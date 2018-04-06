A good Friday to all. Welcome to the Quad-Cities, where winter keeps dragging its heels. It's going to be a breezy day of near-freezing temperatures with measurable snow this weekend.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be breezy and mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees. Northwest winds will produce gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 16 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.
Sunday starts off with a slight chance of snow before noon before turning into rain and snow later in the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday night — Snow. About two inches. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation? 60 percent. Yuck.
2. Temporary loss of water in Blue Grass
An Iowa American Water water tower.
The city of Blue Grass reports that from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., Saturday, Iowa American Water Company will be shutting off water to residents on the North side of Mayne Street and the East side of Oak Lane.
Water service will be off for about 4-6 hours if work goes as planned.
Some residents may not be impacted as long as others. Questions, contact Iowa American Water Company at 1-866-641-2108.
3. Road changes begin today on John Deere Road
• 53rd Street in Moline will be closed for 42-calendar days. This closure is in effect from the north side of John Deere Road to south of 37th Avenue Court Portions of 38th Avenue that are adjacent to 53rd Street also will be closed during this time.
During the closure, traffic will be maintained to all business and residents in the area of this closure. This will be done by utilizing other entrances or by constructing temporary rock entrances.
• A portion of 38th Avenue east of 60th Street will be closed beginning today. This closure will cut off access to Black Hawk College from 38th Avenue. All other businesses in this area will remain open and accessible through the duration of the closure.
4. Re-construction begins on Long John's
Long John Silver's/A&W restaurant, 3702 Brady St., Davenport, has been closed since a fire in April, 2017.
It's been a question that has been puzzling our readers for almost a year, but it can now be answered. Work has begun on the remodeling of the Long John Silver's/A&W Root Beer on Brady Street in Davenport.
The Bilmar Group, an Aurora, Ill.-based general contractor, has submitted a building permit for the $416,673 commercial remodel to the city of Davenport.
According to Alexa Maresca of Nellis Management Co., in Urbandale, Iowa, the hope is that it will re-open by summer.
The restaurant at 3702 Brady St. was shut down after an early-morning fire on April 9, 2017. It was later determined it was started in the drive-up cubicle and was ruled accidental.
Nellis Management Co. originally had estimated it would reopen by the end of 2017.
5. Big Story: Why is local education group so far in debt?
The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency building at 729 21st St. in Bettendorf.
Scrutiny. If state education leaders in Des Moines are the microscope, the Mississippi Bend Area Education Association is the slide.
It is no secret the Iowa Legislature has been slashing funds to the state's nine AEAs. The agencies partner with most public schools and some private ones, helping them bolster their special-education programs and offering overall support for teachers and learning.
But AEAs fell on hard times about a half-dozen years ago when state lawmakers saw their fat financial reserves and concluded the agencies didn't need quite so much money.
The Bettendorf-based AEA has had the hardest time rebounding from the cuts.
A knee-jerk reaction was to spend down the millions in reserves, so the agency looked more needy on paper. But it didn't work. Then, tough times hit in other ways.
Now the state is moving in on Mississippi Bend, pushing its leadership to prove themselves capable of balancing a budget — sooner, rather than later.
Columnist Barb Ickes investigates what happened at the local AEA.
qctimes.com 6. I-74 bridge construction heading into new phase
Workers with Civil Constructors bolt cross beams in place between girders for the west-bound lanes of new I-74 Mississippi River bridge from Bettendorf to Moline.
The naked eye would never notice. But there’s a slight bend to the steel girders that are being set onto the new piers in downtown Bettendorf. It's supposed to be that way.
Called a "camber," the curvature in the girders will deflect the load from thousands of tons of steel and concrete making up the driving surface of the new I-74 bridge.
The camber is one of thousands of tiny-yet-critical details that go into the making of a modern bridge. Without it, Iowa Department of Transportation project manager Danielle Mulholland said, the steel would sag and ride quality would suffer.
Without the slight curve, drainage could suffer, too. And that's not a good thing if the structure is to last 100 years, which is the new I-74’s target lifespan.
Over the last few weeks, placement of these girders has represented the most recent phase in the three-and-a-half year construction of the I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River.
Photo gallery of the day: Truck-eating bridges claim another truck
truck eating bridge
It's lunch time (April 5, 2018) and the bridge at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport decided this semi was on the menu. Chomp. Chomp.
