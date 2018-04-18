OTHER EDDY AWARD WINNERS

Here are the awards given in the categories of river activity, education, special recognition, stewardship, art and design.

• River Activity, Greg Farnham and the late Frank Schere, both Rockford, Illinois, for working in 11 counties and 41 communities to garner support for the Rock River Trails initiative that includes biking, hiking and water trails. Schere, who died in 2017, was the publisher and editor of the Rock River Times.

• Education, Dave Murcia, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon, who sees the future in the faces of his students while bringing them paddling classes, walks in the woods and introductions to a wild river.

• Special Recognition, Reggie McLeod, Winona, Minnesota, for the 25th anniversary of Big River Magazine, a publication about the Mississippi River.

"His ideas have shaped some of the key debates of our time," River Action director Kathy Wine wrote in her award presentation.

• Special recognition, the late Dave Hill, formerly of Davenport, for his tireless work with Boy Scouts for nearly 50 years, teaching paddling and river stewardship. Hill died in a car crash in January.

• Stewardship, Robb and Jennifer Ewoldt, rural Blue Grass, for best agricultural practices and advocacy on their farm.

• Art, Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, for the 2016-17 season theme of Joined by a River.

• Design, the City of Dubuque, for uncovering a creek, a process called 'daylighting' that helps control erosion, pollution and flooding.