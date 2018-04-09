A good Monday to all. We start our work (school) week off with light snow falling over the Quad-City region. It's a beautiful snow, but it is April, so enough, already. It looks like Mother Nature will finally give us a break later this week as temperatures will soar into the 60s come mid-week.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Snow tapering off
According to a special weather statement from the NWS: "Light snow will continue across much of the area through daybreak. An additional dusting to half inch accumulation is possible. Be prepared for slushy and slick roads during the morning commute. As the snow tapers off, some freezing drizzle will be possible and may linger past sunrise, especially south of Interstate 80."
Rain and snow will be likely before 3 p.m. with a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
On Wednesday and Thursday look for high temperatures in the mid- to upper- 60s.
2. Weather delays start of Division Street project
Work on Divsion Street near the Sterilite plant has been delayed until April 16.
At that time, Division Street will be closed just north of 76th Street and just south of Slopertown Road to install an intersection for truck traffic into Sterilite. This is the first of three traffic improvement projects that will be completed in the area this year. (see map)
• The first project, adjacent to the Soccer Complex, will install turn lanes. The Soccer Complex will remain accessible just south of the construction zone. Work on the intersection improvement is estimated to be complete mid-June depending on weather and sub-surface conditions.
• Following completion of the turn lanes on Division, a second project will install turn lanes into Sterlite from the north on Slopertown Road.
• The third project will improve the intersection of Slopertown Road and Division Street by adding three additional lanes of traffic for turning and traffic purposes.
3. Free yard waste weeks extended in Davenport
The city of Davenport is extending its "No Sticker Yard Waste Weeks." Residents may place yard wastes bags for curbside collection on their regular garbage day without an Earth Cycle Yard Waste Sticker through April 20. After that date an Earth Cycle Yard Waste sticker will be required on all yard waste bags placed for curbside collection.
Residents may also dispose of their loose or bagged yard wastes and brush for free by dropping it off at the Compost Facility through April 27. The facility’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday, except holidays. For directions, hours, and other information, visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost.
4. Once-elegant retirement home has been demolished
This week's "Follow-up File" takes a look at what happened to the once grand Grandview Terrace.
The 40,000-square-foot, Georgian-style retirement home operated until 2004 by Royal Neighbors of America in west Davenport was demolished in January.
The building and the 78.84 acres it sits on at 4760 Rockingham Road is now listed for sale for $700,000 by NAI Ruhl Commerical Co., according to the company's website. The company's website suggests the land has potential for single/multi-family development or recreational.
The brick retirement home with a slate roof sat high on a bluff and couldn't be seen from Rockingham.
Founded in 1895, the Rock Island-based society did much toward creating financial security for women at a time when other fraternal benefit societies were for men only, according to Quad-City Times' files. Read more.
5. Trio to be added to Q-C Sports Hall
This year’s class of inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame is as diverse as it is accomplished.
It includes a locally produced athlete who spent 13 years in the National Football League, a coach who oversaw one of the best high school wrestling programs in the area’s history and one of the best female athletes ever to come out of the area.
Adam Lingner, Franc Freeman and Jenni Fitzgerald all will be honored in ceremonies as part of the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports on May 7 at Bettendorf High School. Read more.
6. ICYMI: How Bettendorf-based education group got into so much debt
Scrutiny. If state education leaders in Des Moines are the microscope, the Mississippi Bend Area Education Association is the slide.
It is no secret the Iowa Legislature has been slashing funds to the state's nine AEAs. The agencies partner with most public schools and some private ones, helping them bolster their special-education programs and offering overall support for teachers and learning.
But AEAs fell on hard times about a half-dozen years ago when state lawmakers saw their fat financial reserves and concluded the agencies didn't need quite so much money.
The Bettendorf-based AEA has had the hardest time rebounding from the cuts.
A knee-jerk reaction was to spend down the millions in reserves, so the agency looked more needy on paper. But it didn't work. Then, tough times hit in other ways.
Now the state is moving in on Mississippi Bend, pushing its leadership to prove themselves capable of balancing a budget — sooner, rather than later.
Columnist Barb Ickes investigates what happened at the local AEA. Read more.
Photo gallery of the day: Sylvan Island Stampede
Riders gather for the 10th annual biking "Stampede" on Sylvan Island.