A good Friday to all. Got one foot out the door and can't wait to start taking advantage of the long Memorial Day weekend? Here's a forecast from the National Weather Service worth celebrating.
1. Hot, hot, hot
Yesterday, according to this nifty graphic from the National Weather Service, we had our first 90-degree day of the season. And we'll see more 90-degree days this weekend.
But first, a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS: It states: "Isolated thunderstorms are expected today and tonight over the entire outlook area.
"The stronger storms will bring a risk for isolated heavy rainfall over 1 inch, as well as gusty winds over 40 mph. Later this afternoon and this evening, a line of thunderstorms may move into northeast Iowa where the Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a slight risk of severe thunderstorms.
"There is a threat for winds up to 60 mph and brief heavy rainfall in northeast Iowa.
"This weekend, heat indices will reach the mid 90s across the area."
There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon today with partly sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
Saturday: There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Sunday: It will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.
Memorial Day: There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Have a good one.
2. Ickes:Animal cruelty rankings
Times columnist Barb Ickes weighs in on the Humane Society of the United States' "Horrible Hundred" list, which calls out the worst puppy mills and dog sellers in the country by state.
When it comes to punishing people who abuse and torture dogs and cats, Iowa ranks second-worst in the nation while Illinois is among the top five states. Read more.
3. Unitarians vote to be sanctuary church
Members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities have voted for their church to become the area's first sanctuary congregation for immigrants fighting deportation.
That means that they would house people facing a final notice of deportation for as long as it takes to get their appeal heard. In this way, potential deportees would not languish in detention centers and families could stay together, the Rev. Jay Wolin said. Read more.
4. Former Davenport employee arraigned in invasion of privacy case
The former housing programs manager for the city of Davenport has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he concealed a camera in an employee-only bathroom at the city-owned Heritage High Rise apartments.
Roy Dean DeWitt, 46, filed a written waiver of a formal arraignment earlier this month through his attorney, Steve Hanna.
On Thursday, District Associate Judge Christine Dalton scheduled a pretrial conference June 13 and a trial date of June 25.
He is charged with eight counts of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor each punishable by up to two years in prison.
Two men have been charged in a shooting Tuesday in East Moline.
According to East Moline Police, officers were called to the area of Avenue of the Cities and Kennedy Drive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired.
The victim, a 27-year-old male from East Moline, had been getting fuel at the Shell Express gas station in the 4100 block of Kennedy Drive when he was approached by occupants of a black Pontiac Grand Am, police said.
An argument ensued and eventually both vehicles left the gas station. The occupants of the Grand Am then began shooting a handgun at the victim near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Avenue of the Cities, police said, striking the man in the arm.
He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to East Moline Police.
Police later located the Grand Am in the 4400 block of 53rd Street in Moline and took the driver, Justin Andrews, 18 of Moline, into custody. Police said Samuel Daxon, 20, of Davenport, fled the vehicle and was not located. Read more.
6. Off Limits Places goes underground
We always welcome ideas for places to visit in the Quad-Cities for Off Limits Places. The occasional series by columnist Barb Ickes has inspired dozens of readers to suggest tours of locales where the public typically is not permitted.
Times columnist Barb Ickes takes us inside places in the Quad-Cities that we pass by everyday in her occasional series, Off Limits Places.
In fact, that's how the Off Limits tour of the John Deere Corporate Archives came about; as a suggestion. The very existence of the engrossing collection was unknown to many.
Some months ago, a trend emerged: At least a dozen readers wrote or called to suggest tours of Quad-City tunnels. It turns out local buildings are crawling with tunnels.
But not everyone is a fan of enclosed spaces. Ickes put it off as long as she could, but high school officials were so willing to show her and photo editor Kevin Schmidt the tunnels under their buildings, it could be delayed no longer.
In tours of Rock Island, Moline and Davenport West high school tunnels, the past emerged. The series of passageways served specific purposes and had to be accessible for maintenance. But they were off limits to most students and outsiders.
The caverns are massive in areas and cramped in others. Regardless, time in the tunnels give the feeling of isolation from the rest of the world.
The resulting underground exploration is the subject of this week's Big Story. Look for it online at qctimes.com later today or in Sunday's print editions of the Quad-City Times.
