A good Wednesday to all. The Quad-Cities will see sunny skies today with scattered showers possible later today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny today
A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for the Q-C region. It states: "A weak cool front will bring a chance of thunderstorms into the northwest sections of the outlook area. Some storms may reach severe levels with hail to one inch and damaging winds over 60 mph as the main risk.
"The Storm Prediction Center has the extreme northwest sections in a slight risk with areas west of the Mississippi River in Iowa in a marginal risk for severe weather."
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
Thursday brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees.
Thursday night has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
2. River Drive lane closure in Davenport
Effective today River Drive at Federal Street will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic to allow for paving operations on East River Drive as part of sewer and pavement improvements. Work is expected to take one day. One eastbound and westbound lane allowing for two-way travel is expected to be reinstated Thursday.
Depending on weather, River Drive may be returned to four lanes of traffic — 2 lanes in each direction — sometime the week of June 11.
Work will continue on Federal Street north of River Drive to Isabel Bloom Way (Swits Street) through the fall.
3. 2018 Iowa Primary Election results
Iowa voters went to the polls Tuesday. Here are the results.
4. Bettendorf OKs agreement for new hotel at former Lodge site
After two attempts, the Bettendorf City Council on Tuesday approved an incentive agreement with a Quad-City developer to build a new hotel at the former Jumer's Castle Lodge site.
The city council unanimously approved a tax increment financing, or TIF, agreement for the development of a 107-room Hilton branded, extended-stay hotel at Interstate 74 Spruce Hills Drive.
The vote comes less than two years after the facility most recently known as the Lodge Hotel and Convention Center was demolished. Read more.
5. 22 places fit for outdoor eating and drinking in the Quad-Cities
Warm (and plain ol' hot) weather is here, which means it's high time to find a nearby patio with something good to snack on and sip on that hopefully comes with a good view.
The Quad-Cities is full of eateries, breweries and other establishments with such spaces, some of which are complete with picnic-tables or couches and yard games or fire pits.
The following list offers the details on some of those go-to places with outdoor seating.
Read on for 22 ideas on where to go if you're not in the mood to be inside.
6. State champions highlight All-Metro, All-Area teams
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Quad-Cities did not have a girls track and field team come home from its respective state meet with a trophy this spring.
Still, there was plenty of individual success on both sides of the river.
From Davenport Assumption's Carly King and Davenport Central's Lea Grady to Tipton's Jamie Kofron, Fulton's Chloe Lindeman, Geneseo's Erika Furbeck and Orion's Danielle Taets, this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro and All-Area teams are decorated with champions. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Assumption Girls Soccer 1A Regional Win
The Assumption girls soccer team won big, 8-0, over Holy Trinity, Monday, June 4, 2018, in the Iowa Class 1A regional final game held at the St. Vincent Center. They now move onto the state tournament to play North Polk in the first round.