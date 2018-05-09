A good Wednesday to all. There's rain on tap for early risers this morning and the chance of showers continues until the early afternoon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain this morning
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. It will be breezy with a high near 81 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight there's a slight chance of showers before 7 p.m. Otherwise it will be mostly clear with a low around 55 degrees. West winds will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. There's a 40 percent chance of rain over night.
Meanwhile, a flood watch continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Tuesday morning. Early this morning the river was at 9.1 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is possible. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday and continue rising to 11.7 feet Sunday night, before falling below flood stage Tuesday.
The forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
3. Davenport names department vet as new fire chief
Davenport has a new fire chief. Michael Carlsten, a 24-year veteran of the Davenport Fire Department whose current position is District Chief, will begin his duties as chief of the department on Thursday. His annual salary will be $119,000.
Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel announced the selection of Carlsten on Tuesday. Read more.
4. Q-C Times, KWQC host gubernatorial debate
The Quad-City Times and KWQC are teaming up to host a debate featuring all six Democratic candidates for Iowa governor beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday. KWQC will broadcast the two-hour event live as well as livestream it on kwqc.com. The Quad-City Times will provide additional coverage in Monday’s edition.
KWQC anchor Gary Metivier will moderate the event. Reporters Ed Tibbetts, of the Times, and Morgan Ottier, of KWQC, will do the questioning. Read more.
5. New owners bring new donut ideas to the Q-C
You can tell something’s different about Donuts & More before you even walk in the doors.
Outside the doughnut shop on Brady Street in Davenport, a large marquee reads, “Donut Worry. Be Happy.”
In the past, words on that sign weren’t so witty. The sign previously told passersby what seasonal treats were available — “Orange donuts” or “Pumpkin donuts” — or wished them a Merry Christmas.
In recent months, though, those driving up Brady Street have been greeted with messages such as, “Irish I had a donut” (in honor of St. Patrick’s Day) and “Diets are overrated. Eat donuts.”
Customers who frequent the Donuts & More locations in Davenport and Moline have noticed other “tiny little changes” since Scott and Cris Ryder, both realtors in the Quad-Cities, bought the business in December from the couple who opened the now-iconic bakery in 1984. Read more.