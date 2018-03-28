A good Wednesday to all. We'll start the day off with some patchy fog, then temps in the low-to-mid 50s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Patchy fog this morning
We'll see patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 53 degrees.
Tonight there's a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 37 degrees.
Thursday there's a 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
1 plus 1: Just remember, it's only a test
It's Severe Weather Preparedness/Awareness Week in Iowa. Today there will be tornado watch/warning drills across the state as agencies test their communication methods as if it were a real situation. The drill will be held at 10 a.m. for a tornado watch, and at 10:15 a.m. for the tornado warning. Remember it is only a test, and according to the NWS, it's also a great time to practice your tornado safety plan.
2. Section of Duck Creek Trail to close during pipe repairs
A section of the Duck Creek Recreational Trail adjacent to Junge Park will be closed beginning today to allow for replacement of a large stormwater culvert pipe. Work will require the path to be completely removed in this area; no pedestrian or bike traffic will be allowed through. Users should follow the marked detour. The detour will take traffic along Western Avenue, across W. 28½ Street and along a new spur before reconnecting with the path.
The culvert replacement is tentatively scheduled to be completed by April 20.
3. Students help Living Lands wrap trees
Bettendorf Middle School student Riley Markham squeezes excess water from newsprint after it was wrapped around an oak tree sapling for the Living Lands & Waters Million Trees Project. The work was the start of a student science unit on monitoring and minimizing human impact on the environment.
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Organized in assembly lines, students at Bettendorf Middle School used their science classes this week to wrap oak tree saplings in wet newspaper, then bag and tag the little trees for distribution.
Their work was a partnership with Living Lands & Waters, the Hampton-based nonprofit environmental organization that grew out of Chad Pregracke's river clean-up campaigns.
Living Lands is taking the mobile tree-wrapping unit to 12 schools in the Quad-City area, beginning with Bettendorf Middle and ending with Rock Island High School on April 17.
A total of 4,000 students are expected to wrap about 70,000 trees.
Read more. 4. Freddy's Frozen Custard building in Davenport
You think the Quad-Cities stinks when it comes to eating out. Of the 20 top restaurant chains in the United States, all have locations in the …
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a Kansas-based casual restaurant, will make its debut this summer at Davenport's Village Shopping Center.
The new 3,300-square-foot, freestanding restaurant will be built at 916 W. Kimberly Road. Crews demolished a former bank building at the site.
"The West Kimberly development corridor is home to a wide variety of retail businesses, restaurants and family-friendly entertainment venues that makes it a great fit for Freddy's," said Mike Young, franchise owner.
It is the latest addition for the shopping center, which just welcomed a Pancheros and a Pet Supplies.
Read more. 5. Genesis to pay $1.88 million to resolve 'False Claims Act' allegations
Genesis Medical Center's East Campus.
Quad-City Times file
Genesis Medical Center has agreed to pay $1.88 million to the United States to resolve allegations of improper impatient admissions claims, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.
From Jan. 1, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2016, Genesis violated the False Claims Act by improperly retaining Medicare over payments for hospital inpatient admission claims that should have been billed at the lower reimbursement rate for outpatient or observation services, the DOJ alleged.
Read more. 6. Seattle company wins Davenport's medical cannabis license
+5
Have a Heart Compassion Care plans to open one of Iowa's five medical cannabidiol dispensaries at the site of the former Kelly's Irish Pub & Eatery at 2222 E. 53rd St., Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
By the end of the 2018, Davenport will be home to one of Iowa’s five medical cannabidiol dispensaries, the state Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.
Today's gallery: Historic photos of Q-C tornadoes
Here's a look at some of the past tornado activity in the region as captured through the years by Quad-City Times photographers.
Fruitland Tornado Damage
Kelly Goodman, right, of Fruitland checks with workers on the progress of the cleanup and rebuilding of her home, which was destroyed in the June 1 tornado. The plan is for her house to be rebuilt by September.
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
tornado one year Iowa City Tornado_005.jpg
A vacant lot and a couple of stripped bare trees are all that remains of a sorority house that was destroyed by a tornado one year ago. The building was unrepairable and torn down.
Larry Fisher
Iowa City Tornadoes One Year Later
These Iowa City homes on Iowa Avenue were all severely damaged by a tornado one year ago and now are having repairs completed.
Larry Fisher
tornado one year Iowa City Tornado.jpg
This historic home on Iowa Street in Iowa City was nearly destroyed by a tornado one year ago is in the process of being rebuilt.
Larry Fisher
Lauren M. Anderson
Fruitland Tornado Damage
Karen, left, and Doug Elshoff, right, spend time with their granddaughters, Isabella and Sarah Harris, daughter Susan Harris and grandson Jonathan Harris at their home in Fruitland. Their mobile home was damaged in the June 1 tornado.
Lauren M. Anderson
tornado one year Iowa City Tornado_001.jpg
Carpenter Rod Sedlacek works on the interior of a tornado damaged home on Iowa Street in Iowa City.
