A good Tuesday to all. If you like yesterday's weather, you'll love today's. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight brings an 80 percent chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The low will be around 60 degrees. Southeast winds could produce gusts as high as 20 mph.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely Wednesday with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. The high will be near 78 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Rising river dampens River Drive in Davenport, Moline
Corey Marshal, center and other City of Davenport employees were busy sandbagging and filling HESCO barriers with sand along River Drive Monday, May 7, 2018. Because of a predicted flood crest later in the week, River Drive between Iowa and Perry streets in Davenport will close at 9 a.m. Monday for the installation of a flood barrier, according to a news release from the city of Davenport. Additional lane reductions will be placed in various low points along River Drive as the Mississippi River rises. The detour for eastbound River Drive between Iowa and Perry is Division Street to 3rd Street to River Drive. The westbound detour is 4th Street to Division Street to Rockingham Road to River Drive.
A flood warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15 until further notice.
Early today the Mississippi was at 16.68 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and the forecast is for the river to rise to 17.8 feet Friday night, then begin falling.
• For those of you who have lived in the Quad-Cities a while, you already know the drill. For the newbies, here's what happens when the river rises — traveling on River Drive in both Davenport and Moline gets "iffy."
In Davenport: River Drive has closed between Iowa and Perry streets as crews install a flood barrier. Additional lane reductions will go into effect in various low points along River Drive as the river level rises.
The detour for eastbound River Drive between Iowa and Perry is River Drive to Brady Street, to 3rd Street, to River Drive; the westbound detour is River Drive to 4th Street, to Harrison Street, to River Drive.
In Moline: River Drive from 23rd to 55th streets has been closed. Drivers will have access to local businesses at 23rd, 34th, 41st, and 55th streets. Suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue). Drivers are reminded not to drive through floodwaters or around barricades. 3. Q-C salutes its athletes
The Quad-City Times held its annual Salute to Sports last night. The event honored area athletes along with three former stars who were inducted into the Q-C Sports Hall of Fame. Click on these links for the full story.
4. Motorcyclist dies in crash on U.S. 61 near Blue Grass
One person is dead after a collision between a SUV and a motorcycle late Monday afternoon on U.S. 61 in Blue Grass.
The crash occurred at 5:22 p.m. on U.S. 61 at Coonhunters Road.
Accident investigators say a motorcycle, driven by a 66-year-old Davenport man, was traveling north on the outside lane of U.S. 61. A SUV, driven by a 73-year-old Blue Grass woman, was attempting left-hand turn from U.S. 61 south onto Coonhunters Road when the motorcycle struck the SUV.
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected off the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Accident Response Team is investigating the crash.
Assisting agencies include Blue Grass Fire, Blue Grass Police, Conservation Ranger, Medic Ambulance, Med Force Helicopter, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, Buffalo Police, Iowa DOT.
5. Davenport considers 4 school-closure plans
Davenport Community School District has proposed closing Monroe Elementary School, 1926 W. 4th St., Davenport, and sending the students to Smart Intermediate, which would become a K-6 school. Monroe would be repurposed for other uses.
The Davenport School District must consider closing a school, Superintendent of Schools Art Tate said Monday at a committee-of-the-whole meeting.
“We don’t have an option not to close a school,” he said.
Tatr presented four possibilities that took a team of administrators “hundreds of hours” to come up with.
Read about the 4 options. 6. Jury selected in gun on school grounds case
Testimony will begin Tuesday morning in the trial of James Lee Mathias, a Davenport man accused of carrying a concealed weapon on the grounds of Brady Street Stadium in September.
Six men and eight women were selected Monday to hear the case. Two of those jurors are alternates.
Mathias is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He is represented by attorney Ryan Beckenbaugh.
Read more. Today's photo gallery: Salute to Sports
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-001
Girls and boys athletes of the year Ellie Spelhaug of Pleasant Valley and Joe Wieskamp of Muscatine pose for a photo together after the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
Jenni Fitzgerald Salute to Sports
Adam Lingner Salute to Sports
Franc Freeman Salute to Sports
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-005
Assumption softball is honored as the Quad-City Times girls team of the year during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-006
Assumption baseball is honored as the Quad-City Times boys team of the year during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-007
Girls and boys athletes of the year Ellie Spelhaug and Joe Wieskamp are presented with scholarship checks of $500 each by Jeff's Car Corner in Davenport during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-008
Girls athlete of the year Ellie Spelhaug of Pleasant Valley speaks after receiving her award during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-009
Boys athlete of the year Joe Wieskamp of Muscatine speaks after receiving his award during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-010
Quad-City Times Hall of Fame inductee Jenni Fitzgerald speaks to athletes and gathered guests during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-011
Audience members sit down for the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-012
Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm welcomes the crowd and speaks about the importance of athletics in the community during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-013
Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss speaks during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-014
Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss speaks during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-015
Plaques for athlete of the year finalists are seen on stage during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-016
Quad-City Times sports columnist Don Doxsie introduces Quad-City Times Sports Hall of Fame inductees during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-017
Quad-City Times Hall of Fame inductee Franc Freeman speaks to athletes and gathered guests during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-018
Former Bettendorf wrestler Paul Glynn Sr. speaks about his time being coached by former Bettendorf wrestling coach Franc Freeman, right, a 2018 Quad-City Times Sports Hall of Fame inductee during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-019
Former Bettendorf wrestler Paul Glynn Sr. smiles back at his former coach, Franc Freeman, after giving him an old wrestler's robe during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-020
Quad-City Times Hall of Fame inductee Adam Lingner speaks to athletes and gathered guests during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-021
Pleasant Valley's Ellie Spelhaug receives a scholarship check for $500 from Jeff's Car Corner as she's announced female athlete of the year during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-022
Pleasant Valley's Ellie Spelhaug stands with a printout of a story about her as she's announced female athlete of the year during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-023
Pleasant Valley's Ellie Spelhaug receives a scholarship check for $500 from Jeff's Car Corner as she's announced female athlete of the year during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-024
Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp receives a scholarship check for $500 from Jeff's Car Corner as she's announced female athlete of the year during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-025
Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp receives a scholarship check for $500 from Jeff's Car Corner as she's announced female athlete of the year during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-026
Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp stands with a printout of a story about her as she's announced female athlete of the year during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-027
Girls and boys athletes of the year Ellie Spelhaug and Joe Wieskamp are presented with scholarship checks of $500 each by Jeff's Car Corner in Davenport during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-028
Girls and boys athletes of the year Ellie Spelhaug of Pleasant Valley and Joe Wieskamp of Muscatine pose for a photo together after the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-029
West Liberty's Macy Akers poses for a photo with her Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-031
Geneseo's Erika Furbeck poses for a photo with her Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-033
Wethersfield's Brittney Litton poses for a photo with her Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-035
United Township's Ryleigh O'Brien poses for a photo with her Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-037
Camanche's Madi Parson poses for a photo with her Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-039
Bellevue's Rebecca Schroeder poses for a photo with her Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-041
Kewanee's Mitrese Smith poses for a photo with her Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-045
Pleasant Valley's Carli Spelhaug poses for a photo with her Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-047
Pleasant Valley's Ellie Spelhaug poses for a photo with her Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-049
Bettendorf's Carter Bell poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-051
Assumption's Julien Broderson poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-053
Annawan's Ben Buresh poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-055
Bellevue's Cade Daugherty poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-057
Northeast's Luke Empen poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-060
West Liberty's Bryce Esmoil poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-062
Orion's Logan Lee poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-065
Rock Island Gloire Luwara poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-067
North Scott's Zach Petersen poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-070
Kewanee's Lewis Robinson poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-072
Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
