A good Tuesday to all. It's a very warm start to the day with morning temperatures already in the 60-plus degree range. It's another day of increased fire risk because of dry and windy conditions. But that could change as scattered storms are expected to move through the area this afternoon and tonight. Then there are those who are keeping a watchful eye on the rising Mississippi River.
Here are all the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A chance of showers today, Wednesday
There's a slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. as the clouds increase. It will be breezy with a high near 84 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Windy and dry conditions with create an increased risk of wildfires this afternoon.
Tonight brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees with winds gusting as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of showers and thunderstorms increase to 80 percent overnight with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
2. Mississippi River on the rise
The Mississippi River is expected to rise to 15.6 feet before cresting on Monday. The Mississippi in Rock Island is currently at 12.4 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet.
A Flood Warning is in effect until further notice at Locks & Dam 15. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecasted. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday night and continue rising to 15.6 feet by Monday morning.
Floodwaters are expected to impact LeClaire Park, residents on and along Enchanted Island, and nearby residents and businesses on South Concord Street.
Signs that high water is coming ...
In Davenport:
The city of Davenport has activated its flood plan. The Mississippi River level is predicted to reach 13 feet on Wednesday and 15.6 feet on Monday.
Flood measures to be implemented bhy the city as the river rises this week include:
• Staging road closure and high water signs along South Concord Street between River Drive and Utah Avenue. High water and street closure signs will be set when river levels reach 13 feet and water begins to cover portions of South Concord on or about Wednesday.
• Setting pumps and closing gates to prevent river levels from backing into the storm sewer system in various low-lying areas.
• Staging sandbags for individuals along South Concord who may be impacted by flooding at predicted river levels. Sandbags will be available for pickup beginning Wednesday at the Public Works Marquette Facility located at 232 South Marquette Street just outside the gate.
• Additional flood plan measures will be implemented as river level forecast and actual river levels changes occur.
In Clinton:
The floodgates at 9th Avenue North in Clinton will be installed today at 8 a.m.
3. Scott County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department continues to receive complaints about scammers identifying themselves as sheriff’s employees and demanding money for payments or an arrest warrant will be issued.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said people should report each incident to the sheriff’s department.
“The Sheriff’s Department does not call and demand payment,” Lane said. “The Sheriff’s Department does not collect money.”
Lane said scammers have been using the names of Scott County Sheriff’s employees found online to appear legitimate.
The scammers also have targeted registered sex offenders whose information can be found online.
Lane said that calls demanding money from any law enforcement office is a scam.
4. More road work slated to begin today
As mentioned here in Monday's Rick at Six, 34th Avenue at 7th Street in East Moline will be closed beginning today.
• Crews will be working on a water main replacement on 7th Street from 42nd Avenue to 30th Avenue. Periodically 7th Street and intersecting avenues will have lanes restricted or avenues closed during this construction.
Traffic will be detoured around the construction for periods of time.
The second announced closure is at 34th Avenue at 7th Street starting Tuesday with 41st Avenue at 7th Street remaining closed and detoured at this time.
Construction warning signs notifying commuters of the closure will be placed in advance of the area to advise traffic of the road closed ahead.
During this project 7th Street will have periodic lane closures, drivers should expect delays and are urged to use a different route when possible.
Also, ongoing Government Bridge closures for washing
• The Government Bridge will have single lane closure for vehicular traffic today from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.; pedestrian traffic will remain open.
Plus,
• The Government Bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• The Rock Island Viaduct and Moline bridge will have single lane closure Monday through Wednesday, May 7-9, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
• American Discovery Trail Bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic Monday through Wednesday, May 7-9, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Signage and/or traffic attendees will be used to warn and control traffic flow
And on Kimberly Road,
There will be two lane reductions on Kimberly Road beginning today and continuing the next two weeks. The lane reductions are part of an IDOT full depth patch project.
• The first will reduce eastbound Kimberly Road to one lane just west of the Kimberly and Fairmount intersection. Work is anticipated to be completed on or before Friday. Additional short-term closures will occur in the week following full depth patch to install traffic loops.
• The second is anticipated to begin on Friday or Monday, May 7. This project will close the left eastbound lane of Kimberly Road and the left westbound turn lane on Kimberly Road east of the Division Street intersection. Work is estimated to be completed by May 11 .
Additional full depth patching on Kimberly will follow these projects. Those projects will be announced as details become available.
Looking ahead
Beginning Wednesday, the westbound Interstate 74 off-ramp to Grant Street/U.S. 67 will be reduced to one lane & re-striped to accommodate pier construction. Drivers will have full access to Grant Street/U.S.67. The ramp will briefly close the tonight. Drivers can exit at Middle Road.
5. WoodSpring Suites coming to Elmore corridor
JD Royal Hospitality, a Quad-City based hotel company, is expanding its portfolio of hotels with a new WoodSpring Suites along Davenport's Elmore Circle.
Construction now is underway on the 123-room extended-stay hotel. The $8 million hotel is being developed by Bettendorf-based JD Royal Hospitality, owned by PJ and Mona Patel. Woodspring Suites is part of the Choice Hotels International, Inc. family of brands.
Located at 5315 Elmore Circle, the new four-story hotel will sit on 2.28 acres north of East 53rd Street and west of Elmore Avenue. Read more.
6. Best of the week: 9 things to do this week
