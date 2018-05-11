The overflow bridge over the backwaters of the Mississippi River on the north edge of Sabula, Iowa, is closed until September, according to the Iowa DOT. Traffic between Savanna and Sabula is being rerouted to Fulton, Ill./Clinton, Iowa and Dubuque, Iowa/East Dubuque, Ill.
A good Friday to all. It's a wet weekend forecast. But we'll weather it, right? Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Scattered showers early, then showers
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are likely with a low around 50 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday: There's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before 1a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Mother's Day: There's a 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 58 degrees. There's a 40 percent chance of overnight showers.
2. Mississippi to crest today
The Mississippi River is expected to crest tonight at 17.5 feet in the Quad-Cities. Flood stage is 15 feet. At 17.5 feet, water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drives in Davenport and Moline.
Meanwhile, a flood warning remains in effect until Sunday morning for the Cedar River near Conesville. Earlier today the Cedar was at 14.1 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 13 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The River is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
At 14.2 feet, water affects Lindle and Keokuk avenues, both near Saulsbury Park.
Also:
A flood warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Tuesday morning. Earlier today, the Wapsi was at 10.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to 11.8 feet Monday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
At 11.5 feet, water affects homes along old U.S. 61.
A flood warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello until Saturday. Earlier today, the river was at 19.1 feet and rising. Flood stage is 20 feet. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning. At 20 feet, agricultural land near the river is flooded and water covers most islands. Water starts rising onto secondary roads in Wapello Bottoms.
3. ICYMI: Another delay for Savanna/Sabula bridge
A key bridge connecting eastern Iowa with northwestern Illinois will remain closed even longer than earlier estimates.
Sabula, Iowa, Mayor Troy Hansen says the bridge just outside the town won’t open until September.
Since Iowa Department of Transportation officials ordered the bridge closed for safety reasons in February, the estimate for reopening the span have been pushed back from May to July and now Sept. 3.
The bridge provides access to a larger U.S. Highway 52/Illinois 64 bridge over the Mississippi River to Savanna, Illinois.
Drivers commuting from Sabula to Savanna, Illinois, or vice versa, must take a 36-mile detour.
4. Davenport man strikes it rich in lottery
A Davenport man has won a $4.38 million lottery jackpot without even paying for a ticket. The Iowa Lottery said Thursday that 52-year-old Chuck Anderson won the jackpot in Saturday's drawing of the Lotto America game.
The lottery has been promoting Lotto America, which began in November, by offering free plays to random players who bought tickets in other games. Anderson qualified for the free ticket by buying a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star convenience store in Davenport.
Anderson's Lotto America ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing. He didn't check the results for a couple days and then had to examine them a couple times before believing he'd won.
Anderson opted to take a lump sum amount of $2.6 million.
5. Davenport native loves to model good looks, confidence
Shannon Phillips is a model employee. The 25-year-old Davenport Central graduate is a fashion model based in Phoenix, Arizona, and model director for a nonprofit called The Garment League, whose goal is to revitalize that city’s fashion community and its downtown overall.
Phillips, a Western Illinois University graduate, is coming home to share what she’s learned. Read more.
6. Church aids mother of boy who died of suspected child abuse
A memorial service is being planned for 5-year-old JaShawn Bussell who died of injuries police say were inflicted by Tre Henderson, the boyfriend of the child’s mother.
Henderson is still at large. CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Read more.