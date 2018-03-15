A good Thursday to all. Enjoy this sunny and mild day because cooler temps and maybe even a wintry mix are on tap for the Quad-Cities late Friday and early Saturday.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Friday brings a 40 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 43 degrees. East winds will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night we'll see rain before midnight, then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between midnight and 1 a.m., then a chance of rain after 1 a.m. The low will be around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
A chance of freezing rain and sleet is possible before 8 a.m. on Saturday, along with a chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
2. Davenport schools deal with requests to leave
For the fifth consecutive year, the number of open enrollment requests to leave the Davenport School District has hit triple digits.
A total of 114 requests for students to leave the district were filed by the March 1 deadline for the next school year, according to district data.
That's a bit down from last year, but the number of requests exceeds that of other districts in Scott County, even accounting for Davenport's larger size. Over the past five years, the trend is toward more requests to leave, compared to what it was between the 2011-12 and 2013-14 school years.
Declining enrollment has been a problem in Davenport for years, but the increase in requests has been noticeable lately. Read more.
3. Toys R Us likely to shutter all U.S. stores
It's been expected for months. Toys R Us is headed toward shuttering its U.S. operations, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 employees, including those in the Quad-Cities, while spelling the end for a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.
The company operates two stores in the Quad-Cities — one in Davenport and another in Moline.
The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.
CEO David Brandon told employees Wednesday the company's plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores. A bankruptcy court hearing is scheduled for today. Read more.
4. Fans show support in wake of Mallards news
Mike Dzekunskas has been a fan of the Quad-City Mallards since the beginning. He remembers the packed houses and the three championships in a five-year span.
Hearing it might all be ending was a tough moment.
"I damn near started crying," Dzekunskas said. "Just thinking about the friendships, the excitement, the games."
Dzekunskas and his daughter-in-law Amy were among the fans who came out to support the Mallards on Wednesday following the announcement that the team will be ceasing operations at the end of the season. Read more.
5. Why did the Tri-Cities Blackhawks leave us?
So what ever happened to the Tri-Cities Blackhawks professional basketball team? Quad-City Times Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker gets the answer. Read more.
6. Your guide to weekend fun
Check out entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock's picks for the weekend — fun-filled things to do on this St. Paddy's holiday weekend.