Truck-Bridge-003
A delivery truck from Aaron’s struck the underside of the railroad bridge near the Kirkwood Blvd and Mound Street in Davenport Monday, December 11, 2017. No injuries were reported from the incident that tore the top from the vehicle.
bridge
It's lunch time (April 5, 2018) and the bridge at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport decided this semi was on the menu. Chomp. Chomp.
bridge
It's lunch time (April 5, 2018) and the bridge at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport decided this semi was on the menu. Chomp. Chomp.
Brady Street Truck damaged
The truck-eating bridge on Brady Street at 5th Street claimed another victim Tuesday afternoon.
Truck-eating bridge
The truck-eating bridge on Brady Street at 5th Street claimed another victim Thursday afternoon as this box truck became stuck under the railroad bridge. It caused some traffic headaches because lanes are restricted by road work in the area of the bridge.
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A truck driver watches as a crew works to detach the tractor and trailer pinned under the railroad overpass Monday at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A semitrailer is pinned under the railroad overpass Monday at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
The trailer is stuck under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport after the semitractor was removed. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A tractor and trailer are pinned under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
Debris litters the road near the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A trailer is wedged under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A smokestack and upper section are up against the underside of the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A truck driver looks at his tractor and trailer, pinned under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
. qctimes.com/gallery
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A truck is stuck under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
Crews work to remove a semitractor-trailer wedged under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Truck-eating bridge
The truck-eating bridge at Harrison and 5th in Davenport, left hungry at times due to so many signs and warning lights, got a mouthful Monday afternoon.
Truck-eating bridge
The truck-eating bridge at Harrison and 5th in Davenport, left hungry at times due to so many signs and warning lights, got a mouthful Monday afternoon.
Truck-eating bridge
It's a nice day to take the top down. The truck-eating bridge on Brady agrees. # qctraffic
Truck-eating bridge
Semi bit by Brady Street overpass on Sept. 8, 2016. Some of it -- or earlier meal of truck-eating bridge -- was left behind. (See next photo.)
Truck-eating bridge
Semi bit by Brady Street overpass on Sept. 8, 2016. Some of it -- or earlier meal of truck-eating bridge -- was left behind.
Truck-eating bridge
A crew works to remove a semi-truck and trailer after it becomes stuck under a railroad overpass on Brady Street near West 5th Street in Davenport on Wednesday, August 24, 2016.
Truck-eating bridge
A semi hits the railroad overpass in downtown Davenport on Wednesday, August 24, 2016. (Photo by Michael Liendo)
Truck stuck
A semi-tractor trailer hit the underpass at Harrison and West 5th Streets in Davenport on Monday, August 15, 2016.
Truck-eating bridge
Guess where this truck has been. The truck-eating Harrison Street Bridge gets another one on Tuesday, March 1.
Bridge
Davenport's truck-eating bridge at Harrison and 5th streets strikes again.
truck 1
Another semi sits under the bridge at 5th and Brady streets.
truck
The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Brady streets in Davenport has claimed another victim.
Don't forget to order your truck-eating bridge calendar! 100 percent of the proceeds from this popular calendar benefit literacy efforts in local schools!
June 16, 2015: 5th and Brady
A truck driver once again tried to test the laws of physics this morning by attempting to get his rig under the railroad bridge at 5th and Brady streets in Davenport.
Truck-eating bridge at Brady
A semi from the Hirschbach Motor Lines Inc. was damaged after striking the underside the bridge at 5th and Brady.
Semi hits bridge
Turnaround
Truck-eating bridge
Another semi had a bite taken out of it by the Harrison Street railroad overpass on Friday, Oct. 24, 2014. The driver said he saw the 11'-8" signs but thought his truck was only 11-foot-6.
truck eating bridge
Oct. 2: Built in crane on truck stuck on Government Bridge overhead beam.
Truck stuck
Brian Wellner
Government bridge
Bridge
Truck-eating bridge on Harrison claims another victim.
Bridge
A trailer was torn apart after hitting the bridge at Harrison and 5th in Davenport on Sept. 22, 2014.
Truck-eating bridge
Another truck-eating bridge incident in the Quad-Cities. This time it's the Government Bridge that blocked a truck's exhaust pipes on Wednesday afternoon.
