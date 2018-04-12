Principal Pat Versluis and his Wells Elementary School students Gunner, 6, and Tucker Speckman, 9, stand together a day after their chance encounter on Tuesday at the Chicago Cubs' snow-delayed home opener.
A good Thursday to all. Here's music to most people's ears — today will be sunny with a high in the lower 70s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Our best warmest yet
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees. Gusty winds will be as high as 20 mph.
Tonight brings a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 53 degrees.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook, the NWS says "isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible tonight, mainly along and north of the U.S. 30 corridor. While severe weather is not expected, the storms may produce small hail and cloud to ground lightning."
"Expect scattered thunderstorms Friday and Friday night. There is a low risk of severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly west of a line from Independence, Iowa, to the Quad-Cities and Macomb, Illinois. The main threats are hail around quarter size and wind gusts around 60 mph.
Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through Saturday afternoon, north of U.S. 30. Ponding water in low- lying areas is possible, and well as rises on creeks, streams, and tributary rivers through early next week.
Accumulating snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday. Confidence is still low in specific amounts and locations."
For the Quad-City area on Friday the NWS is forecasting a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with a high near 72 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night will bring a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 46 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Showers are likely before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: There's a 50 percent chance of showers with a low around 32 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
Sunday: There's a 50 percent chance of rain showers, snow showers, and sleet before noon, a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. There will be a chance of rain and snow overnight.
2. East Moline principal, students skip school, surprise each other at Cubs' game
Tucker Speckman, 9, and his brother, Gunner, 6, are shell-shocked by the attention.
Posing Wednesday for yet another photo in the Wells Elementary School library in East Moline with their principal, Pat Versluis, Gunner had a question.
"What’s a celebrity?," the first-grader asked when questioned on how it felt to be one.
Fourth-grader Tucker knew the answer. But even he seemed surprised at all the attention the brothers attracted a full day after they and their parents, Ian and Brooke Speckman, attended Tuesday's Chicago Cubs home opener.
The attention probably had something to do with Tucker carrying a sign at the game reading, "Skipping School — Shh! Don’t tell Principal Versluis."
But the secret was that Versluis also skipped school for Tuesday's game — and he came face-to-face with the brothers.
A photo was taken and tweeted by Major League Baseball — to 8.3 million followers. Read more.
3. Washburn responds to city's position on firing
Former Davenport Fire Chief Lynn Washburn has responded through her attorney to the city of Davenport’s reasons why she was released from her position July 27, after six years on the job.
The city released a position statement Tuesday in response to Washburn’s complaint, to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, filed Feb. 8, in which she alleges to be a victim of harassment, sexual harassment and termination with age and gender believed to be factors.
The city denied Washburn's the allegations, stating her tenure was plagued by poor decisions and judgment and her actions established she was unsuitable or unfit for continued employment.
In her complaint, Washburn alleges City Administrator Corri Spiegel consistently ignored or subjected her to the silent treatment and diminished her in front of her peers and elected officials; discussed her job performance with her subordinates; discussed department concerns with her male subordinates; assigned her job duties to others, including Spiegel’s assistant who is 30 years younger than Washburn; and made false accusations against her.
“I had a clean personnel file with no concerns or discipline noted during my 5+ years of employment," Washburn wrote in the complaint. Read more.
4. Davenport woman leads police on three-county chase
A Davenport woman suspected in a theft at a business in Burlington on Monday led authorities on a high-speed chase through Louisa, Muscatine and Des Moines counties during which speeds exceeded 100 mph, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.
Ashley Anne Roebuck, 30, of 2935 Dubuque St., Apt. 1S, is charged with one count of eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to two years. Read more.
5. Amanda's picks: 6 things to do this weekend
Check out entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock's picks for the weekend: Six things to do — in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
Here's one of her picks: Caitlin Rose, a Nashville-based country/indie folk singer, hasn't released an album since 2013 and she has toured intermittently since then — until now. In February, Rose announced her month-long headlining tour, which kicks off Friday and includes a stop at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Saturday. Openers include The Kernal and the Michigan Rattlers. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, $12, visit raccoonmotel.com.
6. Ask the Times: Littered streets are a disgrace
A Quad-City Times reader asks the following: "In the words of Bill Wundram, "Is anybody out there, does anyone care?" I would like to know who, if anyone, is in charge of cleaning up our roadsides through town? The trash buildup along 53rd east of Brady and many, many more areas around town are a disgrace! Open areas along the roads look like landfills. Paper, bottles, plastic bags are everywhere. It all needs to be cleaned up, and recycle all that can be recycled. We should have a city we are proud to live in." Our "Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker gets that answer along with more information on shred days. Read more.
Photo gallery of the day: The former Kahl Home
This mansion high on the hill in Davenport's west end is one of the city's historic landmarks. Here's a look back at the former Kahl Home.
