River Bend Foodbank is closer than ever before to ending hunger, president and CEO Mike Miller said Monday.
"This is cause for celebration, unless you're one of those hungry people," he said. "Hunger is real for those people."
He updated numbers of a Feeding America "Map the Meal Gap" study that showed how River Bend and its partnering agencies distributed 13,466,746 meals in the last 12 months, a 19 percent increase from a year ago and 80 percent higher than a goal reported three years ago, he said.
"The meal gap has decreased, and we are providing more meals to hungry people," Miller said. "The unmet goal is now 7.3 million meals, which is less than half of what it was three years ago."
The 20,664,500 meat gap in River Bend's 23-county service area also is 6.5 percent less than a year ago, Miller said.
Food bank partnering agencies were attending a training seminar Monday to bolster efforts, he said.
"We just keep pushing harder to reach the goal," said the Rev. Donnie Plemons, of Grace Bible Pantry, which serves about 2,500 meals monthly.
The numbers are promising, according to Barb Emerson, of the Bettendorf Ecumenical food pantry, but she said it sounded like old news to her because of staying in close contact with Miller.
Miller credits increased meal distribution and the improving economy as key factors to the campaign's continued success.
Overall "food insecurity" defined by the USDA as being as a lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members. Rock Island County reports 17,330 families as "food insecure," while in Scott County, the number is at 21,590 households.
The study's findings underscore people's depth of need, Miller said.
Yet, he addressed a mis-stereotype people have about folks always needing help.
"A lot of folks come back to help others eventually stand on their own two feet," he said.
