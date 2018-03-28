Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A good Wednesday to all. We'll start the day off with some patchy fog, then temps in the low-to-mid 50s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Patchy fog this morning

NWS: Fog

We'll see patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 53 degrees.

Tonight there's a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 37 degrees.

Thursday there's a 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

1 plus 1: Just remember, it's only a test

Tornado drill

It's Severe Weather Preparedness/Awareness Week in Iowa. Today there will be tornado watch/warning drills across the state as agencies test their communication methods as if it were a real situation. The drill will be held at 10 a.m. for a tornado watch, and at 10:15 a.m. for the tornado warning. Remember it is only a test, and according to the NWS, it's also a great time to practice your tornado safety plan.

2. Section of Duck Creek Trail to close during pipe repairs

Download PDF Bike patch detour

A section of the Duck Creek Recreational Trail adjacent to Junge Park will be closed beginning today to allow for replacement of a large stormwater culvert pipe. Work will require the path to be completely removed in this area; no pedestrian or bike traffic will be allowed through. Users should follow the marked detour. The detour will take traffic along Western Avenue, across W. 28½ Street and along a new spur before reconnecting with the path.

The culvert replacement is tentatively scheduled to be completed by April 20.

3. Students help Living Lands wrap trees

LLW Tree Wraps 092
Bettendorf Middle School student Riley Markham squeezes excess water from newsprint after it was wrapped around an oak tree sapling for the Living Lands & Waters Million Trees Project. The work was the start of a student science unit on monitoring and minimizing human impact on the environment.

Organized in assembly lines, students at Bettendorf Middle School used their  science classes this week to wrap oak tree saplings in wet newspaper, then bag and tag the little trees for distribution.

Their work was a partnership with Living Lands & Waters, the Hampton-based nonprofit environmental organization that grew out of Chad Pregracke's river clean-up campaigns.

Living Lands is taking the mobile tree-wrapping unit to 12 schools in the Quad-City area, beginning with Bettendorf Middle and ending with Rock Island High School on April 17.

A total of 4,000 students are expected to wrap about 70,000 trees. Read more.

4. Freddy's Frozen Custard building in Davenport

freddys

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a Kansas-based casual restaurant, will make its debut this summer at Davenport's Village Shopping Center.

The new 3,300-square-foot, freestanding restaurant will be built at 916 W. Kimberly Road. Crews demolished a former bank building at the site.

"The West Kimberly development corridor is home to a wide variety of retail businesses, restaurants and family-friendly entertainment venues that makes it a great fit for Freddy's," said Mike Young, franchise owner.

It is the latest addition for the shopping center, which just welcomed a Pancheros and a Pet Supplies. Read more.

5. Genesis to pay $1.88 million to resolve 'False Claims Act' allegations

Genesis

Genesis Medical Center's East Campus.

Genesis Medical Center has agreed to pay $1.88 million to the United States to resolve allegations of improper impatient admissions claims, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

From Jan. 1, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2016, Genesis violated the False Claims Act by improperly retaining Medicare over payments for hospital inpatient admission claims that should have been billed at the lower reimbursement rate for outpatient or observation services, the DOJ alleged. Read more.

6. Seattle company wins Davenport's medical cannabis license 

Have a Heart Compassion Care
Have a Heart Compassion Care plans to open one of Iowa's five medical cannabidiol dispensaries at the site of  the former Kelly's Irish Pub & Eatery at 2222 E. 53rd St., Davenport.

By the end of the 2018, Davenport will be home to one of Iowa’s five medical cannabidiol dispensaries, the state Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

Have a Heart Compassion Care, a Seattle-based cannabis retailer, won the license to operate a shop in Davenport. Company officials said they plan to renovate the former Kelly’s Irish Pub & Eatery on the west end of a retail strip center at 2222 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Read more.

 

Today's gallery: Historic photos of Q-C tornadoes

Here's a look at some of the past tornado activity in the region as captured through the years by Quad-City Times photographers.