Bridge I-280 Illinois 92
New addition to truck-eating bridge family? Something hit this sign at the Interstate 280 and Illinois 92 interchange.
Bridge hit and run
A semi-truck trailer operated by Van Wyk Freight Lines of Grinnell, Iowa, struck the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison Streets Wednesday, August 20, 2014 in Davenport, Iowa. The vehicle left the scene and was stopped by the Davenport Police several blocks away.
Truck stuck
Another truck got stuck under the Brady Street overpass on Friday, Nov. 1, 2013.
Government Bridge
A tow truck removes a truck that hit the Rock Island side of the Government Bridge Tuesday October 1, 2013. The posted bridge height opening on the Government Bridge is 11 feet.
Bridge crash
This driver of this vehicle found out this morning he had too big of a truck to negotiate the Government Bridge. The truck became wedged under the bridge at the Davenport entrance. Traffic to and from Arsenal Island was stopped until the damaged vehicle could be removed. (Rick Rector/Quad-City Times)
Another close call
A semi sets off the warning lights before the Harrison Street truck-eating bridge in Davenport on Monday, August 19, 2013. The truck turned off in time.
Brady Street bridge
Even the truck-eating bridge on Brady Street gets dressed up for the Bix 7.
Truck-eating bridge
A June casualty of the Davenport railroad bridge over Brady and Harrison streets.
Truck-eating bridge warning lights
A cement mixer set off the warning lights on Harrison Street on Friday morning, but the truck-eating bridge went hungry.
041513-truck-bridge
A worker inspects a semi-tractor trailer with Celadon that got caught under the over pass on Brady Street during the lunch hour Monday, April 15, 2013.
Truck eaten on Brady
A truck got caught over the lunch hour Monday, April 15, 2013, on Brady Street.
Bridge eats truck
A truck turns off Harrison Street onto 5th Street, bypassing a truck that was stuck under the bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2013. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Bridge eats truck
The Harrison Street bridge claims another truck on Tuesday, April 2, 2013. The trailer was not damaged, just the top of the cab. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Loader hits bridge
A truck hauling a wheel-loader hit the HON Oak Laminate conveyer that crosses East Second Street Tuesday morning in Muscatine. The Muscatine Police Department are diverting traffic while crews worked to remove the truck and trailer.
Truck-eating bridge threat averted
Police stop a truck headed for the Government Bridge on Arsenal Island on Tuesday, March 12, 2013.
TRUCK EATING BRIDGE
A semi truck heading North up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span Tuesday afternoon October 23, 2012, causing traffic to back up in downtown Davenport, Iowa The trailer was visibly peeled back about nine feet. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
TRUCK EATING BRIDGE
A semi truck heading North up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span Tuesday afternoon October 23, 2012, causing traffic to back up in downtown Davenport, Iowa The trailer was visibly peeled back about nine feet. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck-eating bridge
A semi trailer got stuck under the Brady Street railroad overpass on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012.
Truck-eating bridge
The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Brady Streets in Davenport claimed another victim late Wednesday morning. October 17, 2012. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck-eating bridge
A truck heading up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012.
Truck-eating bridge
A truck heading up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012.
Truck-eating bridge
A truck heading up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012.
Truck-eating bridge
A truck heading up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012.
Crash 2
Davenport Police crime scene technician Herve Denain, left, and Davenport Police Cpl. Brian Heick inspect the remains of a U-Haul truck that had its top ripped off after the driver of the vehicle drove underneath the railroad bridge on Kirkwood Boulevard near Mound Street. (Thomas Geyer/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Crash
Davenport police and a driver with Fred’s Towing discuss how to remove the top of a U-Haul truck that was rammed into the railroad bridge on Kirkwood Boulevard near Mound Street Saturday night. The driver of the truck kept going. Police found the truck parked on Hildreth Street between 12th and 13th streets.
Truck
A truck heading up the hill got stuck under the low railroad span on Brady Street about 6:30 p.m. Monday, causing traffic to back up in downtown Davenport.
Truck stuck
A semi truck got stuck under the Government Bridge just before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 6, 2012.
Truck stuck
A semi truck got stuck under the Government Bridge on Friday, July 6, 2012.
Truck stuck
A semi truck got stuck under the Government Bridge on Friday, July 6, 2012.
