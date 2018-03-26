A good Monday to all. We start the day off with remnants from that snowstorm that sucker punched the Q-C on Saturday. Much of the snow that's on the ground will be gone by the end of the day as rain and warmer temps do their job to melt away the white stuff. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
We'll see rain after 4 p.m. with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. The high for the day will be near 45 degrees.
Kids, parents, grandparents and dogs were out in full force, enjoying the fresh snowfall in the parks of Bettendorf, Sunday, March 25, 2018, a…
Tonight rain and possibly a thunderstorm are possible before 1 a.m., then rain is likely. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Also, be alert to areas of fog. Temperatures will hold steady at around 45 degrees.
Tuesday brings a 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. with patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
2. Davenport road work update Beginning today: On Brady Street the left lane will be closed at two locations — between River Drive and 2nd Street, and between 3rd and 4th streets. Also, 4th Street will have a lane reduction in the right lane between Perry and Brady streets. Work should be completed by April 2. The Redstone Ramp will not be accessible from Brady Street during this time. Beginning Tuesday: The eastbound lanes of East 53rd Street between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle will be closed to through traffic for water and sewer disconnection. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be head-to-head in the westbound lanes. The reduction in travel lanes is likely to result in delays. Drivers are advised drive to use caution through the work zone, and are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays. Work is estimated to be completed by April 9.
Work continues on Federal Street, River Drive, Rockingham Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
3. The Big Story: Homes for the homefront
Moline's government homes were built between 23rd (now Avenue of the Cities) and 25th avenues, between 19th and 27th streets. Three weeks into the project in November of 1918, there still was a barn on site.
NATIONAL ARCHIVES PHOTO
One hundred years ago, the United States was entering the second year of World War I, and employment at the Rock Island Arsenal was nearing an all-time high.
As the nation responded to the need for war goods, 14,778 found work on the island.
At the same time, housing for production workers and their families was in short supply, not just in the Tri-Cities, as the Quad-Cities then was known, but throughout the country. To bolster the supply, the federal government decided for the first time to create emergency defense housing.
Specific neighborhoods were selected in Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and East Moline, based on available land with streetcar access. It's our big story from Sunday.
Read more. 4. A six-peat? Assumption girls motivated to stay on top
+5
Assumption's Mary Grace Carroll hands the baton to Carly King during a relay at the state meet last season. Carroll and King are among two of Assumption's top returning runners this spring.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
They might not have one superstar who can score a maximum 40 team points at state. They might not have the established depth and experience like previous seasons. They might not be the decisive favorite like years past.
But even without middle distance queen Joy Ripslinger and sprinter Jasmine Harris, doubt Davenport Assumption’s girls track and field team at your own peril this spring.
Assumption became the first girls’ track and field program in Iowa to claim five consecutive state championships last May. Without Ripslinger, many across the state believe the Knights’ reign will end.
Coach Tim O’Neill’s team still has plenty of firepower. It graduated 48.25 points with Ripslinger and Harris, but brings back 43.25.
Read more.
5. Fire damages Moline home
A fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to a Moline home early Saturday.
Moline Fire Department Capt. Kevin Neff said that at 4:22 a.m. firefighters were sent to a home at 1822 14th Ave.
When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story home with flames on the front porch that was spreading to the siding on the front of the house and making its way into the floor joists between the first and second stories.
Firefighters quickly took care of the outside portion of the fire and then went into the home to pull out walls and ceiling to extinguish the fire that had made its way into those spaces.
Neff said the residents of the home were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and were able to escape the house safely.
There were no reports of any injuries, Neff said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
6. Concrete patching in Clinton
The city of Clinton reports that due to concrete patching work, 13th Avenue North, from Mill Creek Parkway to County Road 425th Avenue, will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. today for about three weeks, depending on the weather.
Residents will have access to their driveways, with short delays possible.
Photos from the weekend Hundreds of kids, parents, teachers, and citizens participated in the March For Our Lives rally, Saturday, March 24, 2018, as they walked around the Vander Veer Botanical Park after listening to speakers at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-001
A standing room only crowd listens to a series of speakers before heading outside to march, Saturday, March 24, 2018, during the March for Our Lives rally at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-002
Marchers turn the corner from Brady Street to Lombard as they walk around Vander Veer Park, Saturday, March 24, 2018, during the March for Our Lives rally in an early spring snow storm.
