It's going to be another sunny and mild day. That's good news to weather watchers in the Quad-Cities. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
The Quad-Cities was hit with two Mississippi River floods 10 years ago in 2008.
It will be sunny today with a high near 70 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.
Friday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 67 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night will be mostly clear and breezy with a low around 38 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
There is some concerns about melting snow and flooding up north and its affect on the Quad-Cities.
See graphic pictured below for the latest Mississippi River projections at Locks & Dam 15 in the Quad-Cities.
2. Davenport special ed program found in 'systemic non-compliance'
A state audit of Davenport's special education program has found the district in "systemic non-compliance" with several parts of the federal law that governs the education of students with disabilities. It has ordered the district to work with a state-selected adviser to fix the problems.
The Iowa Department of Education told the district to work with a national expert to deal with a disproportionate number of students of color identified for special education services, as well as a disproportionate number of minority special education students subjected to disciplinary actions.
The district must also reconvene individualized education plan meetings for 2,200 students and provide them compensatory education services, if they're owed them, at the district's cost. Such individualized plans, called IEPs, are written plans that guide a student's education plans according to their individual needs.
The school district was delivered the lengthy report Monday, the education department said. A redacted copy was provided to the Quad-City Times on Tuesday afternoon. Read more.
3. Bettendorf attorney charged with sex abuse, prostitution
A Bettendorf attorney was arrested this week after police say he exposed himself to a female client and placed her hand, without her permission, on his scrotum to feel an implanted medical device.
Police also say Stephen Warren Newport, 66, called the woman later that day and indicated that in lieu of payment for his legal services, she could give him oral sex or undress in front of him, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scott County District Court. Read more.
4. 42 things to do this spring/summer in the Q-C
Last June, entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock compiled a list of 40 summer things to do in the Quad-Cities.
This year she feels the urge to compile that list earlier this year.
Hopefully, the list of events, from the second Turnbuckle festival at Codfish Hollow to "The Book of Mormon," at the Adler Theatre to Alternating Currents, helps fill out your spring/summer bucket list.
And that's only a portion of what's on tap in the next few months in the Quad-Cities.
Read on for 42 ideas for fun around the Quad-Cities (and beyond).
5. Drake Relays storylines: 5 things to watch
Mother Nature has been cruel to Iowa track and field athletes this spring. Cold temperatures and snow have cancelled and postponed a slew of meets across the state.
But as the 109th edition of the Drake Relays unfolds this weekend at Drake Stadium, we could be in store for some fantastic performances.
The forecast calls for temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s and a minimal chance for precipitation.
Read on for some things to watch pertaining to the Q-C.
6. Clarifying Iowa's driver license renewal policy
A Quad-City Times reader posed this question to our "Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker: "Please do us all a huge favor and educate the public on the new Iowa driver's license renewal policy. I just had mine renewed for eight years, but was not asked if I wanted to purchase the yellow star, which allows me easier access through screening at airports in the year 2020. There are certain personal items of information you need to bring with you to insure that you can have this star credential added to your license. My aunt was told she had to have her passport. I believe this is false. There just appears to be conflicting opinions of what info is required. I don't care if you print my words in the paper, but please address the issue and state the facts, so we are in the know." Read Roy's response.
Today's photo gallery: Walking a Mile in Her Shoes
St. Ambrose male students, faculty and staff wore women's shoes, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, as they walked a mile in them to spotlight the issue of sexualized violence against women on and off the campus.