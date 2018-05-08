Subscribe for 17¢ / day

A good Tuesday to all. If you like yesterday's weather, you'll love today's. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and nice

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight brings an 80 percent chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The low will be around 60 degrees. Southeast winds could produce gusts as high as 20 mph.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely Wednesday with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts  in thunderstorms. The high will be near 78 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Seven day forecast

2. Rising river dampens River Drive in Davenport, Moline

050718-flooding 001
Corey Marshal, center and other City of Davenport employees were busy sandbagging and filling HESCO barriers with sand along River Drive Monday, May 7, 2018. Because of a predicted flood crest later in the week, River Drive between Iowa and Perry streets in Davenport will close at 9 a.m. Monday for the installation of a flood barrier, according to a news release from the city of Davenport. Additional lane reductions will be placed in various low points along River Drive as the Mississippi River rises. The detour for eastbound River Drive between Iowa and Perry is Division Street to 3rd Street to River Drive. The westbound detour is 4th Street to Division Street to Rockingham Road to River Drive.

A flood warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15 until further notice.

NWS: River levels

Early today the Mississippi was at 16.68 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and the forecast is for the river to rise to 17.8 feet Friday night, then begin falling.

NWS: River forecast

• For those of you who have lived in the Quad-Cities a while, you already know the drill. For the newbies, here's what happens when the river rises — traveling on River Drive in both Davenport and Moline gets "iffy."

NWS: Crest timing

In Davenport: River Drive has closed between Iowa and Perry streets as crews install a flood barrier. Additional lane reductions will go into effect in various low points along River Drive as the river level rises.

The detour for eastbound River Drive between Iowa and Perry is River Drive to Brady Street, to 3rd Street, to River Drive; the westbound detour is River Drive to 4th Street, to Harrison Street, to River Drive.

In Moline: River Drive from 23rd to 55th streets has been closed. Drivers will have access to local businesses at 23rd, 34th, 41st, and 55th streets. Suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue). Drivers are reminded not to drive through floodwaters or around barricades.

• Monitor Mississippi River levels

• Mississippi continues its climb

• Photos: Mississippi floodwaters rise on the Davenport riverfront

3. Q-C salutes its athletes

+8 
Salute to Sports new logo NO QCT
The Quad-City Times held its annual Salute to Sports last night. The event honored area athletes along with three former stars who were inducted into the Q-C Sports Hall of Fame. Click on these links for the full story.

• Salute to Sports 2018 highlight video

Male Athlete of the Year: Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp

Female Athlete of the Year: PV's Ellie Spelhaug

Photos: Salute to Sports 2018

• Photos: Salute to Sports Red Carpet 2018

• Lingner, Freeman and Fitzgerald inducted into Q-C Hall of Fame

4. Motorcyclist dies in crash on U.S. 61 near Blue Grass

+8 
CRASH LOGO

One person is dead after a collision between a SUV and a motorcycle late Monday afternoon on U.S. 61 in Blue Grass.

The crash occurred at 5:22 p.m. on U.S. 61 at Coonhunters Road.

Accident investigators say a motorcycle, driven by a 66-year-old Davenport man, was traveling north on the outside lane of U.S. 61. A SUV, driven by a 73-year-old Blue Grass woman, was attempting left-hand turn from U.S. 61 south onto Coonhunters Road when the motorcycle struck the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected off the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the SUV was not injured. 

The Scott County Sheriff’s Accident Response Team is investigating the crash.

Assisting agencies include Blue Grass Fire, Blue Grass Police, Conservation Ranger, Medic Ambulance, Med Force Helicopter, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, Buffalo Police, Iowa DOT.

5. Davenport considers 4 school-closure plans

+8 
030618-MONROE-ELEMENTARY-SCHOOL-001
Davenport Community School District has proposed closing Monroe Elementary School, 1926 W. 4th St., Davenport, and sending the students to Smart Intermediate, which would become a K-6 school. Monroe would be repurposed for other uses.

The Davenport School District must consider closing a school, Superintendent of Schools Art Tate said Monday at a committee-of-the-whole meeting.

“We don’t have an option not to close a school,” he said.

Tatr presented four possibilities that took a team of administrators “hundreds of hours” to come up with. Read about the 4 options.

6. Jury selected in gun on school grounds case

+8 
James Lee Mathias

James Lee Mathias

Testimony will begin Tuesday morning in the trial of James Lee Mathias, a Davenport man accused of carrying a concealed weapon on the grounds of Brady Street Stadium in September. 

Six men and eight women were selected Monday to hear the case. Two of those jurors are alternates. 

Mathias is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He is represented by attorney Ryan Beckenbaugh. Read more.

Today's photo gallery: Salute to Sports

