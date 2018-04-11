A good Wednesday to all. Today could be the day to break out the shorts. After enduring a longer-than-normal "winter," spring-like weather has finally arrived. But don't get used to it. There's another chance of snow on Sunday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sweeeeeet
We will see increasing clouds today with a high near 65 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 49 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
2. Davenport responds to former fire chief's complaint
The city of Davenport for the first time is laying out the reasoning behind the ouster of former Davenport Fire Chief Lynn Washburn.
Some of those reasons, which are included in a document obtained by the Quad-City Times, include her “misplaced prioritization” of department needs, her inability to work with the Davenport Association of Professional Firefighters Local 17, and excessive travel and time away from duties.
The city also claims in the document that Washburn misused her position and police department resources to investigate a claim of sexual harassment that happened in late December 2016. Read more.
3. Quad-City road work swings into spring
Road construction is getting into full swing in the Quad-Cities.
In Bettendorf, busy Middle Road east of the Interstate 74 overpass is reduced to one lane in each direction for concrete patching and, eventually, resurfacing.
In Davenport, even-busier East Locust Street is expected to become one lane in places beginning next month for resurfacing.
In Moline, work already has picked up on widening for the multi-year John Deere Road and Interstate 74 projects.
In Rock Island, City Manager Randy Tweet hopes bids will be let in June for two "huge" projects that would resurface two of the city's busiest streets — 18th Avenue and 38th Street.
Take a city-by-city look at the biggest projects in each community. Read more.
Moline traffic alert: 39th Avenue Road Closure
The city of Moline reports that 39th Avenue is closed to traffic today from 16th to 25th streets for water main construction.
4. A look inside Bettendorf's first brewery
What could possibly be different about the newest brewery to hit the Quad-City market?
Let’s take a tally. You know how other breweries sell branded growlers? This one has a machine to fill crowlers, which allows customers to enjoy their favorite craft beer to-go in a 32-ounce sealed aluminum can.
You know how, at some places, the brewing system is hidden from view for customers? Inside this brew house, you won’t be able to miss it. Patrons will be able to watch the brewing process through large glass windows above the bar.
Oh, and you know everyone calls this region the Quad-Cities?
The establishment’s name — Five Cities Brewing — challenges that long-accepted label.
There’s something else that sets this brewery apart from the dozen nano- or micro-breweries in the area between Muscatine, Iowa, and Geneseo, Illinois. This one, which opened Monday, is the first to land in Bettendorf. Read more
5. Assumption gets over North Scott hurdle
North Scott has been one of the few thorns in the side of the Assumption girls soccer team recently.
Despite winning the last two Class 1A state titles, the Knights have struggled against the Lancers, falling in each of the last two years, half of Assumption's losses in that span.
Tuesday night the Class 1A No. 1 Knights rolled through that MAC speed bump, controlling play the majority of the game and grabbing a 1-0 win over the Class 2A third-ranked Lancers at The Pitch. Read more.
6. Kansas murder suspect caught hiding out in Davenport
A 30-year-old Wichita, Kansas, man wanted in connection with the death of his wife was arrested Tuesday at a Davenport hotel.
Donnell Casey Danter Stafford, wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder, was booked into the Scott County Jail and will remain there pending extradition.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release that a trooper with the state patrol’s vehicle theft unit checked the license plate of a vehicle in the hotel parking lot and confirmed that it was stolen out of Wichita.
Stafford was arrested without incident a short time later. Read more.
Photo gallery of the day: Chinese leader visits Muscatine
Amid the growing trade threats between China and the United States, let's take a look back at when China's then-vice president, Xi Jinping visited the home of Roger and Sarah Lande in Muscatine, Iowa in February 2012.
