A good Wednesday to all. Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for the Quad-Cities today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain through the evening
The NWS has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region. It states: "Showers and thunderstorms can be expected today through this evening, especially along and east of the Mississippi River. Strong to severe thunderstorms are not expected, but heavy rain is likely with all thunderstorms. The heaviest rains today are expected over northwest Illinois."
Showers and thunderstorms are likely to arrive before 5 p.m., with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
2. Nighttime closures coming on I-74
Here's a construction update in Bettendorf that takes effect next Monday. Through mid-June there will be nighttime closures on the westbound Interstate 74 on-ramp at Middle Road. The detour will be eastbound I-74 on-ramp to Grant/State (Exit 4), to southbound Kimberly Road, to eastbound Grant Street, to northbound 14th Street to westbound I-74 on-ramp.
3. Firehouse Subs now open in Davenport
It took a bit longer than expected, but Davenport's first Firehouse Subs is now open.
The fast food restaurant is officially open at 1800 N. Division St., Davenport. The sub chain was brought to the Quad-Cities by local entrepreneur, Bryan Johnson.
The Davenport spot is Johnson's second restaurant, after signing a multi-unit franchise agreement to develop six restaurants in northwest Illinois and southeastern Iowa. He opened his first Firehouse Subs location in Cedar Falls.
In Davenport, the restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Read more.
4. Clinton woman sentenced in pickaxe attack
A Clinton woman has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for attacking a Clinton shop owner with a pickaxe and damaging a Clinton bank and vehicle in February 2017.
District Court Judge Henry Latham sentenced Cassandra Rae Doran, 26, to up to 10 years in prison on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury-use of a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. She must serve a minimum of five years in prison before she is eligible for parole.
He also sentenced her to up to five years in prison each on three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.
Latham ordered that the sentences on the willful injury and the first of the criminal mischief charges be served concurrently, or at the same time. That sentence will be served consecutively, or back-to-back, with the sentences on the other two criminal mischief charges, for a total of up to 20 years in prison.
She will receive credit for time already served in the Clinton County Jail. Read more.
5. 1 dead in rollover crash on I-80
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crasht Tuesday night on westbound I-80 in Rock Island County.
Illinois State Police say the driver of a black 2002 Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound on I-80, just east of an overpass for the Burlington Northern Railroad, left the road, traveled through the center median, and down the embankment of the railroad tracks. This resulted in the vehicle rolling over and catching on fire.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification, and the crash remains under investigation.
The Colona Fire Department, Barstow/Carbon Cliff Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, Colona Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, East Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police responded to the scene.
6. Channel Cat gets hung up on wing dam
Bridge construction may be to blame for a Channel Cat water taxi becoming stuck on a wing dam Tuesday afternoon in the Mississippi River.
The boat and its 20 passengers were stuck for less than an hour in the channel section of a former lock next to Arsenal Island, on the Illinois side of the river. A wing dam is a man-made dam or barrier built in the water for the purpose of controlling or redirecting the current.
The water taxi was traveling from John Deere Commons to the Riverbend Commons dock, located near the Celebration Belle at around 1:15 p.m. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: North Scott at Central softball
North Scott had a huge fourth inning against Davenport Central scoring 14 runs on six hits, highlighted by a grand slam by Brooke Kilburg, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 on the field at Brady Street Stadium. They went on to win 21-5.