On the Sunday night of Memorial Day weekend, three of us in my neighborhood called for a cab.
Neighbor Mike Hetrick never had eaten at the downtown Bettendorf institution, Ross', and we all agreed the timing was perfect (See: Cab).
I remember sitting in a booth, looking at the four or five other tables of people and wondering, where are all the drunks?
Of course, it's true that most 24-hour diners are going to attract the after-hours set, looking for something tasty to absorb a bellyful of cheer.
But Ross' has been much more to the Quad-Cities than a place to sober up. No matter what the sourpuss critics say, the restaurant with the over-sized view of the Interstate 74 bridge is more of everything — just like its signature Magic Mountain.
When the last customers put in their last orders at the downtown location Tuesday afternoon, anyone in the place could see that the food was merely a side dish.
"I love you," Melissa Freidhof-Rodgers repeated over a dozen hugs in an hour's time. "Don't you cry. I can't look at you if you cry."
The general manager and granddaughter of founder Harold Ross, Freidhof-Rodgers is one of those perpetually cheerful people. I like to think she could spit out an expletive if she stubbed her baby toe on the bed frame in the middle of the night, but every time I have talked to her at the old diner counter over the years, she has been a pillar of grace.
"I did my grieving during the negotiations with the Department of Transportation," she said of the state buyout of the 75-year home of Ross'. "I called the DOT to ask when they're going to start demolition, so I could get my mom (Cynthia Freidhof) out of town, but they don't know, yet.
"I have images of us both chaining ourselves to the front door, but, more than anything, I'm excited about the new place."
The family, including waitresses and cooks who have been on the Ross' ride for many decades, soon will begin what Freidhof-Rodgers naturally and smilingly refers to as "Our next chapter." When Ross' reopens late this month at 2297 Falcon Ave., formerly Frank's Pizza, everything that matters goes with them.
"I started working here as soon as I could be helpful," she said. "I was probably 4, so I'm sure we were violating labor law. But the people who work here were like my surrogate parents and grandparents, going to my piano recitals and stuff.
"Bonetta (pointing to a woman in a booth) recently retired after 50 years here, and she's coming back to work Fridays and Saturdays at the new place."
And it ain't because Bonetta has a special fondness for drunks.
The home-like atmosphere that keeps employees and customers coming back was Harold Ross' goal. For proof that Harold's legacy of kindness still lives, consider two examples: The man who built the restaurant on a handshake and no money down, 91-year-old Jim Kerns, stopped by on the last day to wish the family well.
The man who made the iconic neon Ross' sign 50 years ago is refurbishing it for the new place. And a 97-year-old World War II pilot knows everyone at Ross' by name, because he takes so many of his meals there.
"Grandpa would be so happy to see this place still going and to see that it's exactly what he wanted it to be — a place where people feel at home," Freidhof-Rodgers said. "That part will move with us."
Outside the restaurant Tuesday, a contractor's giant pieces of equipment sat like vultures, waiting to pick at the bricks and mortar that are left behind when the silverware and napkin dispensers have been hauled uptown. But no one seemed to notice.
An elderly woman asked for a piece of the signature cactus in the rocky garden outside the door, and a man in an apron emerged from the kitchen and headed outside to help.
As Freidhof-Rodgers laughed that no one could find the key to the joint (it's open 24 hours, after all), she felt a gentle tap on her shoulder.
Her son, Kirin Rodgers, turned 9 on Tuesday. A little store-bought cake and a couple of friends would have to do until later. But there he stood, with a piece of cake in a Styrofoam bowl and a plastic spoon, which he handed to his mom.
"I saved you a piece," he said, a sweet smile on his face.
And that's how Ross' family rolls — no matter where they are.