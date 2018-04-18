Her grandfather had the idea, but Maria Ontiveros has made Mercado on Fifth what it is today — a lively, Friday night open air market in Moline's Floreciente neighborhood that begins its third season on June 1.
In 2016, Bob Ontiveros, founder and chairman of Group O, a global business based in Milan, thought a farmers market on Sundays would be a good addition to the area where he grew up.
But Maria, back in Bettendorf during a break from teaching in Thailand, suggested a night market instead.
She got involved in planning, and never used her return ticket to Thailand. Today Mercado on Fifth — mercado means "market" and "fifth" refers to its place on 5th Avenue at 12th Street — is its own 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
One of her visions is that the market serve as an incubator for businesses, and she personally removed one of the barriers for people wanting to sell food by working with Black Hawk College, Moline, to offer a class in food sanitation taught in Spanish.
Food vendors are required to have a food sanitation certificate from the state, but because classes were offered only in English, many could not get the two-day training they needed to take the test. So far, 15 people who took Ontiveros' class have passed the rigorous state test to earn their certification that is good for five years in Iowa and Illinois.
For her work, Ontiveros has been chosen by River Action Inc., Davenport, as one of two recipients for a 2018 Eddy Award in the category of revitalization. Anissa Wanat, director of Global Communities, Moline, is the other.
Ontiveros, 28, is an enthusiastic explorer who has found purpose in Mercado.
A 2008 graduate of Bettendorf High School, she enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she double-majored in international studies and Chinese.
"I wanted to get a little farther away from home to explore different sides of myself," she said one day last week, sitting in Coya's Coffee, a new restaurant on 4th Avenue, Moline.
A transformative experience occurred in 2010 when she participated in an 11-week study program in Tianjin, China, a city of 14 million people that most people in the United States have never heard of. "It was totally eye-opening," she said.
Particularly striking was "how people managed to maintain a happy life with very little. Very little space, very little resources, very little money. Nobody has a front yard, even in the countryside."
But there was "a sense of community, even in the city," she said.
On a side trip, her college group traveled to a small village "where most people had never seen a foreigner before.
"They hugged us with, how should I say it, without inhibition, just like we were close friends."
Air pollution was oppressive; "in the city, we couldn't see this tall TV tower 50 percent of the time even though it was just a few blocks from our dorm," she said. And the countryside was littered with trash because there was no system of trash removal and no sewage system.
Not sure what she wanted to do with her degree after graduation, and eager for life experiences, her first job was a five-month stint working on a New Hampshire farm with pasture-raised cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens and sheep.
"I learned hard work and the joys of manual labor, of being exhausted at the end of the day," she said.
Up next: five months working in a community-supported kitchen in Berkeley, California, and a short time in Minneapolis where she started a business selling picnic supplies.
But she found the latter frivolous and unfulfilling. She "wanted to do something (directed toward what) people needed and less what people wanted."
She began traveling. Teaming up with a bike tour guide, she biked through Cuba for two months, then to Morocco, Spain, Italy, France, Croatia and finally Thailand. It was here that she said, "All right, this has been really fun, but I want to stay put."
She took a course on teaching English and spent a year instructing third-graders. It was during a break in this job that she returned to the Quad-Cities and never left.
"Grandpa was starting the Mercado and needed help," she said.
"My goal is to really create a community around it, to share talents there," she said. In addition to food and craft vendors, there is entertainment and crafts for children.
In the future she hopes to open a commercial kitchen where people can prepare food for sale and a bakery that would produce food currently imported from Chicago such as Mexican bread and tortillas. And a Sunday flea market already is a go, beginning June 17.
The desire to have everyone succeed is one of Ontiveros' strengths, Barb Courvelle, director of the professional continuing education department at Black Hawk, said.
"Her dedication to teaching is something that stands out," she said. "It is very important to her for everyone to succeed."
Mercado has no office per se. As president/director, Ontiveros works from her home, and she gets help from two Western Illinois University interns and members of her family.
Although she works on Mercado "every day" — more so during the season — she also is employed as a bilingual reading interventionist for students in second through fifth grade at Lincoln-Irving Elementary School, Moline.
"It's a lot of time, but it's giving me purpose," she said.