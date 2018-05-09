Subscribe for 17¢ / day
050918-qct-qca-flooding-008
The Levee Inn is seen amid floodwaters from the Mississippi River at LeClaire park in Davenport on Tuesday. 

 Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times

A good Wednesday to all. There's rain on tap for early risers this morning and the chance of showers continues until the early afternoon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Rain this morning

NWS: Storms

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. It will be breezy with a high near 81 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight there's a slight chance of showers before 7 p.m. Otherwise it will be mostly clear with a low around 55 degrees. West winds will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.  There's a 40 percent chance of rain over night.

• Seven day forecast

2. Mississippi expected to crest at 17.7 feet Friday

050918-qct-qca-flooding-007
City workers catch a ride over to deliver sandbags at the end of a Hesco barrier staged to keep floodwaters from the Mississippi River out of downtown Davenport on Tuesday. 

A flood warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15 in Rock Island.

NWS: River levels

Early this morning the Mississippi was at 17.07 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet.  Moderate flooding is occurring and the forecast is for it to continue.

The river is expected to rise to 17.7 feet Friday night, then begin falling.

At 17.5 feet, water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water also affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.

There are portions of River Drive in Moline and Davenport that are closed this morning by floodwaters. 

• Monitor Mississippi River levels

Meanwhile, a flood watch continues for  the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Tuesday morning. Early this morning the river was at 9.1 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet.  Moderate flooding is possible. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday and continue rising to 11.7 feet Sunday night, before falling below flood stage Tuesday.

The forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.

3. Davenport names department vet as new fire chief

Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten

 Carlsten

Davenport has a new fire chief. Michael Carlsten, a 24-year veteran of the Davenport Fire Department whose current position is District Chief, will begin his duties as chief of the department on Thursday. His annual salary will be $119,000.

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel announced the selection of Carlsten on Tuesday. Read more.

4. Q-C Times, KWQC host gubernatorial debate

Iowa capitol

The Quad-City Times and KWQC are teaming up to host a debate featuring all six Democratic candidates for Iowa governor beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday. KWQC will broadcast the two-hour event live as well as livestream it on kwqc.com. The Quad-City Times will provide additional coverage in Monday’s edition.

KWQC anchor Gary Metivier will moderate the event. Reporters Ed Tibbetts, of the Times, and Morgan Ottier, of KWQC, will do the questioning. Read more.

5. New owners bring new donut ideas to the Q-C

050218-qct-fea-donuts 004
Walk in business was pretty steady Friday April 27th at the Donuts and More shop at 1717 Brady Street in Davenport recently purchased by Scott and Cris Ryder.

You can tell something’s different about Donuts & More before you even walk in the doors.

Outside the doughnut shop on Brady Street in Davenport, a large marquee reads, “Donut Worry. Be Happy.”

In the past, words on that sign weren’t so witty. The sign previously told passersby what seasonal treats were available — “Orange donuts” or “Pumpkin donuts” — or wished them a Merry Christmas.

In recent months, though, those driving up Brady Street have been greeted with messages such as, “Irish I had a donut” (in honor of St. Patrick’s Day) and “Diets are overrated. Eat donuts.”

Customers who frequent the Donuts & More locations in Davenport and Moline have noticed other “tiny little changes” since Scott and Cris Ryder, both realtors in the Quad-Cities, bought the business in December from the couple who opened the now-iconic bakery in 1984. Read more.

6. The magic of merry-go-rounds

050918-qct-qca-carousel-020
Here's an inside look at Davenport artist Tom Chouteau's carousel kaleidoscope, on display at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport.

If your vision of a carousel horse is a dazzling, all-colors-of-the-rainbow creature, you'll be surprised at the exhibit opening Sunday at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport. Read more.

Today's photo gallery: MAC Girls Tennis Tournament

The Pleasant Valley girls tennis team won their fifth straight MAC girls title, Tuesday, in Eldridge.

 

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.