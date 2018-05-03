A good Thursday to all. Another round of thunderstorms — some of them severe — are possible today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Late afternoon, evening rain likely
First off, a "Hazardouse Weather Outlook" for late afternoon and evening from the National Weather Service. It states: "Thunderstorms are expected to fire with conditions favorable for severe storms. The greatest threats will be large hail up to the size of golf balls or larger and winds of 70 mph or more. Discrete supercells capable of producing tornadoes are also possible. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible of 2 inches or more that may produce flash flooding concerns. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a slight risk with the roughly southwestern one-half of the outlook area in an enhanced risk."
Today's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 79 degrees.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 4 a.m. with a low around 58 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.
2. Mississippi River crest again revised upward
A NWS Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Locks and Dam 15 in the Quad-Cities.
Earlier today the river was at 14.13 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet.
The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to 16.3 feet Wednesday morning.
At 13 feet water affects the lowest sections of both South Concord Street south of River Drive and onto the Enchanted Island causeway in Davenport. Water also surrounds some houses along South Concord Street south of River Drive.
At 13.5 feet water affects the lowest section of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and affects other sections in the same area. Water also affects the lowest sections of the Enchanted Island causeway.
At 15 feet water affects several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island. Water also affects industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.
At 15.5 feet water affects LeClaire Park.
At 16.0 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.
• Rock Island begins flood preparations — The City of Rock Island is preparing for the rising Mississippi River. Several water pump discharge hoses have been placed across the Rock Island portion of the bike path. The hose locations are marked. Use caution when crossing over the hoses.
City staff is implementing its flood plan as the river rises which includes installing pumps and closing gatewells.
Flood measures will be implemented as the river rises this week.
• Davenport implements its flood plan — The following flood measures have been or will be implemented based on current and predicted conditions.
Roads:
• S. Concord Street is closed between Utah Avenue and River Drive. Portions of Wapello and Miller avenues between Railroad Avenue and S. Concord will be closed later this week.
• Portions of Beiderbecke Drive will be impacted this weekend.
Recreation:
• Credit Island will be closed at midnight, Saturday.
• The riverfront bike path between Credit Island and Marquette will close sometime Friday.
• The riverfront bike path between Marquette at LeClaire Park will be impacted sometime Saturday or Sunday.
• LeClaire Park will be impacted sometime Saturday or Sunday.
Facilities:
• Access to the Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave., is available via Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello Avenue to Railroad Avenue.
• Modern Woodmen Park, the River’s Edge, the Freight House, and Union Station will remain open for business.
Events:
• The Twisted Cat Outdoor Catfish Tournament, scheduled to take place at Marquette Landing on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be held as planned. NOTE: Marquette will be closed to through traffic at Beiderbecke for this event.
• The Rev It Up for Awareness Ride and Charity Event, scheduled to take place at Credit Island on Friday and Saturday will be held as planned, with the exception that camping will not be permitted on the island overnight Saturday. Subject to change if river levels rise quicker than forecast.
Other measures:
• Pumps have been or will be set, and appropriate gates closed to prevent river levels from backing into the storm sewer system in various low lying areas within the City.
• Sandbags are available for pickup to individuals impacted by flooding at predicted river levels. The sandbags are available for pickup at the Public Works Marquette Facility located at 232 S. Marquette St. just outside the gate.
3. Director of Davenport Civil Rights Commission arrested in alleged sledgehammer attack
Latrice Lacey, 33, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, has been arrested by Scott County Sheriff's deputies for allegedly attacking someone with a sledgehammer.
Lacey faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse with a weapon. She was booked into Scott County Jail at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday for what is described as an "unbondable" offense. However, Lacey was released on her own recognizance after spending two hours and 10 minutes in jail. Read more.
4. Ask the Times when you want answers
A Quad-City Times reader in Moline asks, "Why is our water billed by the cubic feet instead of gallons?" Read Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker's answer. And read answers to questions about Davenport school superintendents and who assesses the county assessor's properties.
5. Amanda's picks: 6 things to do this weekend
Entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock serves up her weekly list of cool things to do in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
6. More Q-C Athletes of the Year finalists revealed
Check out our Salute to Sports Athletes of the Year Finalists photos
6 plus 1: One year ago this week: Genesis opened new seven-story tower to public
From the Times archives: A new $150 million seven-story surgical and patient care tower project at Genesis Medical Center on East Rusholme Street, Davenport, opened in 2017. The seven-story tower included state-of-the-art operating rooms that were designed with input by those who use them. It is one of the largest building projects in Davenport history. Read more. And enjoy these historic images of Genesis which was formerly known as St. Luke's Hospital.
Quad-City Times photographers were there to document the many rock concerts held on the Mississippi riverfront or at the Scott County fairgrou…
It's Retro Thursday: Quad-City Times photographers were there to document the many rock concerts held on the Mississippi riverfront or at the Scott County fairgrounds back in the day. It's a flashback to the '70s. Where were you where these classic images were taken?
Today's photo gallery: The new I-74 bridge
Check out the latest on the construction of the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.