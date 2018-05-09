The City of Rock Island continues preparations for the rising Mississippi River.
Rock Island has implemented its flood strategy plan which includes installing pumps and closing gatewells.
Currently there are several water pump discharge hoses that are placed across the Rock Island portion of the bike path. The hose locations are marked. Use caution when crossing over the hoses.
Portions of the bike path are also closed because of high water and will remain closed until the river level falls below 16 feet.
Also,
• 18th Avenue at Potter’s Lake is closed.
• The Sunset Marina fuel dock will remain open to sell fuel. However, pumpout service is discontinued. The dock water and power will remain on. Temporary walkways for pedestrian access to the docks have been installed.