A good Monday to all. You're waking up to, wait for it, snow. Yes, snow on April 16th. So break out your winter driving skills. The roads could be slick this morning for your morning commute.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Snow early
We can expect snow before 8 a.m. with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. The high for the day will be near 37 degrees with an overnight low of around 25 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph, will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
2. Division Street road project begins today
Weather permitting beginning today, the details:
• Division Street will be closed just north of 76th Street and just south of Slopertown Road to install an intersection for truck traffic into Sterilite. This is the first of three traffic improvement projects that will be completed in the area this year.
The first project, adjacent to the Soccer Complex, will install turn lanes. The Soccer Complex will remain accessible just south of the construction zone. Work on the intersection improvement is estimated to be completed mid-June, depending on weather and sub-surface conditions.
Following completion of the turn lanes on Division, a second project will install turn lanes into Sterilite from the north on Slopertown Road.
The third project will improve the intersection of Slopertown Road and Division Street by adding 3 additional lanes of traffic for turning and traffic purposes.
Follow the signed detour while this project is under construction.
3. Explosion damages Davenport apartment building
From over the weekend: The Davenport fire marshal is investigating the cause of an explosion at an apartment building that occurred at about 4 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Cedar Street.
Firefighters were called to 6520 Cedar St., a six-unit apartment building, where they found debris in the front and back yards.
Davenport Fire Department District Chief Neil Gainey said the building sustained some type of explosion.
Firefighters quickly extinguished any fire and located all of the tenants.
One man who occupied a ground-level apartment was found outside the backdoor of the building and needed medical attention. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment.
Due to the fire and questions about the structural integrity of the building, as well as a lack of heat and water, meant that the tenants were not able to return to their apartments Saturday.
The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and West Central Illinois is assisting one adult and three children with shelter and other needs. The other six adult tenants of the building had other accommodations available.
4. Jason Aldean wins entertainer of the year at ACM Awards
Jason Aldean paid tribute to the victims of the massive shooting at a country music festival during his acceptance speech after being named entertainer of the year at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards.
Photos from Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line 2014 Quad-City concert at the iWireless Center. Were you in the audience?
Take a look back at a 2015 Miranda Lambert concert in the Quad-Cities. Here she plays to a packed house at the i-Wireless Center in Moline. We…
"It's been a rough year," Aldean said during the ceremony in Las Vegas, thanking those "that showed us love and support over the last six months."
Last October a lone gunman killed 58 people at country music's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Sin City, becoming the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Aldean was onstage when the shooting occurred.
The country music community, returning to Vegas on Sunday six months after the massive shooting, opened the show in memory of the victims.
Miranda Lambert said the world can be "united through the healing power of music," while Luke Bryan said "music helps us remember what really matters in life." At the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Maren Morris said music "makes us stronger" and Thomas Rhett said music gives us "a chance to rejoice."
The ACMs also marked an important night for Chris Stapleton, who missed the show because his wife, Morgane, gave birth to twins. Sunday was also the singer's 40th birthday. Read more.
5. Moline police detain five juveniles who fled from stolen vehicle
Moline police have detained five juveniles who fled from a stolen vehicle after it suffered some type of mechanical problem on Avenue of the Cities.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said that at 12:46 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 1900 block of Avenue of the Cities to investigate a report of a reckless driver.
The person calling about the vehicle told dispatchers that the vehicle had been stolen Friday from a Moline residence when the keys were left in the vehicle.
The vehicle had some kind of mechanical problem when it reached the 2700 block of Avenue of the Cities. When officers arrived on the scene, the five juveniles in the vehicle fled on foot.
Officers were able to quickly capture all of those involved. They were being interviewed Saturday afternoon by Moline Police detectives and Rock Island County juvenile probation.
Griffin said the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.
Police are reminding drivers to take their keys and not leave them in an unattended vehicle and don’t leave a vehicle running. Also, valuables should be removed from the vehicle or placed out of site, such as in the trunk of the car.
6. Freeman delivered strong messages on and off mat
Former Bettendorf High School wrestling coach Franc Freeman is one of this year's inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.
Franc Freeman, Jenni Fitzgerald and Adam Lingner will be inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame on May 7. Each of them made their share of headlines in the Quad-City Times through the years.
Here's a look at longtime Bettendorf wrestling coach Franc Freeman.
Franc Freeman wasn’t into winning popularity contests.
As the head coach of the varsity wrestling team at Bettendorf High School for more than a quarter century, he could be very tough, occasionally cantankerous and usually brutally honest.
"Franc didn’t hold back," admitted Sally Freeman, his wife.
But his intentions were always pure. And the irony was that he ultimately became popular anyway with both peers and proteges. Many of those who wrestled for him look back now and realize they were receiving powerful life lessons as well as expert guidance in how to maximize their potential on the wrestling mat. Read more.
Photo gallery of the day: 2018 Spring Preview of Home
The Spring Preview of Homes has 24 new homes open for tours. It is sponsored by the Quad-City Builders and Remodelers Association.
When: Wednesday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 21-22
Where: Various locations in Bettendorf, Davenport, Eldridge, Blue Grass and LeClaire. Advertisements with locations and a map will be in the Quad-City Times on the days of the event. Homes range in price from $249,900 to $799,500.
How much: Free
Here's a look inside one of the homes.