Larry Fisher
Iowa City Tornadoes One Year Later
ABOVE: Zach Heyveld places a tarp over a car while Denton Nissley, both of George's Painting, Colona, Ill., prepares to paint repaired parts of a home in the 900 block of Iowa Avenue in Iowa City that was severely damaged by a tornado one year ago.
Larry Fisher
Fruitland Tornado Damage
Inside the mobile home where the Elshoffs still live the ceiling bows and the roof leaks.
Lauren M. Anderson
Tornado Damage
Residents pick through the remnants of a home in Fruitland, Iowa, south of Muscatine, that was destroyed by a tornado Friday afternoon. About a hundred homes in the community of 700 were damaged by the tornado.
Dan Gottschalk
Iowa City Tornadoes One Year Later
Scott McWane stands in front of his Dairy Queen store on Riverside Drive in Iowa City that was destroyed one year ago and now rebuilt.
Larry Fisher
Lauren M. Anderson
TORNADO DG_Grandview_Tornado_Damage.jpg
Dan Gottschalk A house about 3 miles north of Grandview on County Road G44X DG_Grandview_Tornado_Damage
Dan Gottschalk
Tornado Month Later 2 tornado 2 months_005.jpg
Doug and Karen Elshoff (behind) of Fruitland, Ia., stand outside their mobile home with their daughters and grandchildren on June 27. The home was destroyed in a tornado that hit the area on June 1 riping off part of the roof, leaving an unsafe enviornment.
Lauren M. Anderson
Fruitland Tornado Damage
This mobile home owned by Karen and Doug Elshoff lost much of its roof in the June 1 tornado that ripped through Fruitland. Damages to the mobile home has confined the family of six to two rooms.
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Tornado Month Later 2 tornado 2 months_003.jpg
House of the Elshoffs located on Main Street in Fruitland.
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Lauren M. Anderson
Invention Convention
Judge Mike Ford, watches as Mickey Sloat, 6, a first grader at Adams Elementery School, and the youngest participant in this years Invention Convention, shows him how to stir up powdered drinks using two liter bottles and shaking it till it makes a tornado inside the bottle.
John Schultz
U.S. Post Office, Fruitland, Iowa
The U.S. Post Office in Fruitland, Iowa, reopened this week after being destroyed by a tornado on June 1, 2007.
Muscatine Journal
Few buildings escape unscathed by storm
Students in Iowa City walk through the a tornado damaged neighborhood near the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house Friday morning.
Few buildings escape unscathed by storm
Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES Dave Ellsworth surveys tornado damage from a toppled tree near the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house in Iowa City.
Few buildings escape unscathed by storm
Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES Miki Walsh, with her dog, Diego, takes a photo Friday morning of an uprooted tree in College Green Park, Iowa City. Thursday’s tornado uprooted or damaged nearly every tree in the park.
Wrecked church faces uncertain future
Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES The Rev. Rudolph Juarez, who formerly led St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Davenport, talks with a reporter the day after a tornado heavily damaged his present parish, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Iowa City.
Maquoketa Tornado
A confirmed tornado in Maquoketa, Iowa, caused what was described by police as a lot of damage along Pershing Road Saturday June 5, 2010. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times)
Maquoketa Tornado
A confirmed tornado in Maquoketa, Iowa, caused what was described by police as a lot of damage along Pershing Road Saturday June 5, 2010. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times)
Maquoketa Tornado - street
A confirmed tornado in Maquoketa, Iowa, caused what was described by police as a lot of damage along Pershing Road on Saturday, June 5, 2010. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times)
Kevin Schmidt
Maquoketa Tornado - street
A confirmed tornado in Maquoketa, Iowa, caused what was described by police as a lot of damage along Pershing Road on Saturday, June 5, 2010. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times)
Kevin Schmidt
tornadoDamage
A large tree fell on a vacant mobile home at the Timber City mobile home park in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Saturday, June 5 during a tornado that ran a 2.25 mile path through the city. The tornado hit Pershing Road the hardest. (Ryan Stone/Quad-City Times)
Ryan Stone
Storm
Tornado damage in DeWitt, Iowa.
Brian Wellner, QUAD-CITY TIMES
030917-MUSCATINE-TORNADO-002
Volunteers help property owner Jeremy Fowler clean up debris from his damaged in Muscatine.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
030917-MUSCATINE-TORNADO-009
The organ and altar at Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine were severely damaged in Monday's storms.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES file photo
030917-MUSCATINE-TORNADO-003
Taylor Martin of Muscatine, right, works with property owner Jeremy Fowler, center, to clear the foundation of a duplex damaged in Muscatine's storm on Monday night.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Muscatine tornado
Todd Hackett Construction crews work to seal off a hole in the roof of Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine after the church sustained major damage in Monday's tornado.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
030917-MUSCATINE-TORNADO-008
The roof of Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine was damaged when its chimney fell through during Monday's storm.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
030917-MUSCATINE-TORNADO-010
The organ and altar at Wesley United Methodist Church ibn Muscatine was severely damaged in Monday's tornado.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Tornado follow 7
A pile of rubble and steel are all that's left of one of the silos on the farm of Jeff Dietz in Davenport. A tornado that ripped through the farm also damaged two other silos beyond repair.