Accident
This “Roll-A-Show” semitrailer was stuck about 10 p.m. Sunday under the railroad bridge at Brady and 5th streets, Davenport. There was cotton-like stuffing on the roadway, and debris thrown across about three lines of traffic. Davenport police were on the scene late Sunday.
Truck stuck
The Government Bridge was closed for at least two hours after an Illinois-bound semitrailer became stuck on March 20, 2012. (Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck stuck
The Government Bridge was closed for at least two hours after an Illinois-bound semitrailer became stuck on March 20, 2012. (Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck stuck
The Government Bridge was closed for at least two hours after an Illinois-bound semitrailer became stuck on March 20, 2012. (Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck stuck
The Government Bridge was closed for at least two hours after an Illinois-bound semitrailer became stuck on March 20, 2012. (Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck-eating bridge
A semitrailer carrying tulips crashed into the railroad bridge passing over Brady Street in downtown Davenport on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012. (Thomas Geyer/Quad-City Times)
Truck-eating bridge 2012
A semi's trailer gets wedged under the Harrison Street railroad
overpass as train cars pass overhead on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2012.
(Thomas Geyer / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
TRUCK BRIDGE
Traffic moves around a semi trailer from Waller Truck Co., Inc.
from Excelsior Springs, Mo., as it waits to be towed away from the
Brady Street railroad overpass at 5th Street where it had been
stuck Wednesday November 2, 2011. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY
TIMES)
Truck stuck
A scrap metal truck got stuck under the Pershing Ave. railroad
bridge in Davenport on Wednesday afternoon. (Kevin E. Schmidt /
QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck stuck
A scrap metal truck got stuck under the Pershing Ave. railroad
bridge in Davenport on Wednesday afternoon. (Brian Wellner /
QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck_crash_091911
The Arsenal bridge is closed to vehicles on the Iowa side after
this semi became wedged under the railroad overpass Monday morning.
September 19, 2011. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck hits Brady Street overpass
Two lanes of Brady Street are blocked Wednesday morning after
this semi trailer became wedged under the Brady Street railroad
overpass at 5th Street. August 31, 2011. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY
TIMES)
Truck hits Government Bridge
Arsenal and Davenport police respond to a semi stuck this
morning on the north end of the Government Bridge over the
Mississippi River between Davenport and Arsenal Island in Rock
Island. (Mark Ridolfi/Quad-City Times)
Truck hits Government Bridge
A tow truck operator lets the air out of the back tires of a
truck stuck under the Government Bridge, Friday, Aug. 19, 2011. The
truck is listed at 13 feet 6 inches tall, and the bridge opening is
only 11 feet high. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Truck hits Government Bridge
A tow truck operator lets the air out of the back tires of a
truck stuck under the Government Bridge, Friday, Aug. 19, 2011. The
truck is listed at 13 feet 6 inches tall, and the bridge opening is
only 11 feet high. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Beer truck hits bridge
A view from the inside of a beer truck that hit the Harrison Street railroad overpass in April 2011. (Contributed photo)
Dec. 7, 2006
For the second day in a row a truck became wedged under the railroad overpass at 5th and Brady Streets. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Dec. 7, 2006
This semi-truck trailler folded up after the driver tried to make it under the railroad overpass on U.S. 61 in downtown Davenport on Thursday. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
April 4, 2006
This truck became stuck under the railroad overpass at 5th and Brady. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
March 6, 2006
A truck became lodged under the railroad bridge at 5th Street and Brady on Thursday afternoon. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Aug. 20, 2004
Ryder Shop Supervisor Tim McGrew inspects the damage to a semi leased to him after it struck a railroad bridge on Brady Street on Friday afternoon. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Feb. 13, 2007
(QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 7, 2007
This truck carrying an energy drink hit the Harrison St. railroad bridge at 5th St. in Davenport on Wednesday night. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
April 19, 1999
Traffic was held up on the Government Bridge early Monday afternoon when this semi carrying farm gates became lodged under the railroad upper deck of the Goverment Bridge. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Sept. 17, 1999
The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Harrison Streets claimed its latest victim late Friday morning. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Dec. 7, 1998
The truck-eating bridge grabs another as the bridge on Brady Street stops this semi in its tracks. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Dec. 28, 2005
A tow-truck operator waits for a larger truck to remove a trailer that struck a bridge over U.S. 61 in Davenport, Iowa. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 27, 2000
