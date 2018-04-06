Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A good Friday to all. Welcome to the Quad-Cities, where winter keeps dragging its heels. It's going to be a breezy day of near-freezing temperatures with measurable snow this weekend. 

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Breezy and cold

NWS: Weather summary

Today will be breezy and mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees. Northwest winds will produce gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 16 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.

NWS: Snowfall potential

Sunday starts off with a slight chance of snow before noon before turning into rain and snow later in the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday night — Snow. About two inches. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation?  60 percent. Yuck.

2. Temporary loss of water in Blue Grass

water tower

An Iowa American Water water tower.

The city of Blue Grass reports that from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., Saturday, Iowa American Water Company will be shutting off water to residents on the North side of Mayne Street and the East side of Oak Lane.

Water service will be off for about 4-6 hours if work goes as planned.

Some residents may not be impacted as long as others. Questions, contact Iowa American Water Company at 1-866-641-2108.

3. Road changes begin today on John Deere Road

Beginning today:

• 53rd Street in Moline will be closed for 42-calendar days. This closure is in effect from the north side of John Deere Road to south of 37th Avenue Court  Portions of 38th Avenue that are adjacent to 53rd Street also will be closed during this time.

During the closure, traffic will be maintained to all business and residents in the area of this closure. This will be done by utilizing other entrances or by constructing temporary rock entrances.

• A portion of 38th Avenue east of 60th Street will be closed beginning today. This closure will cut off access to Black Hawk College from 38th Avenue. All other businesses in this area will remain open and accessible through the duration of the closure.

4. Re-construction begins on Long John's

Long John's Silver

Long John Silver's/A&W restaurant, 3702 Brady St., Davenport, has been closed since a fire in April, 2017.

It's been a question that has been puzzling our readers for almost a year, but it can now be answered. Work has begun on the remodeling of the Long John Silver's/A&W Root Beer on Brady Street in Davenport.

The Bilmar Group, an Aurora, Ill.-based general contractor, has submitted a building permit for the $416,673 commercial remodel to the city of Davenport. 

According to Alexa Maresca of Nellis Management Co., in Urbandale, Iowa, the hope is that it will re-open by summer.

The restaurant at 3702 Brady St. was shut down after an early-morning fire on April 9, 2017. It was later determined it was started in the drive-up cubicle and was ruled accidental. 

Nellis Management Co. originally had estimated it would reopen by the end of 2017.

5.  Big Story: Why is local education group so far in debt?

+2 
Mississippi Bend AEA 009
The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency building at 729 21st St. in Bettendorf.

Scrutiny. If state education leaders in Des Moines are the microscope, the Mississippi Bend Area Education Association is the slide.

It is no secret the Iowa Legislature has been slashing funds to the state's nine AEAs. The agencies partner with most public schools and some private ones, helping them bolster their special-education programs and offering overall support for teachers and learning.

But AEAs fell on hard times about a half-dozen years ago when state lawmakers saw their fat financial reserves and concluded the agencies didn't need quite so much money.

The Bettendorf-based AEA has had the hardest time rebounding from the cuts.

A knee-jerk reaction was to spend down the millions in reserves, so the agency looked more needy on paper. But it didn't work. Then, tough times hit in other ways.

Now the state is moving in on Mississippi Bend, pushing its leadership to prove themselves capable of balancing a budget — sooner, rather than later.

Columnist Barb Ickes investigates what happened at the local AEA. Look for the complete story later today online at qctimes.com

6. I-74 bridge construction heading into new phase

+5 
040418 New Bridge 003
Workers with Civil Constructors bolt cross beams in place between girders for the west-bound lanes of new I-74 Mississippi River bridge from Bettendorf to Moline.

The naked eye would never notice. But there’s a slight bend to the steel girders that are being set onto the new piers in downtown Bettendorf. It's supposed to be that way.

Called a "camber," the curvature in the girders will deflect the load from thousands of tons of steel and concrete making up the driving surface of the new I-74 bridge.

The camber is one of thousands of tiny-yet-critical details that go into the making of a modern bridge. Without it, Iowa Department of Transportation project manager Danielle Mulholland said, the steel would sag and ride quality would suffer.

Without the slight curve, drainage could suffer, too. And that's not a good thing if the structure is to last 100 years, which is the new I-74’s target lifespan.

Over the last few weeks, placement of these girders has represented the most recent phase in the three-and-a-half year construction of the I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River. Read more.

Photo gallery of the day: Truck-eating bridges claim another truck

