Road construction is getting into full swing in the Quad-Cities.
In Bettendorf, busy Middle Road east of the Interstate 74 overpass is reduced to one lane in each direction for concrete patching and, eventually, resurfacing.
In Davenport, even-busier East Locust Street is expected to become one lane in places beginning next month for resurfacing.
In Moline, work already has picked up on widening for the multi-year John Deere Road and Interstate 74 projects.
In Rock Island, City Manager Randy Tweet hopes bids will be let in June for two "huge" projects that would resurface two of the city's busiest streets — 18th Avenue and 38th Street.
Here is a city-by-city look at the biggest projects in each community.
DAVENPORT
• Resurfacing East Locust Street, from Kenwood Avenue to Eastmere Drive, a $1.4 million project involving removal and replacement of asphalt overlay.
A minimum of one lane in each direction on Locust Street will be maintained at all times. However, side streets between Kenwood and Eastmere will be closed throughout the project.
The storm and sanitary sewers will be removed and replaced before new paving is installed.
Work is expected to begin in May and completed by Sept. 7.
• Division Street/Slopertown Road. Work to create new intersections and turn lanes for the new Sterilite plant is scheduled to begin April 16.
Division will be closed north of 76th Street and south of Slopertown Road, adjacent to the Soccer Complex, to install an intersection with turn lanes on Division for truck traffic into Sterilite. The Soccer Complex will remain accessible just south of the construction zone. This work is expected to be completed by mid-June depending on weather and sub-surface conditions.
Following this, turn lanes will be built on Slopertown into Sterlite from the north.
Finally, the intersection of Slopertown and Division will be widened by adding three additional lanes of traffic for turning and traffic. The project is expected to be finished in September.
People traveling between Davenport and Eldridge on Division during this work will be detoured using Slopertown, Hillendale Road and Northwest Boulevard.
• East River Drive/U.S. 67 at Federal Street. This project has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction on East River Drive to upgrade the sanitary and storm sewer systems. The project is expected to be finished by Sept. 28, but all four lanes of East River Drive are to be open by July 21, or in time for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the end of RAGBRAI, the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
• Veterans Memorial Parkway, storm sewer installation followed by pavement preparation, from just west of Jersey Ridge Road to just east of Interstate 74.
• West 76th Street extension to east of Division Street.
BETTENDORF
The current Middle Road work calls for concrete patching between 18th and Interstate 74, and eventually past I-74 to Kimberly Road, Brent Morlok, city engineer, said.
After that, the entire stretch of Middle Road between 23rd Avenue/Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74 will be resurfaced, he said.
Also:
• Middle Road resurfacing between Forest Grove Drive to south of Interstate 80.
• Forest Grove Drive changed from a seal-coat to asphalt surface between Middle Road and Criswell Street.
• Crow Creek Road full-depth asphalt reconstruction between Apply Valley Drive to Davis Street.
MOLINE
• Rebuilding northbound 19th Street between Avenue of the Cities and 12th Avenue
The street that runs parallel to Interstate 74 on the east side is closed, and detours are marked.
The roadway is being rebuilt but not expanded. It will become a major detour route when westbound lanes of I-74 are rebuilt next year.
Access to I-74 still is available from Avenue of the Cities at 19th Street, with the closure beginning just past the on-ramp.
The work is expected to last throughout the construction season.
• Reconstruction/widening Interstate 74 between Avenue of the Cities and John Deere Road
The interstate is being reconstructed from four to six lanes in two phases, beginning with the section from Avenue of the Cities south to John Deere Road.
The second phase, from Avenue of the Cities north to 7th Avenue, begins next year.
Currently, two lanes of traffic are being maintained in either direction. As inside lanes are rebuilt, one lane is being shifted to the shoulder.
Intermittent lane closures are expected during off-peak hours.
• Widening John Deere Road/Illinois 5
Work here began in March with the closing of the eastbound John Deere Road ramp from westbound I-74. A detour route has been posted, the same as last year.
Westbound John Deere Road traffic has been shifted onto the eastbound lanes, with a concrete barrier separating the two-way traffic.
This season marks the third — and expected final — year of the $51 million contract to expand to six lanes the 2.5-mile section of John Deere from 38th to 70th streets.
All of the above projects are federal/state work, but the city also has just shy of $15 million in street projects of its own, J.D. Schulte, public works director, said. They are:
• Reconstruction of 11th Street near John Deere Middle School. Although not a high-dollar project, it is of interest to residents because of concerns about child/pedestrian safety, Schulte said. This two-season project will attempt to minimize conflicts between cars and pedestrians and extend the student drop-off area on the west side of 11th, he said.
• Study of creating a pedestrian crosswalk at John Deere Road and 7th Street, a project that will become more important as this intersection develops, beginning with a new Starbucks, Schulte said.
• Resurfacing of 12th Avenue between 34th and 53rd streets.
• Resurfacing of 16th Street between John Deere Road and 52nd Avenue.
ROCK ISLAND
City Manager Tweet anticipates the beginning of two "huge" resurfacing projects in the city this summer. Both are under the auspices of the Illinois Department of Transportation, though, so their getting started depends on bids being let as expected in June, he said.
Both will be two-year projects.
• Resurfacing 18th Avenue from 17th Street to the Moline border (46th Street).
This $2.4 million project would remove and replace the asphalt surface and rebuild all sidewalks/driveways/intersections to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Tweet said.
The federal/state government will pay 80 percent of the cost, with Rock Island paying 20 percent, or $480,000, Tweet said.
• Resurfacing 38th Street between 7th Avenue and Blackhawk Road (46th Avenue).
This $1.8 million project would resurface 38th Street with asphalt and rebuild all sidewalks/driveways/intersections to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Tweet said.
The federal/state government will pay 80 percent of the cost, with Rock Island paying 20 percent, or $36,000, Tweet said.
He expects that traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while work is taking place, rather than detouring traffic to other streets.
"It'll be nice," he said of getting both streets resurfaced. Outside of 11th Street/U.S. 67 and the one-way avenues/Illinois 92, 18th Avenue and 38th Street "are two of the busiest streets we have," he said.