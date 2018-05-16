A good Wednesday to all. Warmer temps and drier conditions finally return to the Quad-Cities for today.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
Thursday also will be sunny with a high in the mid 80s and a low around 58 degrees.
2. Flood update: River Drive reopening in Davenport
Hesco barriers and sand bags are seen in place on East River Drive to keep floodwaters out of downtown Davenport on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The barriers are expected to come down and River Drive reopened to traffic later today.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The Mississippi River remains more than a foot over flood stage, but is receding and is expected to fall below flood stage (15 feet) by Sunday.
Davenport has reopened most of River Drive with the exception of the stretch located between Iowa and Perry streets. That stretch is expected to reopen later today.
• S. Concord Street is closed between Utah Avenue and River Dr. Wapello and Miller avenues are closed between Railroad Avenue and S Concord. These roads will be reopened after river levels recede to 13 feet and debris can be removed from the roadway.
• Beiderbecke Drive is fully closed, and is expected to reopen later this week.
• Gaines Street is closed south of River Drive. The road will reopen once the floodwalls at Modern Woodmen Park are removed. Removal should take place early next week.
• Credit Island is closed. The island will not reopen until sometime after May 21, after the river recedes below 15 feet, and roads can be cleaned.
• The riverfront recreational trail between Credit Island and LeClaire Park is closed due to water over the road. Portions may reopen later this week.
• The boat docks at Marquette Landing have been removed. The docks may remain out of the water for two to three more weeks. When re-installed, new docks are being placed.
3. Salute to Academics celebrates 300 area high schoolers
Comedy Sportz performer Patrick Adamson performs on stage at the Salute to Academics and Achievements at Davenport North High School on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The event, sponsored by the Quad-City Times, highlights the work by area students in leadership, academics and activities.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
At age 17, Collin Solorzano, of Rock Island and a senior at Alleman High School, already knows which way his career is going to take him.
The son of an Army first sergeant who spent 21 years in the military, Collin is going to be following in his dad’s footsteps. Except, Collin will be going through ROTC at Western Illinois University in Macomb, where he will major in business supply chain management and spend his Army career in logistics.
Collin was one of more than 300 students honored Tuesday at the Quad-City Times Salute to Academics & Achievements held at North High School, Davenport.
Read more. 4. Cedar County's Clarence is on the upswing
In April, the city of Clarence received a $100,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to make improvements to the Clarence Motor Co., a long-vacant building that takes up about one-third of a block in the downtown.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The small Cedar County, Iowa, town of Clarence — like many small communities — has to work to survive. But recent indications are that this effort is paying off.
In August, Clarence was designated as a Main Street Iowa community — the smallest in the state at 974 residents — with a mission of energizing the town.
And in April, the town received a $100,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to make improvements to the Clarence Motor Co., a long-vacant building that takes up about one-third of a block in the downtown. Read more.
5. Where to celebrate craft beer week in the Q-C
Kinda Kolsch-ish, a light German ale, is seen freshly poured on the bar at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
That includes trying out Crawford Brew Works, the microbrewery that opened on Friday at 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, as well as the other dozen or so nano- or micro-breweries in the Quad-City area between Muscatine, Iowa, and Geneseo, Illinois.
If you need a reminder of where all the breweries are, check out our Q-C brewery map attached above.
Area breweries are hosting events this week, like Great River Brewery's ongoing Wax Wednesday's and Radicle Effect Brewerks' annual Quad-Cities Tap Takeover, which is held each year during Craft Beer Week.
Read more.
Emery Kuhlman, 9, of Moline, enjoys a waffle cone full of Smurf ice cream at Whitey's Ice Cream on 41st Street in Moline on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Davenport West's Tyler Williams anchors the shuttle hurdle relay at Thursday's Class 4A state-qualifying meet in Eldridge. Williams had three wins in the meet, including a personal-best 14.94 seconds in the 110 hurdles.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Today's photo gallery: Salute to Academics red carpet
