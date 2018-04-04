A good Wednesday to all. Now playing in the Quad-Cities — "The Land that Time Forgot" — or so it seems. Those venturing out early today will be welcomed by strong winds, single-digit wind chills and wisps of snow — conditions you'd be more apt to find in January rather than April. Will Spring ever arrive?
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Windy and cold
Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 36 degrees. West winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The strong winds will gradually diminish today. Wind chills will be in the single digits.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.
Thursday there is a 30 percent chance of precipitation in the form of snow and rain. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Beginning today, weather permitting, the eastbound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed through early May. Drivers will be detoured to the 7th Avenue exit to northbound 19th Street to get back onto River Drive. So drivers beware.
3. DNR copes with staff shortage at Wildcat Den
Wildcat Den State Park is approaching the three-month mark without a full-time ranger. Former park ranger Gwen Prentice retired from her post Jan. 25, capping a 35-year career with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which included 23 years at Lake Macbride State Park in Solon.
The DNR is interviewing 11 candidates to replace Prentice, and park technician Jordan Yaley, the sole active employee at Wildcat, is on military leave.
In the meantime, Drew Kuckler, the ranger assigned to Geode State Park — about 70 miles south of the Muscatine County park — is responsible for Wildcat and nearby Fairport State Recreation Area. Geode simultaneously is undergoing a lake restoration project and a campground renovation, freeing up Kuckler to dedicate more time to Wildcat. Part-time seasonal staff also will be hired in the near future to help maintain the park during the “busier part of spring and early summer, Basten said.
DNR officials have not requested support from Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan, but he plans to increase his department's presence around the park in the coming weeks and months.
The last leg of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on July 28 will feature a stop at the 423-acre park located 15 miles west of Davenport. It boasts 300-million-year-old slabs of sandstone, centuries-old pine trees and 75-foot cliffs frequented by hikers and bird watchers throughout the year. Wildcat also is home to the Melpine one-room schoolhouse built in 1877, and the 170-year-old Pine Creek Grist Mill, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Read more.
4. Bettendorf amends food truck fee, OKs Kwik Star project
Bettendorf City Council members have voted to amend the ordinance regulating the mobile food trucks, dropping the annual fee from $500 to $250. It will allow food businesses that already pay property taxes to have their own food trucks on their property without paying the fee.
Several food truck owners expressed their concerns on the original price of the annual fee during Bettendorf’s regularly scheduled city council meeting Tuesday.
In other business, the council voted to allow Kwik Star to build a convenience store and gas station at Belmont Road and Devils Glen Road. Several residents spoke out against the project, saying it was a bad fit at that intersection. Read more.
5.Where to find Instagram-worthy brunch in the Q-C
If Amanda Hancock's Instagram feed is any indication, brunch has arrived in the Quad-Cities. Scrolling through the social media app on Sunday, photo after photo appeared showing piles of food with hashtags like #Easterbrunch.
In honor of one of the most brunch-able holidays, Amanda decided to visit Brew, the small bar/restaurant in the Village of East Davenport, on Sunday to get in on the action.
Its brunch game was certainly strong — Brew offered a special Easter brunch buffet that included an omelet station, scones, fruit, biscuits and gravy, vegetables and piles of cheesy hash browns and bacon and sausage and smoked ham.