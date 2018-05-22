A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at some patchy fog this morning before partly sunny skies warm up the Q-C. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Patchy fog before 9 a.m.
Be alert for areas of fog before 9 a.m. If you are hitting the road this morning, some areas of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois are under a dense fog advisory. Otherwise, today will be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.
Road work note: The Iowa DOT reports that Gilbert Street in Bettendorf between Interstate 74 and 16th Street will be permanently closed this morning because of the I-74 bridge project.
2. Iowan wins 'American Idol'
"Poppe" that champagne — An Iowan has won this year's "American Idol."
Maddie Poppe, 20, of Clarksville, beat out hundreds of thousands of contestants Monday night — including the other top two contenders, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett — wowed judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and garnered the majority of votes from viewers to claim the Season 16 crown.
She attempted to perform her new single, “Going, Going, Gone,” but cried and was then mobbed by her “Idol” contestants during the performance. Read more.
3. Davenport mayor on curbing teen violence: 'We can't do it alone'
The shooting death of a 16-year-old boy Saturday was “truly horrific,” Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch told reporters Monday. “A 16-year-old male juvenile was shot in broad daylight on a Davenport street and dropped off at a local hospital like he was nothing,” he said of Jovontia Jones.
Preliminary numbers show Davenport police have responded to at least 87 confirmed shootings in the city between Jan. 1 and Sunday.
The death of Jones is at least the fourth homicide reported in the city in 2018.
Klipsch said police are relentlessly pursuing the perpetrators of gun and juvenile crime, but it will take the entire community to solve the problem.
“The problem is two-fold,” he said. “Many young people need an intervention connected to resources that they need. And, other habitually criminal-minded juvenile offenders need to be taken off the street. But law enforcement cannot do this alone. This is a community problem and we cannot arrest our way out of it. All of us need to do our part.”
Klipsh announced the city will hold a summit to discuss ways to curb juvenile crime in Davenport, as well as across Scott County. Read more.
4. Davenport School Board looks at closing rural schools
Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate removed the option of closing a high school from the district Vision 2020 plan and replaced it with another one: Consider closing a rural school that is part of the Davenport School District.
The board met Monday as a committee-of-the-whole to discuss Vision 2020, a plan to restructure district finances and facilities.
Tate said he has heard for several years about the idea of Buffalo, Blue Grass and Walcott making their own district. "Let's not count that as part of our reduction," he said.
Within two weeks, four options will be brought to the school board, Tate said. Read more.
5.Central, West start fast en route to substate soccer wins
Both Davenport Central and Davenport West took advantage of quick starts Monday night.
The Blue Devils and Falcons each scored a pair of goals in the first five minutes of their respective games and both advanced to a Class 3A substate semifinal with wins as part of a doubleheader at Coan Field. Central opened the night with a 5-0 win over Davenport North while West outlasted Clinton 3-2.
Alex Hessel scored the deciding goal for the Falcons (8-9), burying a feed from Huy Tran in the 47th minute as West's best season since 2014 continues with a match against Bettendorf Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Read more.
6. 9 things to do this week for fun
Have you made your list of fun things to do this week in the Quad-Cities? Entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock has and she's sharing her list with Times readers.
Here's a sampling.
"Country musician Elizaebeth Cook, who released her latest album — and first in six years — in June 2016, is slated to perform Wednesday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Special guest Caleb Caudle will open up the show. For tickets, visit rivermusicexperience.org." Check out her complete list.
Today's photo gallery: Kathy York Park dedication
Moliners gathered Monday to dedicate Kathy York Park. Among her many other roles in the community, York was a commissioner on the Moline Housing Authority from 2007 to 2016 and was known for her service to those in need before her death in April of 2016. In honor of her service, the Spring Brook Playground at 4141 11th Ave. A in Moline now bears her name.