Thomas Geyer, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Tornado follow 5
Two vintage fire trucks were damaged when this utility shed on the Davenport farm of Jeff Dietz was struck by a tornado late Monday.
Thomas Geyer, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Tornado follow 6
An old cattle shed on the farm of Jeff Dietz was damaged when it was hit by a tornado late Monday.
Thomas Geyer, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Tornado follow 3
The top of one of the silos on Jeff Dietz's farm rests against a tank Tuesday. One of four silos on the property was completely destroyed while two others were heavily damaged by an EF2 tornado Monday night.
Thomas Geyer, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Tornado follow 2
A pile of sheet metal, wood and other debris sits Tuesday in a field near a large cattle shed on the farm of Jeff Dietz in northwest Davenport. Dietz said a tornado Monday night damaged another shed, destroyed one silo and damaged two others beyond repair.
Thomas Geyer, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Tornado follow 1
Twisted steel and rubble are all that's left of one of the silos on Jeff Dietz's farm on Wisconsin Avenue in Davenport. Two other silos, along with a large cattle shed and utility shed, were damaged beyond repair by Monday night's tornado.
Thomas Geyer, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Storm damage- Hershey Ave
Large branches and other debris kept city crews busy the night of March 6 after a tornado hit Muscatine.
BETH VAN ZANDT/MUSCATINE JOURNAL
Storm damage- Oneida Avenue
Houses along Oneida Avenue, across from Tom Bruner Field in Muscatine, received heavy damage following the March 6 tornado. There were reports of downed power lines and trees over the roadways throughout town.
BETH VAN ZANDT/MUSCATINE JOURNAL
Storm damage-stop sign
A stop sign was bent to the ground after a tornado roared through Muscatine March 6.
BETH VAN ZANDT/MUSCATINE JOURNAL
Tornado-IL-22
Workers spring into action using tarps to cover damaged roofs in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Tornado-IL-27
Zach Christensen, assesses the damage of his families shed some 100-yards from his families home in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Tornado-IL-19
Cody Young, 15, carries personal belongings he salvaged Wednesday from his family's tornado-damaged home off 40th Avenue North the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline. An EF-2 tornado tore through the neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Tornado-IL-18
Anthony Hegwood, right, and Cody Young, left, help the Young family collect belongings from their damaged home in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Tornado-IL-17
Neighbors assess damage along 40th Ave North in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Tornado-IL-33
Anthony Hegwood, helps carry items Wednesday from the home of Rich and Nikki Young to awaiting trailers, trucks and cars during storm damage cleanup in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
062315-storm-damage-002
The home of David and Janet Wendel, at 13916 140th St. West, in Taylor Ridge, was among about 20 homes near the intersection of 140th Street West and 140th Avenue West that received severe damage from a tornado around 7 p.m. Monday June 22, 2015.
Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES
Storm damage
Gil Matlick looks over the damage to his garage in Edgington on Tuesday the result of an EF-2 tornado that swept through Monday night.
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Storm damage
Edgington resident Becky Hisey talks about how a tornado ripped the roof from their home Monday night. She and her husband, Tom, were returning from a softball game in Davenport when the storm hit.
Kevin E. Schmidt photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
062315-storm-damage-009
A row of pine trees snapped off near Rockridge High School Monday, June 23, 2015 when severe thunderstorms moved through the area around 7:15 p.m. prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for parts of Rock Island and Mercer counties.
Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES
062315-storm-damage-010
A corn field was flattened near Rockridge High School Monday, June 23, 2015. The damage came when severe thunderstorms moved through the area around 7:15 p.m. prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for parts of Rock Island and Mercer counties.
Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES
062315-storm-damage-011
The Hisey home at 14323 139 Ave. Ct. West, Taylor Ridge Tuesday, June 24, 2015. Beck and Tom Hisey were at a softball game in Lindsey Park when a tornado heavily damaged their home. The Hiseys' attached garage was destroyed and a large portion of the roof was ripped off the house.
Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES
Port Byron tornado
Mark Perez and his 5-year-old daughter, Angie, look over the tornado damage Friday at their home in Port Byron. Portions of the roof were torn from the house, and windows and doors were damaged. Perez estimates his property lost 100 trees.
Barb Ickes, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Port Byron tornado
Mark Perez's home in rural Port Byron sustained damage to the roof, windows and doors in a tornado that hit Thursday night. He estimates he also lost 100 trees on the property.
Barb Ickes, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Tornado-IL-06
Zach Christensen, left talks with Scotty McManigal, while assessing tornado damage in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems