A good Monday to all. We start the day off with remnants from that snowstorm that sucker punched the Q-C on Saturday. Much of the snow that's on the ground will be gone by the end of the day as rain and warmer temps do their job to melt away the white stuff.  Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.   

1. Rain today

NWS: Weather summary

We'll see rain after 4 p.m. with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. The high for the day will be near 45 degrees.

Tonight rain and possibly a thunderstorm are possible before 1 a.m., then rain is likely. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Also, be alert to areas of fog. Temperatures will hold steady at around 45 degrees.

Tuesday brings a 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. with patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

2. Davenport road work update 

traffic cones

Beginning today:  On Brady Street the left lane will be closed at two locations —  between River Drive and 2nd Street, and between 3rd and 4th streets. Also, 4th Street will have a lane reduction in the right lane between Perry and Brady streets. Work should be completed by April 2. The Redstone Ramp will not be accessible from Brady Street during this time.

Beginning Tuesday: The eastbound lanes of East 53rd Street between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle will be closed to through traffic for water and sewer disconnection. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be head-to-head in the westbound lanes. The reduction in travel lanes is likely to result in delays. Drivers are advised drive to use caution through the work zone, and are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays. Work is estimated to be completed by April 9.

Work continues on Federal Street, River Drive, Rockingham Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

3. The Big Story: Homes for the homefront

moline barn national archives
Moline's government homes were built between 23rd (now Avenue of the Cities) and 25th avenues, between 19th and 27th streets. Three weeks into the project in November of 1918, there still was a barn on site.

One hundred years ago, the United States was entering the second year of World War I, and employment at the Rock Island Arsenal was nearing an all-time high.

As the nation responded to the need for war goods, 14,778 found work on the island.

At the same time, housing for production workers and their families was in short supply, not just in the Tri-Cities, as the Quad-Cities then was known, but throughout the country. To bolster the supply, the federal government decided for the first time to create emergency defense housing.

Specific neighborhoods were selected in Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and East Moline, based on available land with streetcar access. It's our big story from Sunday. Read more.

4. A six-peat? Assumption girls motivated to stay on top

052017-state-track-009
Assumption's Mary Grace Carroll hands the baton to Carly King during a relay at the state meet last season. Carroll and King are among two of Assumption's top returning runners this spring. 

They might not have one superstar who can score a maximum 40 team points at state. They might not have the established depth and experience like previous seasons. They might not be the decisive favorite like years past.

But even without middle distance queen Joy Ripslinger and sprinter Jasmine Harris, doubt Davenport Assumption’s girls track and field team at your own peril this spring.

Assumption became the first girls’ track and field program in Iowa to claim five consecutive state championships last May. Without Ripslinger, many across the state believe the Knights’ reign will end.

Coach Tim O’Neill’s team still has plenty of firepower. It graduated 48.25 points with Ripslinger and Harris, but brings back 43.25. Read more.

5. Fire damages Moline home

Siren

A fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to a Moline home early Saturday.

Moline Fire Department Capt. Kevin Neff said that at 4:22 a.m. firefighters were sent to a home at 1822 14th Ave.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story home with flames on the front porch that was spreading to the siding on the front of the house and making its way into the floor joists between the first and second stories.

Firefighters quickly took care of the  outside portion of the fire and then went into the home to pull out walls and ceiling to extinguish the fire that had made its way into those spaces.

Neff said the residents of the home were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and were able to escape the house safely.

There were no reports of any injuries, Neff said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

6. Concrete patching in Clinton

Road sign

The city of Clinton reports that due to concrete patching work, 13th Avenue North, from Mill Creek Parkway to County Road 425th Avenue, will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. today for about three weeks, depending on the weather.

Residents will have access to their driveways, with short delays possible.

