Davenport Community School District has proposed closing Monroe Elementary School, 1926 W. 4th St., Davenport, and sending the students to Smart Intermediate, which would become a K-6 school. Monroe would be repurposed for other uses.
Greetings, greetings. Here are some tidings of great joy — to those who have been eagerly waiting the arrival of some semblance of spring weather. Hang on, folks, spring weather is on the way.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Patchy fog starts the day
Look for patchy fog today before 10 a.m. Otherwise there will be increasing clouds with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
But then, get this: Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest, gusting as high as 20 mph.
There's a 30 percent chance of showers Wednesday night with a low around 48 degrees.
The warm-up continues on Thursday with back-to-back days in the 60s — this time a high near 69 degrees.
There's another 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night with an overnight low around 54 degrees.
And on Friday look for temps in the lower 70s. The only downside is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon.
Enjoy your warm-up.
2. Former Davenport teacher gets 15 years for child porn
A former Davenport elementary school teacher has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possessing and trading child pornography between 2015 and 2017.
Michael Loren Ross, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, broke down as he apologized for the shame and hurt he caused not only to his family and friends who were in the courtroom, but to the victims who appeared in the videos.
He said it was never his intention to make the victims feel the shame and loneliness that he himself felt as a victim of childhood sexual abuse.
The 43-year-old further said he was willing to serve whatever sentence he received and expressed willingness to obtain treatment.
Ross was hired by the Davenport Community School District in 2013 and had taught at Buchanan and Wilson elementary schools.
In December, Ross voluntarily surrendered his teaching license. The Iowa Board of Education Examiners accepted the surrender of his license at a meeting in January and ordered that it be permanently revoked. Read more.
3. Davenport school board approves budget, lower tax levy
The Davenport School Board approved Monday a tax levy of $15.45640 for the school year 2018-2019, down from the 2017-2018 levy of $15.83985 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
CFO Marsha Tangen said the district has enough of a fund balance to lower the general levy, which will benefit taxpayers, she told board members.
At an open forum, which allows public input, several people voiced opposition to a plan to save money with new bell times at schools.
And a teacher at Smart Intermediate School, spoke about her concerns with the district Vision 2020 Plan, which mentions the possibility of closing Monroe Element School and transferring students to Smart Intermediate School. Smart seventh- and eighth-grade students then would attend Williams, Sudlow or Walcott. Read more.
4. Davenport felon sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearm
A Davenport felon was sentenced Monday to nearly three-and-a-half years in federal prison for possessing a firearm that prosecutors say is linked to the death of a man in August.
Deunate Trivay Alexander, 27, will serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. He pleaded guilty in December to being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport. Read more.
5. We have Scott County Jail mugshots
6. Amanda's Best of the Week
Check these nine things to do this week for fun in the Quad-Cities, especially selected by Times entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock.
Here's a sampling of what's on her list: Looking for your next pub crawl? The Davenport Public Library has that covered. The Main Library, 321 Main St., Davenport, will host "Crawl of Justice," a villains and heroes-themed pub crawl through downtown Davenport set for Thursday. To participate, check in at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, at the library. Stops include Endless Brews, Boozies, Analog Arcade Bar and more. Cost is $10. Register at the library or online at events.davenportlibrary.org. Proceeds will go toward Proudly sponsored by the Friends of the Daveport Public Library. Don't forget to wear your favorite hero or villain costume. Read more.
6 plus 1. Bettendorf extends its free yard waste weeks
On Monday, Rick's at Six mentioned that Davenport was extending its free yard waste weeks. The same goes for Bettendorf.
To assist residents with spring lawn cleanup Bettendorf is extending its No Sticker Yard Waste Weeks as follows:
• Residents may place yard wastes for curbside collection on their regular garbage day without Yard Waste Stickers through April 20.
• Residents may also dispose of their loose or bagged yard wastes and brush for free by dropping it off at the Compost Facility through April 27. The facility’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
