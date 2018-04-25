Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Bridge gone

The old Mississippi River bridge between Savanna, Ill., and Sabula, Iowa, has been imploded and is no more. But the new one has been closed for repairs and the expected reopening date delayed.

 Illinois DOT

SABULA, Iowa  — Officials say work is taking longer than expected on a new bridge that helps connect eastern Iowa with northwestern Illinois.

The bridge at Sabula will provide access to a larger U.S. 52/Illinois 64 bridge over the Mississippi River to Savanna, Illinois. The old Sabula bridge was closed in March, forcing drivers into a 36-mile detour.

The construction was scheduled to be finished in late May. Now the Iowa Transportation Department says the bridge won't be open until at least July because of problems with sandy soil.

