NWS: Weather summary

A good Wednesday to all. Now playing in the Quad-Cities — "The Land that Time Forgot" — or so it seems. Those venturing out early today will be welcomed by strong winds, single-digit wind chills and wisps of snow — conditions you'd be more apt to find in January rather than April. Will Spring ever arrive? 

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Windy and cold

NWS: Winds

Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 36 degrees. West winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The strong winds will gradually diminish today. Wind chills will be in the single digits.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.

Thursday there is a 30 percent chance of precipitation in the form of snow and rain. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

2. Road work update for Moline

road closed

Beginning today, weather permitting, the eastbound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed through early May. Drivers will be detoured to the 7th Avenue exit to northbound 19th Street to get back onto River Drive. So drivers beware.

3. DNR copes with staff shortage at Wildcat Den

032518-WILD-CAT-DEN-002
Police have been keeping an eye on Wildcat Den State Park since its ranger retired in January.

Wildcat Den State Park is approaching the three-month mark without a full-time ranger. Former park ranger Gwen Prentice retired from her post Jan. 25, capping a 35-year career with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which included 23 years at Lake Macbride State Park in Solon.

The DNR is interviewing 11 candidates to replace Prentice, and park technician Jordan Yaley, the sole active employee at Wildcat, is on military leave.

In the meantime, Drew Kuckler, the ranger assigned to Geode State Park — about 70 miles south of the Muscatine County park — is responsible for Wildcat and nearby Fairport State Recreation Area. Geode simultaneously is undergoing a lake restoration project and a campground renovation, freeing up Kuckler to dedicate more time to Wildcat. Part-time seasonal staff also will be hired in the near future to help maintain the park during the “busier part of spring and early summer, Basten said. 

DNR officials have not requested support from Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan, but he plans to increase his department's presence around the park in the coming weeks and months.

The last leg of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on July 28 will feature a stop at the 423-acre park located 15 miles west of Davenport. It boasts 300-million-year-old slabs of sandstone, centuries-old pine trees and 75-foot cliffs frequented by hikers and bird watchers throughout the year. Wildcat also is home to the Melpine one-room schoolhouse built in 1877, and the 170-year-old Pine Creek Grist Mill, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Read more.

4. Bettendorf amends food truck fee, OKs Kwik Star project

Food trucks
Customers in June 2016 wait for their orders at La Flama on Wheels outside K&K True Value Hardware on Grant Street in Bettendorf.

Bettendorf City Council members have voted to amend the ordinance regulating the mobile food trucks, dropping the annual fee from $500 to $250. It will allow food businesses that already pay property taxes to have their own food trucks on their property without paying the fee.

Several food truck owners expressed their concerns on the original price of the annual fee during Bettendorf’s regularly scheduled city council meeting Tuesday.

In other business, the council voted to allow Kwik Star to build a convenience store and gas station at Belmont Road and Devils Glen Road. Several residents spoke out against the project, saying it was a bad fit at that intersection. Read more.

5. Where to find Instagram-worthy brunch in the Q-C

Pancakes

City Limits' brunch menu also includes specialty pancakes.

If Amanda Hancock's Instagram feed is any indication, brunch has arrived in the Quad-Cities. Scrolling through the social media app on Sunday, photo after photo appeared showing piles of food with hashtags like #Easterbrunch.

In honor of one of the most brunch-able holidays, Amanda decided to visit Brew, the small bar/restaurant in the Village of East Davenport, on Sunday to get in on the action.

Its brunch game was certainly strong — Brew offered a special Easter brunch buffet that included an omelet station, scones, fruit, biscuits and gravy, vegetables and piles of cheesy hash browns and bacon and sausage and smoked ham.

Of course, area brunch — not simply breakfast or lunch — options are in full force every other weekend, too. Read the rest of Amanda's story.

6. Recognize these people? Moline police want to talk to them

Burglary suspect
Burglary suspect
Burglary suspect
Burglary suspect

The Moline Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in identifying the pictured subjects.

They are wanted for questioning in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Moline.

Anyone with information should call Moline police at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.

Photo gallery of the day: Wildcat Den State Park

Here's a look at Wildcat Den State Park. The park is located off Iowa 22 between Buffalo and Muscatine.

 

