The Salvation Army of the Quad-Cities is changing the way it helps homeless families, part of a nationwide effort that officials hope will break the cycle of poverty and prevent homelessness in the first place.
The goal is to engage families before they become homeless, but if that isn't possible, then to get them permanent housing as rapidly as possible, Major Scott Shelbourn, Quad-Cities coordinator, explained Monday morning at a news conference in Moline.
So instead of sheltering homeless families in the big brick building at the corner of Davenport's 6th and Harrison streets, as is done now, families might be housed on an emergency basis at an extended-stay motel, for example, then moved into an apartment, he said.
The Salvation Army also will work with landlords, providing rental assistance to keep families in their homes. (Single individuals are referred elsewhere.)
To implement this plan, the Salvation Army will stop accepting families for the 6th and Harrison location, called the Family Service Center, by July 1.
On Aug. 1, families currently living there will be moved to permanent homes. At present, there are 30 families living in the building's emergency and transitional housing floors, Shelbourn said.
By Oct 1, the Salvation Army hopes to have its plan fully implemented, with the 6th and Harrison streets building closed and for sale, and its offices relocated to a much smaller building in the Hilltop area.
Families accepted for help by the Salvation Army will be asked to follow its nationwide Pathway of Hope plan in which case managers work with people on goals to make them self-sufficient, connecting them to job training, health services, childcare and education and spiritual guidance.
But, "it's optional," Bill Horrell, development director for the Salvation Army, said. "We can't require them to take it. We'll still do the housing. But we'd like for them to take it. It's a good program."
In addition to running its own program, Salvation Army opens its space for an evening meal provided by Churches United of the Quad-City Area and for a medical clinic operated a couple of times a week by Community Health Care.
Both groups have been in on discussions about Salvation Army's plans, and Shelbourn said he is confident both groups will find new places at which to offer their services.
The Salvation Army has been located at 6th and Harrison for 27½ years, and is commonly called "The Sally" by those who use its services.
An evangelical part of the Christian church, the Salvation Army has been supporting those in need since 1865. Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from the Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services.