Despite the new warning sensors and lights this truck hit the bridge at 5th and Harrison early Monday morning. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 27, 2000
This 18-wheeler hauling paper rolls hit the Harrison Street bridge at 5th Street early Monday morning. By dusk, a fork truck was transferring the rolls from the damaged truck to a new truck. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Jan. 9, 2002
Yet another truck gets struck by the raising and lowering of the Harrison Street bridge in Davenport in this continuing soap opera. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Aug. 29, 2001
This semi hit the railroad bridge at 5th and Brady Streets on Wednesday morning. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Aug. 7, 2004
The truck eating railroad bridge at 5th and Brady claimed this truck Monday around the noon hour. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
May 13, 2003
An unlucky Missouri truck driver walks back to his rig after an unfortunate incident with the Harrison Street "Truck-Eating Bridge." (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 13, 2003
The driver of this truck walks away from his rig after hitting the railroad bridge at 5th and Brady streets in downtown Davenport. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 23, 2003
Iowa DOT workers inspect damage caused by a semi-trailer striking the bridge at 5th and Harrison Streets. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Truck hits bridge
This semi-truck trailer was nearly split in half when it struck the railroad overpass at 5th and Brady Streets at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2011. No one was injured in the mishap. The railroad overpass on Harrison Street is notorious for "eating" semi trucks, but other bridges in the Quad-Cities like this one have given trucks problems as well. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Harrison Street crash
A freight train waits for workers to clear a semi that struck the railroad overpass Tuesday at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport.
Harrison Street crash
A Davenport police officer talks to the driver of a semi that struck the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets. It was the second incident of a semi becoming wedged under a bridge Tuesday morning. The first involved the Government Bridge.
Truck stuck
Traffic on the Government Bridge was stopped mid-Tuesday morning when this semi became wedged under the railroad overpass in the Arsenal-bound lane from the Iowa side.
Railroad bridge claims another truck
A truck driver lets the air out of the rear tires of semi-trailer after it became wedged under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison Streets in Davenport on July 29, 2010. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Another one bites the dust at Harrison
Davenport’s infamous “truck-eating” bridge at Harrison and 5th streets claimed another vehicle early today when this semitrailer tried to go underneath the railroad bridge. The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. The bridge peeled back the top of the trailer about 10 feet before the vehicle stopped. Two lanes of traffic were blocked on Harrison Street before the vehicle was removed. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck-eating bridge 1, driver 0
This Ryder truck had its top peeled off this morning after making it completely through the Brady Street railroad overpass at 5th Street in Davenport before realizing that the truck was too tall. (Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Driver wedges truck on Government Bridge
(Contributed photo)
Dog inspects damage
A dog looks at the damage to his master's truck after it hit the railroad bridge at 6th and Brady streets on Jan. 28, 2008. The railroad overpass on Harrison Street is notorious for "eating" semi trucks, but other bridges in the Quad-Cities have given trucks problems as well. (Larry Fisher / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck-eating bridge
Leonard Anton of Iowa Interstate Railroad watches as Gene Eggert, left, and Richard Bumgardner of Fred's Towing Service attempt to pull down a truck's exhaust pipe so that it can back out from under the Brady Street Bridge. The truck, driven by Fred Weissert of Escanaba, Mich., and carrying metal castings, hit the bridge Sept. 20. (Talya C. Arbisser)
Who pays price when trucks get stuck under the bridge?
Truck-eating bridge
A tow truck rescues this semi from beneath the Harrison Street bridge on Oct. 30, 1991.
Truck-eating bridge
Photos by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times Dec. 3, 2002: This victim tried to carry beer under the Brady Street railroad overpass at Davenport’s 5th Street. The driver was not injured and the beer was transferred to another truck.
Truck-eating bridge
Jan. 2, 1998 The first victim of 1998 cleans up beneath the Brady Street overpass.
Truck-eating bridge
April 10, 2000 A load of ketchup bottles stuck on Harrison Street.
Truck stuck on Government Bridge removed
LARRY FISHER — Traffic was hindered on the Government Bridge after this truck became stuck early this morning
1971 truck-eating bridge coverage
A photo from 1971 accompanies a Quad-City Times article on the "truck-eating viaduct" on Brady Street. A proposed solution at the time was yellow flashing lights. "Must this viaduct ramming go on forever?" 42 years later...
