A good Tuesday to all. It's going to be another sunny day with a high in the 70s, so get out and enjoy it. It's been a long time coming.
1. A high near 73 degrees
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny and cooler with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 38 degrees.
2. Davenport school chief will retire in 2019
Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate told school board members Monday night that he will retire as of June 20, 2019.
Tate was hired as superintendent in 2011.
The announcement came at the end of the board's regular meeting, and there was no discussion. Read more.
3. Prince family sues Trinity, Walgreens
Prince’s six heirs have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in Illinois stemming from the treatment of the musician in Moline after he overdosed on opioids while returning home from a concert in Atlanta.
Filed on Friday, just ahead of a legal deadline, the suit makes no specific claims against the Trinity Medical Center in Moline, but argues that a doctor and pharmacist at the hospital failed to appropriately investigate and treat Prince’s overdose.
The superstar singer died a week later, on April 21, 2016, after another overdose. An autopsy found he had ingested fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin. Prince was 57 when his body was found in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate. Read more.
4. 2 sentenced in death of Rock Island teen
The grandmother of slain Rock Island teenager Jescie J. Armstrong said Monday that she was “glad it’s over” following the guilty pleas and prison sentences of two men charged in connection with his April 2016 shooting death.
“We’re going to try and have some closure now, but I still think that they deserved more time,” she said of Kire G. Carr and Trey B. Gustafson. “Even (third co-defendant) Chelsea Raker. They took a life and they should have got life.” Read more.
5. Portion of U.S. 150 in Henry County to close May 1
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that U.S. 150 in Henry County will be closed beginning May 1 until July 31.
The highway will be closed between Illinois 81 and Illinois 17 (Alpha and Lynn Center) for a $9.2 million project to install new culverts and make improvements to bridges, shoulders and ditches the six-mile section of the road.
A posted detour route will be installed utilizing Illinois 81 to Interstate 74 to Illinois 17, with access limited to local traffic within the six-mile closure of U.S. 150.
6. Best of the week
Check out entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock's 9 things to do this week in the Q-C.
Today's photo gallery: Q-C Honor Flight reaches 4,000th veteran
As a young meteorologist and weather officer with the U.S. Air Force, it was Mark Wegener's job to help guide World War II pilots safely through the skies.
Now 70-plus years later, the 97-year-old Wegener will represent veterans who served their country as he becomes the 4,000th veteran that Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities has flown. The local Honor Flight hub will take off early Thursday for its 43rd flight from the Quad-City International Airport since the group's inception in 2008. It is the first of four flights scheduled this year. Read story.