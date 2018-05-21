A good Monday to all. Early risers in the Quad-Cities are waking up to showers with the chance of rain continuing throughout the day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. More showers likely
Showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 69 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
2. Davenport road work update
Here's the latest road construction update from the city of Davenport.
• West 46th Street: Work on West 46th Street between Sheridan Street and Colony Drive has flipped to the eastbound lanes with head-to-head traffic in the westbound lanes. Completion date: Friday. No parking will be permitted on 46th Street in this area.
• Division Street: Beginning May 29 Division Street will be down to one lane in each direction between 3rd and 4th streets, and 3rd Street will be reduced by one lane of travel, for pavement replacement, along with stormwater and sidewalk improvements. The project is estimated to be complete by the end of July.
Traffic control will change over the duration of the project as work transitions between outside and inside lanes.
Travel delays are likely during peak traffic hours.
• Kimberly Road & Division Street: IDOT full-depth patching work on Kimberly Road at the intersection of Division Street will continue through May 28.
• Beginning today, a new lane reduction be in place on Kimberly Road just east of Marquette Street. Full-depth patching will begin in the right eastbound lane and then move to the left eastbound lane after the right lane is complete.
When work moves to the left eastbound lane (closest to the median), the turn lane from Kimberly to southbound Marquette will be closed. This second project on Kimberly at the Marquette intersection is estimated to be complete by or before June 6.
Traffic delays are likely. Consider an alternate route if you are able.
• Work continues on Brady Street, Division Street, East 5th Street, Locust Street, and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
3. Hunt is on to recover stolen vehicles
It was 9 a.m. May 14 and Iowa State Patrol Senior Trooper Dustin Henningsen was on the hunt for a blue Hyundai Accord.
The vehicle has been reported stolen from West Third Street in Davenport.
Henningsen, a nearly 20-year veteran of the state patrol, is one of three troopers statewide that investigates the theft of automobiles.
Often, he drives through areas with a high volume of cars, such as the parking lots of apartment complexes and hotels and motels, and manually enters in license plates into a laptop computer in search of stolen vehicles.
It takes him about five seconds to enter in the plate number and another five or 10 seconds for the information to come back. Read more.
4. Razor blade discovered on slide in Silvis
After a razor blade was discovered stuck in a slide at Phipps Park, Silvis, police continue an investigation.
Chief Mark VanKlaveren, Silvis said police received a report Thursday about the razor blade, which also was reported on Facebook.
Officers checked all of the Silvis parks and playground equipment and did not locate anything else involved in tampering.
The incident remains under investigation, and investigators will review video footage. VanKlaveren asks that residents stay diligent and report anything out of the ordinary; additionally, check equipment before its use.
Anyone with information should call Silvis police at 309-792-1841 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.
5. 16-year-old shot on Harrison Street dies from injuries
A teenager who was shot Saturday night in Davenport has died from his injuries.
Davenport police, who were notified by University Hospitals, Iowa City, said the victim has been identified as Jovontia Jones, 16, of Davenport.
The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. when Davenport police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Harrison Street for a report of shots fired.
Police found shell casings on the 1200 block of Harrison Street. While officers investigated the scene, a gunshot victim transported by a private vehicle arrived at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, for treatment. He then was transported to University Hospitals for further treatment.
The investigation continues.
Harrison Street was shut down at 14th Street on Saturday night for more than three hours while police investigated the shooting.
6. Search to continue today for man who fell in river
Davenport firefighters and Department of Natural Resources crews will resume search efforts today on the Mississippi River for a man who reportedly fell into the river.
Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man in the water, according to Davenport Fire Department District Chief Neil Gainey. The man, whose identity has not been released, reportedly was working on a boat at the Lake Davenport Sailing Club, 1255 E. River Drive, Davenport.
District Chief Joe Smith said Sunday that the current made search efforts difficult. He added that the incident is being treated as a missing-person case at this time.
Crews from Rock Island Arsenal, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline fire departments helped in the search, Gainey said. Divers from the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team also spent several hours searching.