A good Monday to all. The Quad-Cities is looking at sunny skies and cooler temps today. So let's get right to it with the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and cooler
Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Tuesday will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
2. Davenport road work update
Here's this week's road update from the City of Davenport:
Kimberly Road — Full-depth patching on Kimberly Road, east of the Marquette Street intersection resumes today. Work should be completed by June 15.
Marquette Street — Beginning Thursday Marquette Street will be reduced to one northbound and one southbound lane between Central Park Avenue and 29th Street for asphalt replacement and cape sealing. All work in this area should be completed June 15.
Additional pavement improvements on Marquette Street will follow in early July. This work will improve the pavement on Marquette between Central Park Avenue and Lombard Streets and 29th and 38th streets.
Work continues on Brady Street, Division Street, East 5th Street, Jersey Ridge Road, Locust Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
3. Illinois 5 to close in East Moline
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois 5 in East Moline between Morton Drive and Barstow Road will be closed to all through traffic beginning today and continuing through Friday.
The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to their at-grade crossing located in this area.
To allow continued traffic movement, a detour will be posted using Morton Drive and 40th Street.
4. Nighttime closures coming on I-74
Here's a construction update in Bettendorf that takes effect today. Through mid-June there will be nighttime closures on the westbound Interstate 74 on-ramp at Middle Road. The detour will be eastbound I-74 on-ramp to Grant/State (Exit 4), to southbound Kimberly Road, to eastbound Grant Street, to northbound 14th Street to westbound I-74 on-ramp.
5. Moline police seek help in finding missing woman
Moline police seek the help of the public in locating a missing woman whose disappearance is being investigated as a criminal incident, according to a news release from Moline police.
Mee Ran Kim Tran, also known as Kim Mee Ran or Kim Tran, has not been seen since May 8 when she was leaving work at Tyson in Joslin, Illinois.
She is 5' 2" and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone with information about her or the events leading up to her disappearance should contact Moline police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500.
Rock Island native Madison Keys has advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open after beating No. 31 Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-1, 6-4 in 65 minutes on Sunday.
Next up for Keys, a powerful hitter who hasn't always loved playing on red clay, is a match against 98th-ranked Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. Putintseva eliminated No. 26 Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday. Read more.
The TaxSlayer Center was a busy place, Sunday, June 3, 2018, as the three Davenport High Schools, West, Central and North all held their graduation ceremonies there.