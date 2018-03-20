A good Tuesday to all. Spring arrives today at 11:15 a.m. Will today feel like spring or will it be more of the same cold and blustery weather that the Q-C has had the past couple of weeks?
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Spring brings cooler temps
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. Northeast winds will produce gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph.
• Road work update: The 2000 block of Pershing Boulevard in Clinton is closed until 5 p.m., Thursday, for sewer work.
• Today is Election Day in Illinois. The polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the Illinois Primary.
2. Corps eyes big restoration project for Steamboat Island
An island in the Mississippi River usually referred to as simply "Princeton Beach" could be in for a big restoration project that will boost natural habitat and make it a better place for people, animals and plants.
The beach is a small area on the 420-acre, federally-owned Steamboat Island, part of a larger wetland area north of Princeton, Iowa, encompassing about 2,630 acres of islands and backwaters in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
With the restoration project, the natural ecosystem would be enhanced. Read more.
3. Two sentenced to federal prison in Q-C credit union robberies
A Davenport man and a Muscatine woman were sentenced Monday to federal prison for their role in a string of credit union robberies.
Kevin Scott Denney, 60, and Cynthia Niebuhr-Hartley, 32, were sentenced to 28 months in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and bank robbery.
The man who admitted to robbing the Davenport credit unions, David S. Denney, 33, will be sentenced this morning on three counts of bank robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery. Read more.
4. New I-74 bridge construction: Hundreds of images
The Quad-City Times has been following construction of the new I-74 bridge across the Mississippi River since day 1 capturing hundreds of images. Take a look.
5. Four-down territory: Hawkeye offense
Hawkeye beat writer Steve Batterson takes a look at four offensive players who could benefit the most from a big spring with the Iowa football program, which begins its spring practices on Wednesday. Check back later this morning at qctimes.com/hawkmania for Steve's report.
6. Volunteers sought to clean up Bettendorf
Volunteers are needed for the 4th annual Downtown Bettendorf Clean-Up. The event will be from 8-11 a.m., Saturday, April 7. Volunteers will meet at the Waterfront Convention Center’s east parking lot at 8 a.m.
Areas of the city that will be cleaned include State Street, Grant Street, Leach Park, McManus Park, the I-74 corridor, and the riverfront/bike trail. Volunteers will be provided with all the necessary tools as well as a t-shirt. This event is open to all ages but only volunteers older than 14 will be allowed on the I-74 corridor.
To register, visit discoverbettendorf.org and click on the April 7 date in the event calendar.