A good Thursday to all. More rain is in the Quad-City forecast. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. A chance of showers
• Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service: "The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms west of a Dubuque, Iowa to Woodhull, Illinois to Augusta, Illinois line. A couple of storms may become severe in the late afternoon and evening hours. The main threats will be winds up to 60 mph and hail around a quarter size."
Today there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
Tonight there's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
Friday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers with possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
There's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.
2. Americans square off today in French Open semis
Rock Island native Madison Keys will face fellow American Sloane Stephens this morning in the French Open semifinals. The match is tentatively scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m.
3. Bridge closed in Clinton
The city of Clinton reports that because of work on a sewer separation project, the bridge on 29th Avenue North between Cleveland and North 3rd streets will be closed beginning today for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers should take another route.
Speaking of bridges, help is on the way for residents of the Sabula, Iowa, and Savanna, Illinois, areas who have been forced since late February to take a 36-mile detour to cross the Mississippi River.
Beginning Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Transportation will offer a free, car-passenger ferry service between the two cities 12 hours a day, and a peak-hour bus service of at least twice daily will begin "sometime next week," Bob Younie, director of maintenance for the IDOT, said Wednesday. Read more.
4. Davenport police arrest 1 after stolen car crashes
An 18-year-old is being held in Scott County Jail after he was arrested in connection with an accident involving a stolen car Wednesday afternoon.
Davenport Police are investigating a case of a stolen car that crashed shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 36th and Division streets, Davenport. Jeremiah Roberto Cruz faces charges of theft second (a felony), and misdemeanors of leaving the scene of an injury accident and having no driver's license.
Cruz, whose bond is $5,600, is scheduled to appear today in Scott County Court.
5. Bettendorf man accused of using knife, whip in assault of cyclist
A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he struck a woman in the head with a knife and struck her daughter with a plastic whip during an altercation.
Daniel Robert Brethauer, 58, last known address in the 1800 block of Davenshire Drive, faces charges of assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison. Read more.
6. 6 options for the weekend
Entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock offers up six choices for weekend entertainment enjoyment. Topping her list is this weekend's Pride Parade. Read more.
6 plus 1. Interstate overpass clearance
A Quad-City Times reader asks: "Traveling on Interstate 80 yesterday loaded with 18 wheelers, I was wondering how many inches separate the top of trailers from the bottom of the overpass? Also is the clearance the same throughout the United States?"
Our Ask the Times expert Roy Booker goes searching for the answer. Read more.
6 plus 2. Partners at work and home: Meet the Genesis ER couple
Two emergency room docs open their workday at the Copper Spoon, a coffee shop on the first floor of Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
It’s 7 a.m., an early start for Dr. Kathryn Dierks, 36, who just returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., where she met with politicians on Capitol Hill. She orders a latte, which her husband, Dr. Dave Dierks, 43, pays for.
It marks the couple’s nine-year wedding anniversary, but now is not the time to celebrate. They both have busy days ahead. Read more.