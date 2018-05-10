A good Thursday to all. The Quad-Cities will bask in mostly sunny skies and enjoy mild temps today before a chance of overnight showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees.
Tonight there's a 40 percent a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees.
Friday brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. East winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night will see a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees.
2. Mississippi approaching its crest
The current river level for the Mississippi at Locks & Dam 15 in Rock Island is 17.3 feet. A crest of 17.5 feet is expected Friday morning. Flood stage is 15 feet.
In Davenport, eastbound River Drive is being detoured at Division Street to 3rd Street. Westbound River Drive is being detoured at 4th Street to Division Street. Truck traffic will use River Drive to Division Street to Kimberly Road because of construction and closures on various streets throughout the city — including Locust Street.
Other Davenport street closed by floodwaters include:
• S. Concord Street between Utah Avenue and River Drive. Wapello and Miller avenues also are closed between Railroad Avenue and S. Concord.
• Beiderbecke Drive.
• Gaines Street south of River Drive.
• Myrtle, Perry, Pershing and Iowa are closed south of 2nd Street.
In Moline: River Drive from 23rd to 55th streets has been closed. Drivers will have access to local businesses at 23rd, 34th, 41st, and 55th streets. Suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue). Drivers are reminded not to drive through floodwaters or around barricades.
Other area flood concerns:
• A flood warning remains in effect until Saturday evening for the Cedar River near Conesville. Earlier today the Cedar was at 13.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to rise to 14 feet tonight, then fall below flood stage Saturday night. At 14 feet, water affects residences along County Road F70.
• A flood warning remains in effect until Saturday morning for the Iowa River at Wapello. Earlier today, the Iowa was at 18.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 20 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday and continue rising to 20.1 feet Friday night. The river will then fall below flood stageSaturday morning. At 20 feet, agricultural land near the river is flooded and water covers most islands. Water starts rising onto secondary roads in Wapello Bottoms.
• A flood watch continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Monday. Earlier today, the Wapsi was at 9.5 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday and continue rising to 11.7 feet Monday morning, then fall below flood stage.
This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
3. Concerns raised about school-closing options
After parents, teachers and other community members on Wednesday expressed concerns about the possibility of closing a school in the Davenport district, school board members will meet Monday, May 21, to vote on the issue.
Board President Ralph Johanson said the meeting will address only two topics:
• Whether the board wants to consider closing a high school.
• Whether the board has other options it wants to consider.
The time for the meeting will be announced later on the Davenport Community Schools website. Read more.
4. Gotta question? Ask the Times
Today "Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker once again tries to crack the opening date for the eagerly-anticipated Firehouse Subs on Division Street in Davenport. Read more.
5. Traffic alert: West Locust Street closure
Drivers who use West Locust Street near St. Ambrose University in Davenport may want to allow a little extra time or take another route to their destination.
Beginning today and continuing until Saturday, West Locust Street will be closed between Warren and Gaines streets for an emergency sewer repair.
The will road re-open sometime Saturday.
Drivers should follow the signed detour, or take other routes.
6. Amanda's picks for the weekend
Check out entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock's guide to weekend fun. Here's one of her six picks:
This weekend brings the spring edition of the Beaux Arts Fair. The 65th annual arts festival, which features over 100 artists, food vendors, children's activities and more, is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, and on 2nd Street between Harrison and Brady streets. Proceeds go to the Figge Art Museum to fund exhibitions and educational programs.