John Schultz
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-003
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-004
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-005
Marchers turn the corner from Brady Street to Lombard as they walk around Vander Veer Park on Saturday during the March for Our Lives rally. Several hundred people braved Saturday's snowstorm to attend the event. The Davenport march was one of many in across the nation. Marchers are calling for stricter gun laws.
John Schultz photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
John Schultz photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-006
Marchers carry signs as they walk in the early spring snow storm, Saturday, March 24, 2018, during the March for Our Lives rally at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.
John Schultz
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-007
A woman holds a sign of the times as she listens to speakers inside St. Pau's Lutheran Church before heading outside to march.
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-008
Hundreds of people gathered in the Fellowship Hall at St. Paul's Lutheran Church to listen to speakers.
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-009
Moline High School senior Zamone Perez speaks to a standing room only crowd in the Fellowship Hall at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Saturday, March 24, 2018, before crossing the street for the March for Our Lives rally at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-010
Harper Chopman, 9, of Rock Island, listens to Zamone Perez of Moline as he speaks on Saturday.
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-011
Hundreds of students, teachers, parents and citizens walk the sidewalk around Vander Veer Park caring signs and shouting slogans against gun violence in the schools, Saturday, March 24, 2018, during the March for Our Lives rally in Davenport.
John Schultz
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-012
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-013
Hundreds of people walk the sidewalk around Vander Veer Park caring signs and shouting slogans against gun violence.
John Schultz
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-014
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-015
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-016
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-017
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-018
Area residents talk part in the March for Our Lives rally on Saturday at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-019
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-020
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-021
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-022
John Schultz
032418-March-For-Our-Lives-023
John Schultz
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-001
Marchers walk across West Lombard Street to Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018. March For Our Lives participants gathered at St. Paul Lutheran Church for a rally where activists supporting revised gun regulation spoke to crowds before they marched around Vander Veer Botanical Park. The local march was one of hundreds in conjunction with a march in Washington DC to stand in solidarity with survivors of the Feb. 14 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-002
Davenport West junior Kate Kealey, 17, leads marchers in a chant through a megaphone while marching at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-003
March participants make their way along down the sidewalk between Brady Street and Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-004
Daniel Rairdin-Hale of Davenport tows his daughter, Daisy, 5, in her sled across the street along with his son, Linus, 9, to Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-005
A sign is seen reading "Victim of Gun Violence" is seen attached to a bench in memory of Francisca "Kate" Iossi of Davenport at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Iossi, 19, was shot and killed by her then boyfriend, Bryan Roberts, 17, in Davenport in 1994 just five hours after filing an assault report with police against Roberts in an attempt to have him evicted from their residence.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-006
Two students hold signs while listening to Pleasant Valley english teacher Ann Berger speak at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-007
Pleasant Valley english teacher Ann Berger speaks about gun regulation reform at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-008
A packed crowd listens to speakers at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-009
Participants hold up their signs while marching at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-010
Andrew Kieffert and Loxi Hopkins of Davenport give out signs and direct march participants to meet at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-011
Davenport Central High School senior class president Maria Duran-Sanchez, 18, gives a speech to students, teachers and citizens gathered at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-012
Greg Dobosz of Davenport holds up a sign along with a rainbow flag while marching at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-013
March participants walk back to the parking lot at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport after the march concludes on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-014
Davenport West junior Kate Kealey, 17, left, leads a chant with friends Mallory Tope, 16, and Emma Berger, 16, both Davenport Central juniors, at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-015
Okay Ofori, 6, of Bettendorf marches with a sign reading "I'm worth more than ALL the guns on earth" at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-016
Olivia, 13, and Bill Heller of Davenport march together at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-017
Benjamin Condon, 2, of Davenport, sits atop his father, J.J.'s, shoulders on Saturday during the snowfall at the March for Our Lives event in Davenport. Th Q-C area received more than 9 inches of snow on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-018
March participants walk down the sidewalk at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-019
Attendees file down the stairs to two basement rooms where speakers addressed the crowds at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-020
Attendees listen to speakers at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-021
Daisy Rairdin-Hale, 5, of Davenport holds up a protest sign while being towed by her father, Daniel, to Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-022
March participants walk down the sidewalk at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-023
Marchers walk down the sidewalk between Harrison Street and Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-024
Two participants hold a Davenport NAACP sign while marching at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
032418-MARCH-FOR-OUR-LIVES-AA-025
A woman holds up her sign for the camera at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times