Work starts on a public works project at Federal Street and East River Drive in Davenport on Wednesday. The project removes storm intakes that were found to be connected to the sanitary sewer. There will be lane closures on River Drive, however, one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.
Ashley Homestore has plans to renovate space in SouthPark Mall for its second Quad-City store. The store, pictured in this rendering, would have interior and exterior entrances, much like the Dick's Sporting Goods store.
A good Thursday to all. Enjoy today because you might not like what is on the horizon. Sunny skies with temps in the lower 50s will give way to a winter storm that could drop as much as 6 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities before the weekend is done.
According to the watch, "A late season snowstorm may impact parts of eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois Friday night into Saturday.
"The precipitation will start out as rain or a rain/snow mix but quickly change over to moderate, and at times, heavy snow. The transition from rain to snow will take longer for areas south of a line from Cedar Rapids to the Quad-Cities. There will be a sharp gradient in snowfall amounts on the southern and northern edges of the swath of accumulating snow. Any shifts to the storm track will greatly affect the snowfall forecast.
"In addition to what is expected to be a wet heavy snow, easterly winds are forecast to gust between 30-35 mph, creating significant visibility restrictions due to blowing snow."
• WHAT: Heavy, wet snow and strong east winds. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible, with localized amounts up to 10 inches. Winds could gust between 30-35 mph.
• WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northcentral and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: From 7 p.m., Friday through early Saturday afternoon.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Snowfall rates may peak between 1-2 inches per hour leading to significant reductions in visibility and very difficult travel conditions. The heavy wet snow may result in broken tree branches, which could lead to sporadic power outages.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
Today's forecast: It will be mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 31 degrees.
2. Sewer work reduces traffic lanes on East River Drive
Davenport's East River Drive/U.S. 67 at Federal Street has been reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction because of a $638,489 sewer project, tentatively scheduled to be completed in September.
The lane reductions will continue only as long as work is being done on East River Drive, City Engineer Brian Schadt wrote in an email.
Project specifications require that all highway lanes be paved and open before the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the end of RAGBRAI (The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), in Davenport on July 28.
The work has several components, including correction of a problem detected through one of the city's inflow and infiltration studies that revealed that the storm sewer intakes on Federal Street are connected to the sanitary sewer.
• John Deere Road traffic update: Beginning today at 10 p.m., westbound John Deere Road traffic will be shifted onto the eastbound lanes. Temporary pavement and temporary barriers have been added in order to accommodate two through lanes each direction and a dedicated left-turn lane each direction at the intersections of 41st, 53rd, 60th and 70th streets
3. Ashley Homestore to expand to SouthPark Mall
A new Ashley Homestore will become the next step in the reinvention of SouthPark Mall in Moline.
Ashley plans to remodel 31,000 square feet inside the mall, near the Dillard's clearance center, into a full-service furniture store. The store will become the licensee's second Quad-City store.
Ashley Homestore first entered the market in the fall of 2015 when it opened in the former American TV & Appliance store on Davenport's Elmore Avenue. Read more.
4.Police: Teen charged in shooting connected to 2 others in Davenport
A Bettendorf teen accused of firing at a home in Davenport Tuesday night has been linked to two other drive-by shootings this month, according to police. Read more.
5. Are there free computer classes available in the Q-C?
A Quad-City Times reader laments, "Where can someone looking for a job in Rock Island can go for free computer classes? So many jobs must be applied for online and some of us don't have any computer skills!"
Entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock shares her picks for fun things to do in the Quad-Cities this weekend. Here's a sneak peek. 'Clue: The Musical': Your favorite murder mystery board game is coming to a Quad-City stage. "Clue: The Musical" opens this week at the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. The interactive musical invites audience members to help solve a mystery of who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room and with what weapon. Showtimes include 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday as well as March 29-April 1. Tickets cost $16. For more info, visittheblackboxtheatre.com. Read more.
6 plus 1: Savanna bridge piers blown up
If you liked video and images of the Sabula-Savanna bridge across the Mississippi River being imploded, you'll love the video of the bridge piers being blasted away. Check it out.