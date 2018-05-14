A good Monday to all. When last we left you Friday, we were talking rain and floods. Rain is still on the table. But the Cedar, Iowa and Mississippi rivers have all crested with river levels beginning to recede.
Here's the weather picture for today from the National Weather Service.
1. More rain likely today
There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 62 degrees.
There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 54 degrees.
2. Davenport road work updates
Here's the latest in road work projects from the city of Davenport.
Significant reopenings
• Lombard Street from Myrtle Street to Lillie Avenue.
Jersey Ridge Road update
Jersey Ridge Road between Cromwell Circle and Elmore Avenue is being reduced to one lane of traffic during the daytime for installation of a new storm sewer as part of the project that extends Veterans Memorial Parkway between Elmore Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road.
During the daytime reduction to one lane, two-way travel will be permitted using “Stop, Please Alternate” traffic control. Drivers should expect delays, especially during peak travel hours. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
The new storm sewer construction should be completed by mid-June. Once complete, work will move to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge. When this occurs, the intersection will be fully closed and a detour placed for about 3 months.
Work on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Elmore Avenue and Jersey Ridge continues. All work is estimated to be complete in the fall of 2018.
Ongoing work
• Work continues on Birchwood Avenue, Central Park Avenue, Division Street, East 5th Street, Harrison Street, Kimberly Road, Locust Street, Lombard Street, River Drive, Rockingham Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
3. Democrat candidates for Iowa governor debate before primary
Iowans who remain undecided on which of a half-dozen Democrats to vote for in next month's gubernatorial primary got their first look at the candidates on a debate stage Sunday.
Voters who have been following the race may not have learned much new about Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, Andy McGuire, John Norris or Ross Wilburn, the six Democrats vying to be their party's nominee for Iowa governor.
But voters who are just now tuning into the race were introduced to the candidates, who stressed their professional experiences and differed on precious few policy topics. Read more.
4. Burglar takes prescription drugs from Alpha, Ill., pharmacy
The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying the person who burglarized the Alpha Pharmacy early Saturday.
Deputies responded to an alarm at the pharmacy at 2:10 a.m. The pharmacy is located at 211 S. 1st St., in Alpha.
Deputies found that the pharmacy had been burglarized, and sheriff’s investigators determined that prescription medications had been taken.
Investigators were able to get an image of the burglar from the store’s security camera.
Anyone with knowledge of the suspect or witnessed any suspicious vehicles or activity in that area is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff's Department at 309-937-3911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers 800-227-2324 or 309-937-2324.
5. Davenport board to meet to address special-ed audit, Vision 2020
The Davenport School Board will hold meetings this week and next to address issues involving special-education students and the Vision 2020 document about district plans.
A regular board meeting will be 6 p.m. tonight on the third-floor in the Jim Hester Board Room of the Davenport Schools Achievement Service Center, 1606 Brady St., Davenport.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, at a special-call open board meeting, the board will address a state audit of the Davenport special-education program that found the district in “systemic non-compliance” with parts of the federal law that governs education of students with disabilities.
The Iowa Department of Education has told the district to work with an adviser because the report shows a disproportionate number of students of color identified for special education services. It also shows a disproportionate number of minority special-education students who have been subjected to disciplinary actions such as being suspended or expelled or subject to seclusion or restraints.
Additionally, the district must reconvene individualized education plan (IEP) meetings for 2,200 students and provide them compensatory education services, if students are owed them, at the district's cost. These are written plans that guide a student's education according to individual needs.
The board will hold a special committee-of-the-whole meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 21. Superintendent Art Tate has asked the board to determine whether it supports Vision 2020 as the platform for the board to respond to the district’s School Budget Review Committee and, if not, how the board intends to go forward to respond to the committee.
With reservations, the committee earlier approved a Davenport School District plan to reduce its spending during the school year 2018-19. The proposal includes early retirement incentives, staff reductions, fewer substitutes, possibly closing a school, changing bell times to reduce routes, delaying textbook purchases and energy-efficiency measures.
The district serves the communities of Blue Grass, Buffalo, Davenport and Walcott.
6. ICYMI: Sylvan Island mounts surging comeback
Its location is a big part of its charm.
Sandwiched between Moline's highly populated Florieicente neighborhood and the bustling Rock Island Arsenal is a miniature forest — a peaceful pocket of wild.
A Moline Parks official referred to Sylvan Island as a "Land of Oz," because it is so different from everything that surrounds it.
People of all interests and persuasion have for decades appreciated the isolated quiet of Moline's island park.
But it wasn't always a walk in the woods. For many years, Sylvan served an industrial purpose. When industry ran its course, it became a popular fishing hole — brimming with the bass, walleye, crappie and catfish that are forced into its backwaters by the powerful hydrodams that flank the island.
Around the time Sylvan was becoming a mecca of mixed recreation — where off-road cyclists share trails with nature hikers — its only access point was closed off. The old foot bridge to the island wasn't safe, and it took nearly five years to engineer its replacement.
Now that people can get back on Sylvan, they are doing so in great numbers. The island clearly has been missed.
Reporter Jack Cullen has been researching Sylvan and spending time on its shorelines and pathways. It's a story about the island's history and the modern-day offerings that were, for many, only a dream. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: St. Ambrose Graduation
St. Ambrose University held it's spring commencement, over the weekend at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. A total of 614 degrees, including 456 bachelor's degrees, and 168 master's and doctoral degrees, were awarded.