 1998, Raymond L. March Jr., 23, of Davenport, had just left Wilma’s Place at 1226 Harrison St. with a group of friends. As is often the case, the people walked to their cars, and then stood by them to chat for a little bit. When March walked away from the group, shots rang out, one of which struck the man in the neck.
• On August 5, 2002, Lewis Glenn, 29, was shot in the parking lot of Zion Lutheran Church, 1216 W. 8th St. in Davenport. Police were called to the scene at 11:42 p.m. that Monday. Lewis had been fatally shot by a .45-caliber gun. Investigators located shell casings in the church parking lot and on Taylor Street. Read more.
6. Road begins on North 3rd Street in Clinton
The city of Clinton reports that the road project on North 3rd Street from Main Avenue to 37th Avenue North begins today. The first phase of the project will be to repair failed sections of concrete roadway, along with a few drainage improvements. It is expected to take 6 to 8 weeks to coplete.
Work will begin between 33rd Avenue North and 37th Avenue North, and will continue south towards Main Avenue as rolling 4-block work areas.
No on-street parking will be allowed within the work area during construction.
This concrete patching is preparation for an eventual asphalt overlay, which is scheduled for early June.
Garbage pickup and mail delivery will be the normal schedule during this road work.